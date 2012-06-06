13 Ways to Enjoy the Flavors of Banana Pudding
From Quick & Tasty Banana Pudding to Banana Pudding Cheesecake, these twists on our favorite classic summer dessert will be the hit of the barbecue. In the South, bananas aren't just a side dish served with breakfast, or a healthy afternoon snack. They've earned their place as a staple of the Southern diet. Sliced and stacked on top fresh white bread that's smeared with creamy peanut butter, they become the centerpiece of a lunch box classic. Baked into butter-rich batter with chopped walnuts, they become the namesake of banana bread, our favorite food gift. And layered between fluffy whipped cream, crispy Nilla Wafers and creamy vanilla pudding, they become part of an iconic Southern dessert—banana pudding. Universally loved and easy to make, this classic treat is ripe for riffs.
Whether you prefer serving up your banana pudding in an oversized trifle for Sunday lunch, or caramelizing it in ramekins then topping with homemade meringue for a dinner party, we've got a recipe you're sure to go bananas for. These banana pudding dessert ideas all capture the essence of the beloved pudding, but some execute it in all-new ways.
Coconut-Banana Pudding
This new take on classic Southern banana pudding offers a taste of the tropics. Make the whole recipe to feed a crowd, family-style, or halve and serve in individual bowls. Keep the banana slices from turning brown by tossing them in a couple tablespoons of lemon juice.
Banana Pudding
Ditch the vanilla pudding packet from the pantry and try this scratch-made version of individual party-ready banana puddings. We especially love it with extra vanilla wafers.
Nutter Butter®-Banana Pudding Trifle
This homemade pudding tastes divine! Instead of using the traditional vanilla wafers for banana pudding, we used Nutter Butter® sandwich cookies to add even more flavor. Plus, the extra-large cookies keep their toothsome chewy better than some more flimsy alternatives.
Banana Pudding Pie
Banana pudding, but make it sliceable. With a brown butter vanilla wafer crust and velvety custard, this pie takes banana pudding to the next level.
Caramelized Banana Pudding
This dressed-up banana pudding features bananas caramelized in brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon. It's finished with an old-fashioned meringue that toasts in the oven for a picture perfect topping.
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
This sinfully sweet dessert is the perfect blend of fresh bananas, creamy cheesecake, and crunchy vanilla wafers. It's a dessert mash-up you never knew you needed, but likely won't stop making once you try it.
Quick & Tasty Banana Pudding
This super easy banana pudding calls for just four ingredients: a banana, thawed whipping topping, prepared vanilla pudding, and vanilla wafers. The best part? It's ready in only 10 minutes.
New-Fashioned Banana Pudding
This might not be a traditional banana pudding, but we promise that it's just as good—if not better—than Mama's. Scratch-made vanilla custard, real vanilla bean whipped cream, and a touch of nutmeg set it apart from the old-fashioned recipes.
Salted Caramel Banana Pudding
Similar to the much-beloved classic, this version alternates layers of fresh bananas, vanilla wafer cookies, and homemade pudding with a little something extra in between: drizzles of salted caramel.
Banana Pudding Poke Cake
This decadent dessert is sure to wow on special occasions and holidays. It begins with a super moist banana cake that is soaked in homemade pudding and then topped with fresh bananas and cream.
Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake
This fun twist on banana pudding uses strawberries to add brightness to the rich dessert. Graham crackers sub in for vanilla wafers, which make for neater slices of this gorgeous cake.
Banana Pudding Trifle
A trifle, or a layered dessert with cake, custard, and whipped topping, is the perfect low-fuss, high-impact dessert. It looks elegant and difficult, but it couldn't be more simple to pull off. This banana pudding-inspired trifle is built with vanilla wafers, homemade pudding, and freshly whipped cream. For a bit of interest, sprinkle crushed English toffee candy bars throughout the trifle layers.
Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars
If you love the luscious texture of banana pudding but wish it could be a bit more like cheesecake, you're in luck. These cheesecake bars capture the warm, custardy richness of banana pudding and the silky richness of cheesecake, all with the decadence of a brown butter-vanilla wafer crust.