25 Elegant Appetizers To Start Your Next Dinner Party

We love a good appetizer board, but there are some occasions when we want something a bit more elegant than Beer Cheese Fondue and Spinach-Artichoke Dip. A dinner party is a chance to let your culinary creativity come out, but sometimes the task of devising a full menu can seem quite daunting. Us at Southern Living are here to help.

We've gathered some of our most sophisticated appetizer recipes that are sure to impress your guests. We have seasonal options, like our Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini, and everlasting staples, like our Bloody Mary Poached Shrimp. For your holiday party, be sure to try the Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs. If you're crunched for time, our Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese comes together in just 15 minutes. Our Baked Oysters with Bacon, Greens, and Parmesan over-the-top in the best way. With any of these amazing appetizer recipes, you'll be crowned top hostess.