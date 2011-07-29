Top-Rated Dessert Recipes
This luscious collection of dessert recipes was chosen by you! They're so delicious you'll definitely be tempted to eat your desserts first.In our opinion, no meal is complete without dessert. Whether you’re in the mood for our classic Hummingbird Cake, easy peanut butter cookies, or something new like homemade buttermilk-plum ice cream, our collection of dessert recipes has a sweet treat for any occasion from weeknight meals to holiday feasts. Our best desserts have solutions for hurried hostesses like quick cookies or our easiest peach cobbler ever. But we also have dessert recipes for impressing your next dinner party guests like layer cakes, our ultimate salted-caramel pecan pie, or decked out pound cakes. And don’t worry, whether you’re craving white chocolate chip cookies or fixing for a fruit pie, we have you covered. Now, you've just got to make sure to leave enought room for dessert!
Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake
Is there anything more refreshing than strawberry lemonade on a sweltering summer afternoon? We’ve translated that same burst of flavor you get from a glass into this fruity layer cake. You can assemble this recipe for Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake up to two days ahead of time, minimizing prep time—which we love. Be sure to store at room temperature. Also, you can freeze cooled layers up to a month in plastic wrap and aluminum foil, ensuring that you are always ready to assemble a layer cake for impromptu parties and get-togethers anytime during the day or night. Just open the freezer—it’s your first step to a creamy strawberry-lemonade treat.
Classic Cola Cake
Our cola cake is simply one of the best in the world. The magical brew of carbonated cola is the secret to the tender texture of the cake and chocolate frosting. You can use any number of similar colas, but since Coca-Cola is the quintessential Southern beverage—first blended in Atlanta (where the ever-popular Coca-Cola factory welcomes visitors to this day) in the early 20th century, then disseminated in mid 1900s soda fountains across the country—we created the ultimate Cola Cake. It’s a sheet cake with a rich syrup, and it certainly lives up to the Southern beverage that anchors it.
Hummingbird Cake
If you love Southern Living, you’ll know how proud we are of our Hummingbird Cake. We celebrate it every chance we get. It’s not just pretty. It’s not just tasty. It’s a wonder. Thanks to Mrs. L.H. Wiggins of Greensboro, North Carolina, this pineapple-banana spice cake with cream cheese frosting became one of our most requested recipes. Decades after it graced the pages of our magazine, we still stand by Mrs. Wiggins' original, indulgent creation. It is just as delicious, relevant, and crowd-pleasing today as it was when Mrs. L.H. Wiggins first whipped it up. Try this one. Thank us later.
Chewy Peanut Bars
Bite-sized and nutty, these bars are great for tucking into lunch boxes or for sweet and indulgent after-dinner treats. This recipe also has a surprising origin. We weren't exactly excited to test our old microwave column recipes again, but these chocolate-peanut blondies truly surprised us. We whipped them up and had to immediately make another batch. They’re easy, the perfect combination of homemade and crowd-pleasing. If you want even more peanut delight in your life—and let’s be honest, who doesn’t want as much peanut delight in their lives as possible?—try our quick and easy peanut butter cookies, too.
Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies Recipe
These strawberry pies are berry-licious and stuffed full of flavor. You may think that piled-high and mini are two mutually exclusive terms, but once you take a look—and a bite—of these substantial-but-teeny strawberry pies, you’ll immediately understand that both descriptions are truly accurate.
Classic Chocolate Pound Cake
This moist, classic chocolate cake is dusted with powdered sugar to create a slice chocolate lovers will dream of for days. Plus, with just 30 minutes needed, this traditional cake is a great recipe for experienced and novice bakers alike. Delicious with a scoop of ice cream, a drizzle of warm chocolate or caramel sauce, or a dollop of whipped cream and fresh sliced strawberries, we love the presentation possibilities that come with this chocolate pound cake.
Cream Cheese Pound Cake
You can’t go wrong with a cake so beloved. Look no further for the perfect pound cake recipe. This traditional cake is extra-rich. It’s also sturdy and substantial because of the cream cheese, and it is always, always in style. Fourth of July? Perfect. Thanksgiving? Ideal. Christmas? Nothing better. Half-birthdays? Yes. We’ve even been known to dream up holidays on random Wednesday afternoons just to get in the kitchen to make this beauty. Garnish this versatile cake with seasonal fruits and you’ll ensure that it’s appropriate year-round. Get creative: The decorating opportunities—with berries, stone fruits, and glazes—are truly endless.
Red Velvet Brownies
This scrumptious, melt-in-your-mouth treat combines two things almost everyone loves: red velvet and brownies. If you want to elevate your bake sale game, try this recipe. Our red velvet brownies are a bite-size version of the classic cake. Top them with a decadent cream cheese frosting for the ultimate dessert. It is just special enough—a few degrees beyond a traditional chocolate brownie—and it can be dressed up so easily with a beautiful topping of frosting, icing, cream cheese, or whipped cream. So succulent are these brownies that you will be returning for seconds. Give them away, keep them, but definitely make them—these red velvet brownies are so pretty and so delicious that they are sure to provide good vibes all around. This is a recipe you’ll want to add to your collection.
Cherry-Nectarine Pandowdy
If you’ve seen sweet, plump nectarines at your local grocery store but have refrained from buying them because you wondered how best to use them, look no further than this fresh, pandowdy. Here, nectarines pair with cherries for a beautifully cooked fruit under a pastry crust. As the dish cools, the broken crust absorbs the sweet juices from the cooked fruit, creating a deliciously messy dessertSo next time you see nectarines in the fruit aisle, pick up a few—two pounds, actually—and try out this delectable recipe.
Ice Cream Sandwich Cake
Is an ice cream sandwich your go-to summertime dessert? Then it's time to give your typical ice cream sandwich an upgrade. Now the fan-favorite ice cream bar can become a crowd-pleasing dessert. This decadent ice-cream cake worthy of slicing. Make the whole cake ahead and freeze until ready to serve.
Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie
We’re Southerners. We know our pecan pie, and this twist on a regional favorite has us wishing for pecan harvest. We’ll spend days picking up pecans in the orchard if it means we can conjure this chocolate-bourbon concoction in the kitchen. We have also gained a new appreciation for whiskey. The liquor goes way beyond drinking and finds its way into sauces, braises, and especially desserts. There is a sophistication to adding bourbon that is tempered by the accessibility, everyday decadence of chocolate. We believe that bourbon and pecan pie fit together like peanut butter and jelly or Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. That sounds like a perfect fit to us.
Red Velvet Cake Balls
When we think of velvet, we think smooth, luxurious, elegant, beautiful, indulgent. And it’s true: all of those words can be used to describe this decadent but festive cake balls recipe. Plus, the frosting and sprinkles are a scene-stealer. This tasty creation is made out of red velvet cake that is bonded together with homemade cream cheese frosting and coated in white chocolate for a combination you can't pass up. Don't take our word for it. You've got to taste it for yourself.
Cakey Lemon Brownies
These easy-to-make bar cookies have the chewy, cakey texture of a brownie, but all of the bright and tangy flavor of a lemon bar. Feeling a little extra? Garnish with a few lemon slices for an extra bright, in both flavor and looks. All you need are pretty, thin slices of lemon, which dazzle on top of the brownie slices.
Mississippi Mud Cake
Imagine the richest, darkest, most indulgent chocolate dessert you’ve ever eaten. Now add some marshmallows, and you've got this decadent yet simple-to-bake cake. Mississippi is known for many things, but a Mississippi Mud Cake is one of the tastiest things we can trace back to the great state of Mississippi. Just saccharine enough, this harmony of chocolate isn’t anywhere near mud, but the combination of ingredients gives you a sense that we’ve included everything but the kitchen sink. Decadent doesn’t even begin to describe this creation, but it approaches adequately describing the indulgence you’ll feel biting into this chocolate, pecan, marshmallow combination. Make it quick, or try the cupcake version.
Pecan-Peach Cobbler
The lattice on top of this cobbler—with cute, zig-zag edes—is really a showstopper. It’s the perfect pairing for the tasty cobbler inside—which is just as winning. Here, we showcase two of the South’s most beloved products—peaches and pecans—in this old-fashioned peach cobbler recipe. Georgia grandmothers everywhere know that peaches and pecans aren’t just great on their own, they also pair together seamlessly. They create a combination of nutty and sweet flavors that we can’t get enough of—especially in a warm cobbler with a gorgeous, crisp and flaky lattice top. If you’re going to try a new recipe for a peach dish this season, make it this one.
Fresh Peach Ice Cream
When peach season rolls in—in the South, any time from May to September—we’re out in the orchard, picking plump, sweet ingredients to churn into this sweet mixture, which is one of our absolute favorite ice cream recipes. We guarantee that your family will ask for this chilly treat over and over again. Best of all, the seven-ingredient mixture requires no cooking, just stirring. “What?” you may ask. It’s true. This dessert is as easy as can be. It is just as nice as a perfect pound cake topper as it is as a cold and sweet treat in an ice cream cone.
Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake
The ultimate patriotic dessert for a Fourth of July celebration, this cake has everything: bursting berries, rich mascarpone frosting, and fresh fruit filling. It has red, white, and blue to spare. Our patriotic spin on poke cake is the coolest dessert of summer. With a cake this pretty and patriotic, it serves as decoration and dessert all at once.
Georgia Pecan Double-Decker Brownies
We know that we don’t need to convince you to try a new brownie recipe, but we’re still going to gush about how much we love this one. They are thick and fudgy—hence the double-decker in its name—with an accessible, comfortable depth of flavor. Speckled with pecans, they sit on a perfectly crumbly layer of chocolate wafer crust you'll taste in every bite. Don’t let this recipe pass you by.
Caramel Apple Cake
It’s the kind of dessert that seems to conjure autumn just by baking it. Cinnamon, caramel, and apple scents will waft into every crevice of your kitchen. Looking out your window, you may imagine the leaves changing green to red to gold as you smell fresh apple cake baking in your oven. It’s irresistible. We would bake this dessert any time of year just to imagine the arrival of autumn, but it’s true that this cake is at its best in September, October, and November, when fresh apple harvests send crisp, sweet, freshly-picked apples dripping with flavor into our fruit baskets. It’s tempting to bite into those apples, crunching them for breakfast, lunch, snack, and dinner, but save a few for this dessert. It’s autumnal and delicious. It’s also topped with sautéed apple slices and drizzled in a delicious Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce.
Hot Buttered Rum Bread Pudding
Is there anything more comforting or indulgent than a bread pudding? Maybe, but taking one look at this buttered pan of bread pudding, we can’t think of anything we would rather nibble on a chilly fall evening. Though you are free to make this dessert in summer if you have a craving for a rum dessert.
Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream Recipe
You know those desserts that make everyone go “Wow!” when they bite into it? This is one of those desserts. As pretty to look at as it is to slice into, it will be hard to have just one bite of this decadent dessert. With a thick swirl of vanilla-mascarpone on top, it mixes buttermilk and lime in a substantial cake with a delightful, dainty presentation.
Sprinkle Sandwich Cookies
As cute as they are addicting, it may be hard to eat just one. These colorful cookies are perfect for a gift box of holiday treats, and you can use different colored sprinkles throughout the year to celebrate the seasons, your favorite school’s team, or any special holiday. With two cookies sandwiching together vanilla buttercream, what's there not to love?
Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream
Haul out the ice cream churn this summer season—we have the perfect recipe for you. Here, five ingredients come together in a swirl of cookies and cream. All you need is your electric ice cream maker and a little freezing time. We have to warn you: This is no store-bought vanilla cone. This lovely combination elevates a typical summer afternoon ice cream treat to a memorable experience—certainly a moment to savor. For a party, we like to showcase scooped cones in decorative glassware for a personal touch.
Rainbow Sherbet Cake
Why eat sherbet with a bowl and spoon when you can make it oh so much more fun. We gave this classic dessert a new spin by turning this creamy springtime treat into a refreshing cake. We took a few of our favorite flavors–pineapple, orange, raspberry– and paired them with pound cake and whipping cream. Summer has begun, and we’re going to celebrate in sherbet style.
Dr. Pepper Texas Sheet Cake
Everything is bigger in Texas. Everything is more decadent there too, it seems. Somehow, Texas claimed the sheet cake as its own in the mid-20th century, perhaps because of the pecans, an ingredient that grows in abundance throughout the Lone Star State. Better yet, this cake takes it's cues not only from the classic, but from the beloved flavor of Texas-made Dr. Pepper too. The defining element is its shape—and, of course, the icing, which has to be heated and poured on the warm, just-out-of-the-oven cake. The result is a rich, chocolaty treat that's iconic in Texas.
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies
You will want to luxuriate in this chocolate concoction’s adventurous blend. Thanks to a blend of spices—ground cinnamon and cayenne pepper to name a few—and a double dose of chocolate from both melted chocolate chips and cocoa, these cookies have a fantastic, flavorful kick. Add a broiled marshmallow on top and you’ll have a mug of hot chocolate in the form of a cookie.
Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake
We took the traditional pound cake recipe and raised it a stunning, triple-chocolate twist. This cake means business. A duo of glazes—one creamy chocolate, the other subtle buttermilk—comes together atop this dreamy confection. It’s indulgent and, we admit, so much fun to eat and serve. Chocolate enthusiasts will be over the moon for this recipe, but it has enough unexpected flavor—thanks to the addition of the buttermilk glaze—that you’ll also win over the harder-to-please dessert eaters at the table. Warning: You—and they—won’t be able to resist a second slice. Go for it. We won’t tell.
Apple Stack Cake
We recommend that you use six disposable 8-inch aluminum cake pans to create the layers of this stunning cake easily and simultaneously. For an even easier baking experience, prepare the filling up to three days before assembling the cake. This gravity-defying cake will astound friends and family. There’s just so much to take in—the layer upon layer of apple cake, the thick piles of fresh, crisp sliced apples, and the cascading drizzles of thick caramel. It’s a winner. We give this one 10 out of 10 for taste and, you guessed it: another 10 out of 10 for presentation.
Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
When served in a dish, strawberries and cream are a favorite English dessert and traditional teatime accompaniment. This strawberries and cream riff on the sheet cake will have your guests fawning over a new way to enjoy the fruit and cream mix. One of the most versatile desserts, strawberries and cream is always appropriate—it’s delicate and luscious, a dulcet harmony of flavors that we can’t get enough of. The fruity thrill of strawberry, the cooling comfort of cream—it’s great any time. Taking that idea and transforming it into the ultimate berry sheet cake was no small feat. But we did it, and with the help of this fantastic recipe, you can too.
Easy Blackberry Cobbler
Make the most of summer’s blackberry bounty with this recipe for blackberry cobbler. Our farmers’ markets and grocery stores are filled with blackberries for sale, and we’ve already picked up more than one container. This versatile, deep-purple hued berry is a winner. A winning fruit demands a top-notch recipe, which we provide here. This recipe for blackberry cobbler is so simple that it only uses six ingredients. Six! Easy to make on even the most harried of nights, you can make it special by topping it with whipped cream and garnish with sprigs of fragrant mint. Confession: We planted an herb garden last spring in anticipation of just this sort of recipe. There’s nothing quite like a garnish of fresh herbs in a flavorful summer dessert.
The Ultimate Carrot Cake
A classic at the pinnacle of its powers, our recipe for The Ultimate Carrot Cake is a multi-purpose, always-appropriate star of the dessert table. It is dense and moist, an ideal no-fail recipe for when you need a reliable go-to cake. This is a great recipe for bake sales and impromptu weekend desserts alike. We went for three thick layers plus a creamy brown sugar-cream cheese frosting. For additional edible decoration, try our recipe for candied carrot curls, pretty helixes that add something special to the display. It’s a traditional cake, but with a few thoughtful touches, it feels brand new. Be sure to use caution while de-panning: These layers are tender, so remove from pans carefully!