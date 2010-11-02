Which is more tantalizing—the smell of frying bacon or the sound of the sizzle? Traditionally relegated to breakfast or the BLT, bacon has now found its way into almost every dish imaginable. Candied bacon swizzles are used as cocktail garnishes, bacon bits are baked into chocolate chip cookies, and have you ever heard of a PB&B?

You can go crazy with your bacon love all you want, but this lineup of bacon recipes will show you how to cook bacon in a few of our favorite ways. Corn-and-Bacon Fettuccine? Absolutely. Stuffed Okra Poppers? Yes please. While it is true that bacon can be an integral component of most any dish, you still can't beat the iconic combination of bacon and eggs. Unless it's bacon and pancakes. Just add coffee.

So break out the cast-iron skillet and get to frying. Just be sure to save those drippings.