Grandma-Approved Recipes to Take to Your Next Bible Study
From salty to sweet, no church gathering is complete without plenty of snacks. Whether you're hosting a group at your home or need a dish to bring along to your next bible study, these classic Southern recipes are reminiscent of what you would probably find perusing the pages of a vintage church cookbook. These crowd-pleasing recipes have stood the test of time, so we know they'll please everyone in your bible study group.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
These crackers are so good that we recommend at least doubling this recipe.
Gooey Butter Cake
Even though it's called cake this classic recipe is still easy to serve in squares without any mess.
Butter-Baked Saltine Crackers
Although this snack recipe couldn't be any more simple, we guarantee it'll still impress your guests.
Warm Cheese Box Bites
This classic community cookbook recipe is best when served warm.
Caramel Popcorn Balls
Homemade popcorn balls can be stored in an airtight container for up to one week, so you can make them ahead of time if needed.
Buttery Toasted Pecans
About as simple as it gets, but the perfect snack.
Mamau's Cheese Straws
With a recipe this simple and delicious, you'll never serve store-bought cheese straws again.
Ham-and-Cheese Sliders
If you're looking for a more filling snack that's still easy to serve, these sliders will satisfy everyone's appetite.
Million Dollar Pound Cake
You're just seven ingredients away from getting this homemade cake on the table.
Classic Pimiento Cheese
You can never go wrong with this Southern staple.
Luscious Lemon Bars
This lemon bar recipe cab be prepared up to one month ahead of time and kept in the freezer, perfect to keep on hand for your weekly gathering.
Sausage Balls
Sausage balls only need three ingredients, and great to serve at any time of the day.
Muddy Buddy Mix
In addition to powdered sugar, we add some unsweetened cocoa to the coating of this classic snack.
Egg Salad Sandwiches
We're always looking for a reason to serve egg salad.
Toasted Oatmeal Cookies
Toasting the oatmeal gives classic oatmeal cookies an instant upgrade.
Cheese Dreams
You'll know they're ready to take out of the oven when they're golden brown.
Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge
A no-bake dessert everyone will love? Yes, please.
Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars
If you'll have a large group, this recipe makes 32 bars in one batch.
Party Puffs with Ham Salad
These puffs are practically begging for a spot on the table of a lunchtime bible study.
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Be careful bringing this one around your bible study group, it may become your specialty that's requested every week!
Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad
This simple old-fashioned recipe will keep everyone happy.
Cream Cheese Brownies
Cream cheese ensures that these brownies have an extra-gooey texture.
Smoky Snack Mix
The bowl will be empty before you know it, so you may want to double or triple this hard-to-resist mix.
Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate chip cookies will never disappoint.
Cocktail Meatballs
If you'll be meeting during dinnertime and need a heartier dish, this classic recipe was made for company.