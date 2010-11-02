26 Recipes To Prove That Bacon Makes Everything Better

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 18, 2022
Credit: Monica Farber/Southern Living

Which is more tantalizing—the smell of frying bacon or the sound of the sizzle? Traditionally relegated to breakfast or the BLT, bacon has now found its way into almost every dish imaginable. Candied bacon swizzles are used as cocktail garnishes, bacon bits are baked into chocolate chip cookies, and have you ever heard of a PB&B?

You can go crazy with your bacon love all you want, but this lineup of bacon recipes will show you how to cook bacon in a few of our favorite ways. Corn-and-Bacon Fettuccine? Absolutely. Stuffed Okra Poppers? Yes please. While it is true that bacon can be an integral component of most any dish, you still can't beat the iconic combination of bacon and eggs. Unless it's bacon and pancakes. Just add coffee.

So break out the cast-iron skillet and get to frying. Just be sure to save those drippings.

Stuffed Okra Poppers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Stuffed Okra Poppers

If jalapeño poppers pack a little too much spice for you, these Stuffed Okra Poppers might be more your speed.

Creamy Rice with Scallops

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Rice with Scallops

Bacon adds a smoky, salty flavor to the sweet corn and scallops.

Grilled Balsamic-Molasses Bacon

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Grilled Balsamic-Molasses Bacon

Tie fresh rosemary sprigs to the handle of a wooden spoon with garden sisal or kitchen string, and use as an aromatic basting brush for the bacon.

Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner—this crunchy bacon and hash brown crust is amazing.

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts

The kids will gladly give up their chicken fingers for this delicious meal.

Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing

Bacon topping is a salad is good. Bacon dressing is even better.

Party Poppers

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Party Poppers

This quick and easy appetizer, with just a few ingredients and even fewer steps, will make entertaining easy without the hassle of fussing over the oven all day and night. For those who like it hot, swap mini sweet peppers for spicy jalapeños. 

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Sweet potatoes are often a part of Thanksgiving, and this recipe gives you a new twist on that classic flavor. Orange juice gives this dish a little sweetness, while pieces of crumbled bacon will give you something to savor, and rosemary will give it an aroma all its own. Delicious together, this sweet-and-salty side could not be easier to prep on Thanksgiving morning. Best part? It's made in the slow cooker, so you're saving valuable stovetop space. When you're ready to serve it, sprinkle a mixture of parsley, orange zest, and garlic over the top: you'll get just the right amount of herbs, spice, and bite in every mouthful.

Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche

Spread cheese to the edge of the warm, bacony grits "crust" to prevent any custard from seeping out while the quiche bakes.

Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits

These homemade buttery biscuits are made with sharp Cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, and chives, making them just as tasty solo as atop this chicken pot pie.

Cornmeal-and-Brown Sugar-Crusted Bacon

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Cornmeal-and-Brown Sugar-Crusted Bacon

Dress up your bacon with this oh-so-Southern crispy coating. Once you've prepared it for the pan, you can stick the bacon in the oven and free your hands up to prepare other parts of your meal.

Pecan Rosemary Candied Bacon

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pecan Rosemary Candied Bacon

If you thought that bacon couldn't get any better, try adding pecans and rosemary.

Sautéed Radishes with Bacon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sautéed Radishes with Bacon

Adding bacon is a surefire way to upgrade that veggie side.

Bacon Pancakes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Bacon Pancakes

Bacon is no longer just a breakfast side—it's cooked right on top of these pancakes.

Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

Pimiento cheese meets guacamole in this ultimate mash-up recipe.

Corn-and-Bacon Fettuccine

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Corn-and-Bacon Fettuccine

Smoky bacon and sweet corn collide in this warm-weather pasta dish.

Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

Consider this simple pasta dish your new favorite way to do surf and turf.

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Two ingredients make these Bacon Bow Tie Crackers the simplest appetizer ever.

Bacon Wrapped Smokies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Bacon Wrapped Smokies

Bacon-wrapped mini hot dogs are the ultimate way to start a party.

Bacon-Cheese Gougères

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Bacon-Cheese Gougères

This appetizer may sound fancy, but it's surprisingly easy to pull off.

Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

The only way to improve upon mac and cheese? Add bacon.

Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

Need a surefire way to get the kids to eat their veggies? Wrap them in bacon.

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce

Whatever you do, don't skip the creamy, smoky comeback sauce for dipping.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Bacon Cheeseburger

Never underestimate the classics—these Bacon Cheeseburgers deliver every time.

Bacon-Infused Bourbon

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Bacon-Infused Bourbon

Welcome to the Southerner's perfect cocktail: bacon-flavored bourbon. All you need is a bottle of your favorite bourbon and some warm bacon grease.

Classic Southern BLT

Credit: Monica Farber/Southern Living

Recipe: Classic Southern BLT

Punch up store-bought mayonnaise with these flavor-boosting ideas: For extra tang and heat, zest a small lemon and grind lots of black pepper into the mayo. For a hint of green, chop a small handful of tender herbs—parsley, basil, tarragon, dill—and fold them into the mayo. 

