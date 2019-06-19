Grandma-Approved Recipes to Take to Your Next Bible Study

By Jenna Sims Updated April 19, 2022
Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

From salty to sweet, no church gathering is complete without plenty of snacks. Whether you're hosting a group at your home or need a dish to bring along to your next bible study, these classic Southern recipes are reminiscent of what you would probably find perusing the pages of a vintage church cookbook. These crowd-pleasing recipes have stood the test of time, so we know they'll please everyone in your bible study group. 

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

These crackers are so good that we recommend at least doubling this recipe.

Gooey Butter Cake

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Gooey Butter Cake

Even though it's called cake this classic recipe is still easy to serve in squares without any mess.

Butter-Baked Saltine Crackers

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Butter-Baked Saltine Crackers

Although this snack recipe couldn't be any more simple, we guarantee it'll still impress your guests.

Warm Cheese Box Bites

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Warm Cheese Box Bites

This classic community cookbook recipe is best when served warm.

Caramel Popcorn Balls

Credit: Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Caramel Popcorn Balls

Homemade popcorn balls can be stored in an airtight container for up to one week, so you can make them ahead of time if needed.

Buttery Toasted Pecans

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Buttery Toasted Pecans

About as simple as it gets, but the perfect snack.

Mamau's Cheese Straws

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Prop Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel; Food Styling: Pam Lolley

Recipe: Mamau's Cheese Straws

With a recipe this simple and delicious, you'll never serve store-bought cheese straws again.

Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

If you're looking for a more filling snack that's still easy to serve, these sliders will satisfy everyone's appetite.

Million Dollar Pound Cake

Recipe: Million Dollar Pound Cake

You're just seven ingredients away from getting this homemade cake on the table.

Classic Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese

You can never go wrong with this Southern staple.

Luscious Lemon Bars

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Luscious Lemon Bars

This lemon bar recipe cab be prepared up to one month ahead of time and kept in the freezer, perfect to keep on hand for your weekly gathering.

Sausage Balls

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Sausage Balls

Sausage balls only need three ingredients, and great to serve at any time of the day.

Muddy Buddy Mix

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Muddy Buddy Mix

In addition to powdered sugar, we add some unsweetened cocoa to the coating of this classic snack. 

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Egg Salad Sandwiches

We're always looking for a reason to serve egg salad.

Toasted Oatmeal Cookies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Toasted Oatmeal Cookies

Toasting the oatmeal gives classic oatmeal cookies an instant upgrade.

Cheese Dreams

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cheese Dreams

You'll know they're ready to take out of the oven when they're golden brown.

Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge

A no-bake dessert everyone will love? Yes, please.

Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

If you'll have a large group, this recipe makes 32 bars in one batch.

Party Puffs with Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

These puffs are practically begging for a spot on the table of a lunchtime bible study.

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Salad

Be careful bringing this one around your bible study group, it may become your specialty that's requested every week!

Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad

This simple old-fashioned recipe will keep everyone happy.

Cream Cheese Brownies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cream Cheese Brownies

Cream cheese ensures that these brownies have an extra-gooey texture.

Smoky Snack Mix

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Smoky Snack Mix

The bowl will be empty before you know it, so you may want to double or triple this hard-to-resist mix.

Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate chip cookies will never disappoint.

Cocktail Meatballs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cocktail Meatballs

If you'll be meeting during dinnertime and need a heartier dish, this classic recipe was made for company.

By Jenna Sims