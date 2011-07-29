Top-Rated Dessert Recipes

Recipe: Easy Blackberry Cobbler

Make the most of summer’s blackberry bounty with this recipe for blackberry cobbler. Our farmers’ markets and grocery stores are filled with blackberries for sale, and we’ve already picked up more than one container. This versatile, deep-purple hued berry is a winner. A winning fruit demands a top-notch recipe, which we provide here. This recipe for blackberry cobbler is so simple that it only uses six ingredients. Six! Easy to make on even the most harried of nights, you can make it special by topping it with whipped cream and garnish with sprigs of fragrant mint. Confession: We planted an herb garden last spring in anticipation of just this sort of recipe. There’s nothing quite like a garnish of fresh herbs in a flavorful summer dessert.

Cooking Video: Make Easy Blackberry Cobbler