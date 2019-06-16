Anniversary Party Recipes For An Extra-Special Celebration
Love is always worth celebrating, but it's particularly special on a wedding anniversary. No matter how many years it's been, a milestone year can transport you back in time. While it's always sentimental to dust off the old wedding album to commemorate the occasion, there's no better excuse for party in your honor. It doesn't matter if it's been 10, 25, or 50 years since the Big Day. You've accomplished (read: survived) a lot together. If that's not worth celebrating, what is? Treat friends and family to something tasty while honoring that long-ago walk down the aisle. From heavy hors d'oeuvres and appetizers to decadent desserts and treats, we've rounded up our best anniversary party food ideas. There are even a few single-serving cake ideas that may give your original wedding cake a run for its money. Trust us. One plateful from a buffet table with these recipes and you'll be ready to say "I do" all over again.
Molten Red Velvet Cakes
Celebrate your love with a single-serving molten cake that proves sharing is overrated.
Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream
Reminiscent of a white wedding cake, this miniature cake it sure satisfy sugar cravings.
Collard Dip
Surround this homemade dip with other seasonal produce.
Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce
This warm, butter-roasted recipe blows a cold shrimp cocktail out of the water.
Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip
Cheese dip takes a trip down South with cream cheese, mayo, and a crunchy, cayenne-spiced pecans for a show-stopping finish.
Queso-Filled Mini Peppers
Melty queso meets mini sweet peppers in an appetizer that will make you forget the tortilla chips.
Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies
Rich dark chocolate mixed with bourbon and espresso feels as right as your wedding vows.
Mashed Potato Bar
You'll be hard pressed to find a guest who doesn't love a mashed potato bar.
Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise
It's not a Southern celebration without a bite-sized tomato sandwich.
White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
These white-chocolate covered strawberries are served best with a side of romance.
Chocolate Trifle
The crowd will be smitten with these single-serving layers of pudding, brownies, whipped cream, and crushed candy bars.
Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus
This Southern take on classic hummus blends a country-cooking staple with a traditional Middle Eastern recipe.
Bacon Bites
Bacon is the hero in these toasted, bacon-wrapped breadsticks that are just as tasty as they sound.
Chocolate Delight
Flavors collide to create a magical treat that will make even the most ardent chocolate lovers say, "Wow."
Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad
Flavorful and fresh, this update on the classic caprese is meant for big-batch serving.
Baked Brie Bites
They might look a bit fancy, but this five-ingredient appetizer is ready in less than 20 minutes.
Cream Cheese Brownies
A swirled top gives away to a rich and gooey inside for a brownie that's sure to stand out from the rest.
Cocktail Meatballs
Jazz up the appetizer table with an iconic recipe that won't last long unless you prepare a second batch.
No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie
This mile-high peanut butter pie is something to behold. Did we mention there's no baking involved?
Herbed Goat Cheese Spread
Once you switch to Goat cheese and Gouda, you may never look back. Try this cheese twist for a dressed up take on the classic spread.
Mini Shrimp Rolls
These fresh seafood rolls are as fun as they look. Everyone will devour these cute little sandwiches made with shrimp, celery, and pickled jalapenos.
Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
Lemony layers tango with a strawberry-lemonade jam filing and strawberry frosting in a cake that will leave the whole crowd in love.
Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
The romance of red velvet without the hassle, not one will believe these chewy cookies start with a box of cake mix.
Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas
Turn enchiladas into a snack-size party favorite in three easy steps.
Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad
These cheesy party puffs are good on their own, but they're even better filled with our tangy ham salad.
Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham
The hardest part about this classic dip with a Southern twist is making sure you keep the chip stocked.
Tres Leches Cake
Similar to angel food cake, you can make this light and spongey dessert into adorable miniature cakes by using a round cutter for pretty presentation.
Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce
Slow cooked and satisfying, this saucy recipe was made for a crowd.
Classic Chess Bars
Tangy bars with a smooth filling perfect for entertaining.
Mini Confetti Cakes
Delight guests with stunning cut round cakes they'll never guess were sliced from a simple vanilla sheet cake.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie
Turn your favorite strawberry-pretzel salad into a delicious pie in this twist on a classic.
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Crisp on the outside and gooey on the inside, these crinkle cookies are so tender you just might mistake them for an exceptionally chocolatey brownie.
Homemade Onion Dip
You'll quit serving onion dip from a packet ever again after making this simple recipe.
Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream
Why choose between carrot cake and coconut cake? This lightly spiced party cake feels festive and fancy, but the sheet cake recipe makes it so simple to frost.
Baked Zucchini Fries
Breaded and baked in all the right ways, these crispy veggies just might trick your youngest party goers into eating something green.