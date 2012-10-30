24 Inviting Apple Pies for Every Fall Occasion
Looking for a scrumptious apple pie recipe that will impress everyone at your table? Make your best-ever homemade apple pie using one of our tried-and-true Southern recipes. From classic to creative, we have a pie for every baker in need of a staple apple pie recipe. For a quick, crowd-pleasing dessert, whip up an easy apple pie using a cast-iron skillet and refrigerated pie crust. Or, take your pie up a notch by making a flaky homemade pie crust from scratch. We've configured our favorite pie crust recipes using creative, delicious ingredients like pecan shortbread, cornmeal, and even white cheddar cheese. For a decadent twist on a year-round favorite, try our crispy handheld Fried Apple Pies. Find out how to get the flakiest pie crust and the tastiest, gooiest filling to make your apple pie the best pie at the bake sale. No matter which recipe you choose, you and your family will crave the sweet, buttery pie again. And remember: no slice of warm, homemade apple pie is complete without creamy, fresh, homemade ice cream.
Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Recipe: Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Making an apple pie has never been so easy. Simply toss apples, cinnamon, and brown sugar, and spoon over a refrigerated pie crust in the cast-iron skillet. Top with another crust and bake.
Mini Apple Pies
Recipe: Mini Apple Pies
Forget forks. These mini pies take the work out of dessert and fit wonderfully into any holiday buffet spread. Though small in size, these bite-sized pies are big in flavor and have not lost any of their larger counterpart's buttery texture.
Apple-Bourbon Pie
Recipe: Apple-Bourbon Pie
This pie is anything but ordinary. Bourbon-infused raisins, cinnamon, nutmeg, apricot preserves, and toasted pecans or walnuts give this holiday table centerpiece a warm, fall spice.
Ultimate Apple Pie
Recipe: Ultimate Apple Pie
When it comes to Southern classics, look no further than Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, North Carolina, for pie perfection. Luckily for us, they decided to share their secrets. Three different apple preparations—fresh, dried, and apple butter—are the key to mouth-watering pie.
Apple Pie Cookies
Recipe: Apple Pie Cookies
Mix things up with a bite-sized dessert that tastes like a classic pie but takes far less time. These fluffy cookies are buttery, hand-held pockets that burst with apple pie flavors, fork-crimped around the edges just like some of our favorite traditional pies.
Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie
Surprise guests with a cinnamon roll twist on this traditional fall treat. If you're able to ward off second slices, this pie is made with a sweet leftover breakfast in mind.
Apple Pie Baked Apples
Recipe: Apple Pie Baked Apples
Enjoy all the flavors of a warm apple pie without the finicky filling or time-consuming crust. It's pre-portioned to suit your guest list and has all of the essential apple pie ingredients like brown sugar, cinnamon, and a buttery crust woven on top.
Caramel Apple Blondie Pie
Recipe: Caramel Apple Blondie Pie
Buttery rich layers of tender cake and caramelized apples add up to one sweet combo. The secret to the crisp, flaky crust? Baking in a cast-iron skillet on a lower oven rack.
Arkansas Black Apple Pie with Caramel Sauce
Recipe: Arkansas Black Apple Pie with Caramel Sauce
Keep an eye out for heirloom Arkansas Black apples for this pie. These fragrant apples continue to ripen after they are picked and transform to a nearly black hue. Granny Smith apples are a great, tasty substitute.
Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies
Recipe: Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies
Made with Granny Smith apples and lots of warm, seasonal spices, these miniature pies are a treat. They're tasty as can be, easy to prepare, travel well, and conveniently hand-held—what more could you ask for?
Apple-and-Pear Cornmeal Galette
Recipe: Apple-and-Pear Cornmeal Galette
The pie's low-maintenance cousin, we love galettes because they serve up all the yummy, warming flavors that we love in a pie with rustic flair. Bake this recipe in the lower third of your oven so that it's golden brown on top, the apple and pear filling is tender in the middle, and the cornmeal crust is perfectly crispy at the bottom.
Apple Rose Tart
Recipe: Apple Rose Tart
While we think that all apple pies are stunning, none are quite as well suited to impress as this beauty. Honeycrisp apple slices are flavored and softened with lemon juice, cinnamon, cardamom, and sugar to form a gorgeous rose design.
Blackberry-Apple Butter Pie Bars
Recipe: Blackberry-Apple Butter Pie Bars
Why choose between a pie and a cookie when bar desserts exist? This scrumptious sheet pan pie bar is delightful with fresh blackberries and homemade apple butter made in the slow cooker.
Salted Irish Cream Apple Crostata
Recipe: Salted Irish Cream Apple Crostata
The only thing better than a warm slice of Salted Irish Cream Apple Crostata is a warm slice of Salted Irish Cream Apple Crostata with vanilla ice cream and a glass of Irish cream. This recipe by Dallas-based food stylist, Jerrelle Guy, uses pastry dough put through the food processor for a crust that is buttery and crumbly like a biscuit.
Apple Pie with Salted Pine Nut Streusel
Recipe: Apple Pie with Salted Pine Nut Streusel
Salted pine nut streusel is the cherry on top of a good apple pie. This sweet and crunchy topping is gluten-free, too.
Mini Cinnamon-Apple Pies
Recipe: Mini Cinnamon-Apple Pies
How did we fit all of those sweet and tart flavors into such tiny packages? By cooking down Granny Smith apples with all our favorite seasonal spices and layering the mixture into our favorite pie crust cut into bite-sized portions. These cute, miniature pies have got it all.
Caramel Apple-Pear Pie
Recipe: Caramel Apple-Pear Pie
Pears and apples team up in this knock-out pie that's picture-perfect with a drizzle of caramel sauce. Though apples are usually the pome fruit stars of the season, tender Bartlett pears shine bright alongside Honeycrisp apples.
Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
As its name implies, this double-crusted dessert will remind you of Thanksgivings past. This nostalgic recipe is the product of an attempt to recreate a Southern grandma's long lost recipe, and boy, are we thankful for this restoration.
Apple Crumble Pie
Recipe: Apple Crumble Pie
This recipe sings with all the traditional apple pie flavors you've been craving, but with a few lovely additions to set it apart from the pack. You won't be able to get enough of the pecan and brown sugar crumble topping.
Granny Smith Apple Pie
Recipe: Granny Smith Apple Pie
Roasted Granny Smith apples are the wow factor in this seemingly humble pie. Don't be fooled by its typical apple pie appearance, this version's deep, caramelized flavor is second to none.
Disney World Apple Pie
Recipe: Disney World Apple Pie
Hailing from the most magical place on Earth, this pie has got a bewitching secret: It's more like a pie inside a cake. This non-traditional recipe from Disney's Wilderness Lodge will put a smile on your face.
Apple Pie with Rye Crust and Cider Caramel
Recipe: Apple Pie with Rye Crust and Cider Caramel
Complex, intriguing flavors are at the essence of this game-changing apple pie. It's got a rye-spiked crust and cider caramel for fruity dessert that's just the right amount of not-too-sweet.
Skillet Caramel Apple Pie
Recipe: Skillet Caramel Apple Pie
Set aside your usual pie plate in favor of your trusty cast-iron skillet. This swap goes the distance to ward off soggy bottoms and ensure a crisp bottom crust.
Apple Pie Cake
Recipe: Apple Pie Cake
Mash-up apple pie dessert is a sure-fire crowd-pleaser. Rather than fussing with a pie crust, this recipe surrounds delicious apple pie filling with tender white cake.