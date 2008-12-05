25 Elegant Appetizers To Start Your Next Dinner Party
We love a good appetizer board, but there are some occasions when we want something a bit more elegant than Beer Cheese Fondue and Spinach-Artichoke Dip. A dinner party is a chance to let your culinary creativity come out, but sometimes the task of devising a full menu can seem quite daunting. Us at Southern Living are here to help.
We've gathered some of our most sophisticated appetizer recipes that are sure to impress your guests. We have seasonal options, like our Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini, and everlasting staples, like our Bloody Mary Poached Shrimp. For your holiday party, be sure to try the Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs. If you're crunched for time, our Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese comes together in just 15 minutes. Our Baked Oysters with Bacon, Greens, and Parmesan over-the-top in the best way. With any of these amazing appetizer recipes, you'll be crowned top hostess.
Green Tomato Stacks with Herb Oil and Crispy Capers
Recipe: Green Tomato Stacks with Herb Oil and Crispy Capers
This plated dish reimagines the green tomato as something to be served fresh, not fried.
Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta
Recipe: Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta
Pick up your cherry tomatoes at the farmer's market and celebrate fresh, seasonal produce with these tomato crostini.
Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon
Recipe: Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon
This recipe for Crab Cake Bites comes from Adam Evans, chef at award-winning Birmingham restaurant Automatic Seafood and Oysters.
Oven-Roasted Oysters with Mushrooms and Watercress
Recipe: Oven-Roasted Oysters with Mushrooms and Watercress
You love your oysters raw, but have you ever tried them roasted? Consider this recipe your new party trick.
Chopped Chicken Livers on Toast
Recipe: Chopped Chicken Livers on Toast
You might be afraid to try chopped chicken livers, but trust us on this one. Once you try this recipe, you'll be a convert.
Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini
Recipe: Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini
These crostini will blow all the other appetizers out of the water at any summer soiree.
Green Tomato Gazpacho
Recipe: Green Tomato Gazpacho
Instead of regular red tomatoes, we're using green ones in this Southern soup.
Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini
Recipe: Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini
These Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini make a wonderful gluten-free party appetizer.
Cranberry Brie Bites
Recipe: Cranberry Brie Bites
Send a plate of these Cranberry Brie Bites around the room during cocktail hour and it's sure to turn up empty after the first turn.
Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
This vegetarian appetizer option makes use of gourmet mushrooms instead of meat.
Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
Recipe: Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
These veggie-centric boats of cheese are light and supremely elegant starters.
Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini
Recipe: Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini
Spinach gets blended right in with the ricotta to give it a lovely green hue.
Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
Making these meatballs ahead and freezing them is a great way to save time during the holiday months.
Bacon-Cheese Gougères
Recipe: Bacon-Cheese Gougères
Choux pastry forms the base of these classic French cheese puffs.
Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
Pepper jelly and cream cheese are already a match made in heaven, but throw shrimp into the mix for a decadent upgrade.
Fig Flatbread
Recipe: Fig Flatbread
Set this shareable appetizer down in the center of the table.
Chilled Cucumber Soup
Recipe: Chilled Cucumber Soup
If it's hot out, start the meal off with something cold, like this Chilled Cucumber Soup.
Roasted Fennel-and-Prosciutto Flatbread
Recipe: Roasted Fennel-and-Prosciutto Flatbread
Fennel and prosciutto are the unexpected combination at the heart of this simple appetizer.
Bloody Mary Poached Shrimp
Recipe: Bloody Mary Poached Shrimp
Forget the shrimp cocktail and make this Bloody Mary Poached Shrimp instead.
Smoked-Fish Dip
Recipe: Smoked-Fish Dip
This Smoked-Fish Dip is a welcome upgrade for that packet of ranch mix.
Warm Cheese Box Bites
Recipe: Warm Cheese Box Bites
Just because it's elegant doesn't mean it can't provide comfort. These Warm Cheese Box Bites are proof of just that.
Mini Shrimp Rolls
Recipe: Mini Shrimp Rolls
These Mini Shrimp Rolls are a great way to start off an al fresco party.
Marinated Feta With Cherry Tomatoes
Recipe: Marinated Feta With Cherry Tomatoes
Serve this marinated cheese and tomato mixture with buttered, toasted crostini.
Chilled Radish-and-Avocado Soup
Recipe: Chilled Radish-and-Avocado Soup
Radishes and avocados come together to make this supremely light starter.
Baked Oysters with Bacon, Greens, and Parmesan
Recipe: Baked Oysters with Bacon, Greens, and Parmesan
For an extra-elegant presentation, serve these oysters on a bed of rock salt.