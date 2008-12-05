25 Elegant Appetizers To Start Your Next Dinner Party

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 22, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

We love a good appetizer board, but there are some occasions when we want something a bit more elegant than Beer Cheese Fondue and Spinach-Artichoke Dip. A dinner party is a chance to let your culinary creativity come out, but sometimes the task of devising a full menu can seem quite daunting. Us at Southern Living are here to help.

We've gathered some of our most sophisticated appetizer recipes that are sure to impress your guests. We have seasonal options, like our Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini, and everlasting staples, like our Bloody Mary Poached Shrimp. For your holiday party, be sure to try the Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs. If you're crunched for time, our Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese comes together in just 15 minutes. Our Baked Oysters with Bacon, Greens, and Parmesan over-the-top in the best way. With any of these amazing appetizer recipes, you'll be crowned top hostess.

Green Tomato Stacks with Herb Oil and Crispy Capers

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Green Tomato Stacks with Herb Oil and Crispy Capers

This plated dish reimagines the green tomato as something to be served fresh, not fried.

Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta

Pick up your cherry tomatoes at the farmer's market and celebrate fresh, seasonal produce with these tomato crostini. 

Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon

This recipe for Crab Cake Bites comes from Adam Evans, chef at award-winning Birmingham restaurant Automatic Seafood and Oysters.

Oven-Roasted Oysters with Mushrooms and Watercress

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards; Prop Styling and Floral Design: Sara York Grimshaw

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Oysters with Mushrooms and Watercress

You love your oysters raw, but have you ever tried them roasted? Consider this recipe your new party trick.

Chopped Chicken Livers on Toast

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards; Prop Styling and Floral Design: Sara York Grimshaw

Recipe: Chopped Chicken Livers on Toast

You might be afraid to try chopped chicken livers, but trust us on this one. Once you try this recipe, you'll be a convert.

Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini

These crostini will blow all the other appetizers out of the water at any summer soiree.

Green Tomato Gazpacho

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

Recipe: Green Tomato Gazpacho

Instead of regular red tomatoes, we're using green ones in this Southern soup.

Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini

These Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini make a wonderful gluten-free party appetizer.

Cranberry Brie Bites

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cranberry Brie Bites

Send a plate of these Cranberry Brie Bites around the room during cocktail hour and it's sure to turn up empty after the first turn.

Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

This vegetarian appetizer option makes use of gourmet mushrooms instead of meat.

Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

These veggie-centric boats of cheese are light and supremely elegant starters.

Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini

Spinach gets blended right in with the ricotta to give it a lovely green hue.

Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

Making these meatballs ahead and freezing them is a great way to save time during the holiday months.

Bacon-Cheese Gougères

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Bacon-Cheese Gougères

Choux pastry forms the base of these classic French cheese puffs.

Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Pepper jelly and cream cheese are already a match made in heaven, but throw shrimp into the mix for a decadent upgrade.

Fig Flatbread

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Fig Flatbread

Set this shareable appetizer down in the center of the table.

Chilled Cucumber Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Chilled Cucumber Soup

If it's hot out, start the meal off with something cold, like this Chilled Cucumber Soup.

Roasted Fennel-and-Prosciutto Flatbread

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Roasted Fennel-and-Prosciutto Flatbread

Fennel and prosciutto are the unexpected combination at the heart of this simple appetizer.

Bloody Mary Poached Shrimp

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Bloody Mary Poached Shrimp

Forget the shrimp cocktail and make this Bloody Mary Poached Shrimp instead.

Smoked-Fish Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Smoked-Fish Dip

This Smoked-Fish Dip is a welcome upgrade for that packet of ranch mix.

Warm Cheese Box Bites

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Warm Cheese Box Bites

Just because it's elegant doesn't mean it can't provide comfort. These Warm Cheese Box Bites are proof of just that.

Mini Shrimp Rolls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Shrimp Rolls

These Mini Shrimp Rolls are a great way to start off an al fresco party.

Marinated Feta With Cherry Tomatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Marinated Feta With Cherry Tomatoes

Serve this marinated cheese and tomato mixture with buttered, toasted crostini.

Chilled Radish-and-Avocado Soup

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chilled Radish-and-Avocado Soup

Radishes and avocados come together to make this supremely light starter.

Baked Oysters with Bacon, Greens, and Parmesan

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Baked Oysters with Bacon, Greens, and Parmesan

For an extra-elegant presentation, serve these oysters on a bed of rock salt.

