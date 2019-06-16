Anniversary Party Recipes For An Extra-Special Celebration

By Southern Living Editors
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Love is always worth celebrating, but it's particularly special on a wedding anniversary. No matter how many years it's been, a milestone year can transport you back in time. While it's always sentimental to dust off the old wedding album to commemorate the occasion, there's no better excuse for party in your honor. It doesn't matter if it's been 10, 25, or 50 years since the Big Day. You've accomplished (read: survived) a lot together. If that's not worth celebrating, what is? Treat friends and family to something tasty while honoring that long-ago walk down the aisle. From heavy hors d'oeuvres and appetizers to decadent desserts and treats, we've rounded up our best anniversary party food ideas. There are even a few single-serving cake ideas that may give your original wedding cake a run for its money. Trust us. One plateful from a buffet table with these recipes and you'll be ready to say "I do" all over again.

1 of 35

Molten Red Velvet Cakes

Credit: HECTOR MANUEL SANCHEZ

Recipe: Molten Red Velvet Cakes

Celebrate your love with a single-serving molten cake that proves sharing is overrated.

2 of 35

Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream

Reminiscent of a white wedding cake, this miniature cake it sure satisfy sugar cravings.

3 of 35

Collard Dip

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Collard Dip

Surround this homemade dip with other seasonal produce.

4 of 35

Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce

This warm, butter-roasted recipe blows a cold shrimp cocktail out of the water.

5 of 35

Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

Cheese dip takes a trip down South with cream cheese, mayo, and a crunchy, cayenne-spiced pecans for a show-stopping finish.

6 of 35

Queso-Filled Mini Peppers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Queso-Filled Mini Peppers

Melty queso meets mini sweet peppers in an appetizer that will make you forget the tortilla chips.

7 of 35

Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies

Rich dark chocolate mixed with bourbon and espresso feels as right as your wedding vows.

8 of 35

Mashed Potato Bar

Credit: Alison Gootee; Styling: Suzonne Stirling

Recipe: Mashed Potato Bar

You'll be hard pressed to find a guest who doesn't love a mashed potato bar.

9 of 35

Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

It's not a Southern celebration without a bite-sized tomato sandwich.

10 of 35

White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: White-Chocolate Covered Strawberries

These white-chocolate covered strawberries are served best with a side of romance.

11 of 35

Chocolate Trifle

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate Trifle

The crowd will be smitten with these single-serving layers of pudding, brownies, whipped cream, and crushed candy bars.

12 of 35

Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

This Southern take on classic hummus blends a country-cooking staple with a traditional Middle Eastern recipe.

13 of 35

Bacon Bites

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Bacon Bites

Bacon is the hero in these toasted, bacon-wrapped breadsticks that are just as tasty as they sound.

14 of 35

Chocolate Delight

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Chocolate Delight

Flavors collide to create a magical treat that will make even the most ardent chocolate lovers say, "Wow."

15 of 35

Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad

Flavorful and fresh, this update on the classic caprese is meant for big-batch serving.

16 of 35

Baked Brie Bites

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Baked Brie Bites

They might look a bit fancy, but this five-ingredient appetizer is ready in less than 20 minutes.

17 of 35

Cream Cheese Brownies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cream Cheese Brownies

A swirled top gives away to a rich and gooey inside for a brownie that's sure to stand out from the rest.

18 of 35

Cocktail Meatballs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cocktail Meatballs

Jazz up the appetizer table with an iconic recipe that won't last long unless you prepare a second batch.

19 of 35

No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

This mile-high peanut butter pie is something to behold. Did we mention there's no baking involved?

20 of 35

Herbed Goat Cheese Spread

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Herbed Goat Cheese Spread

Once you switch to Goat cheese and Gouda, you may never look back. Try this cheese twist for a dressed up take on the classic spread.

21 of 35

Mini Shrimp Rolls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Shrimp Rolls

These fresh seafood rolls are as fun as they look. Everyone will devour these cute little sandwiches made with shrimp, celery, and pickled jalapenos.

22 of 35

Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Lemony layers tango with a strawberry-lemonade jam filing and strawberry frosting in a cake that will leave the whole crowd in love.

23 of 35

Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies

The romance of red velvet without the hassle, not one will believe these chewy cookies start with a box of cake mix.

24 of 35

Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

Credit: Stephen DeVries

Recipe: Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

Turn enchiladas into a snack-size party favorite in three easy steps.

25 of 35

Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

These cheesy party puffs are good on their own, but they're even better filled with our tangy ham salad.

26 of 35

Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Credit: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Recipe: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

The hardest part about this classic dip with a Southern twist is making sure you keep the chip stocked.

27 of 35

Tres Leches Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Tres Leches Cake

Similar to angel food cake, you can make this light and spongey dessert into adorable miniature cakes by using a round cutter for pretty presentation.

28 of 35

Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce

Slow cooked and satisfying, this saucy recipe was made for a crowd.

29 of 35

Classic Chess Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Classic Chess Bars

Tangy bars with a smooth filling perfect for entertaining.

30 of 35

Mini Confetti Cakes

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Mini Confetti Cakes

Delight guests with stunning cut round cakes they'll never guess were sliced from a simple vanilla sheet cake.

31 of 35

Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie

Turn your favorite strawberry-pretzel salad into a delicious pie in this twist on a classic.

32 of 35

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Crisp on the outside and gooey on the inside, these crinkle cookies are so tender you just might mistake them for an exceptionally chocolatey brownie.

33 of 35

Homemade Onion Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Homemade Onion Dip

You'll quit serving onion dip from a packet ever again after making this simple recipe.

34 of 35

Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream

Why choose between carrot cake and coconut cake? This lightly spiced party cake feels festive and fancy, but the sheet cake recipe makes it so simple to frost.

35 of 35

Baked Zucchini Fries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Zucchini Fries

Breaded and baked in all the right ways, these crispy veggies just might trick your youngest party goers into eating something green.

