35 Hearty Chili Recipes That'll Warm You Right Up
When the weather starts to cool down, we're breaking out our slow cookers and Dutch ovens to whip up some stick-to-your-bones soups and stews. These simple dishes will fill you up, and the leftovers will last for days in your fridge (they taste just as good a day later, spooned over a baked potato). Butternut squash and tomato soups are two of our go-to classics, but there's no denying that chili is the ultimate cold-weather dish. A classic rendition is loaded with protein from beef or beans, stewed in with tomatoes and topped with a sprinkle of cheese and a dollop of sour cream. While you can't go wrong with the classics, we love chili for its versatility. There are endless ways to put your own spin on a warm bowl of chili—you can go for ground beef or mix it up with shredded chicken or turkey. Chili is a great one-pot way to bring new life to your leftover meat and feed the whole family. From Slow-Cooker Tomatillo Chili to Chili in a Biscuit Bowl, we have options that range from tried and true to innovative and creative. Follow all of our homemade chili advice and you're on your way to a hearty weeknight dinner in no time. Curl up with a big bowl of chili for a satisfying meal. Whether you like beef, chicken, turkey, or just beans, we've got a recipe you'll love.
Pressure-Cooker Beef-and-Bean Chili
You might think of using your slow-cooker for chili, but have to ever used your pressure-cooker? This is the perfect chili recipe to get a full flavored chili on the table in under an hour.
Slow Cooker Turkey Chili
Slow-Cooker White Chili with Turkey
Not a fan of tomatoes or beef? Get ready to reimagine chili with this recipe that trades beef for turkey and uses a base of chicken stock.
Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake
Cheesy Chili Hash Brown Bake
These miniature hash brown bakes make for a lovely breakfast or lunch. No matter the time of day, top them with a generous layer of shredded potatoes and bubbling cheddar cheese.
Vegan Chili
Vegans can finally get in on the fun with this plant-based, veggie-loaded chili recipe. You won't even miss the meat.
West Texas Chili
West Texas Chili
Don't mess with Texas. This chili is the star of the show in our Frito Pie, but it can also be enjoyed all on its own.
Brisket-and-Black Bean Chili with Cilantro-Lime Crema
Serve this stick-to-your-bones beef chili in campfire mugs for a rustic, hearty meal.
Smoky Turkey-and-Sweet Potato Chili
Chipotle chiles add a kick, but sweet potatoes balance the heat. Adjust the spice in this homey chili by increasing or decreasing the amount of chipotle to suit your taste. Buy the large dried lima beans if you can find them. They really look amazing and also give the chili a decidedly Southern accent.
Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew
Chicken-and-Brisket Brunswick Stew
Can't decide between chicken or beef? Throw them both into this substantial chili-inspired stew.
Chicken Chili Pot Pie Recipe
In a recipe rut? Mix things up with this fusion dish that channels the flavors of chili into a spoonable pot pie.
Pork Chili Verde
Pork Chili Verde
Fresh tomatillos look like small green tomatoes wrapped in thin papery skin. Remove skin, and rinse before chopping. If you can't find fresh, look for canned on the Latin aisle at the grocery.
Beef-and-Bean Chili
Beef-and-Bean Chili
This classic red chili has chunks of stew meat and ground beef along with tomatoes, red beans, and spices. Fire-roasted tomatoes add a note of smokiness to the mix. If you can't find fire-roasted, use plain tomatoes and add a pinch of smoked paprika.
Beef-and-Black-eyed Pea Chili
Beef-and-Black-eyed Pea Chili
Pull some cornbread fresh out of the skillet and savor the aroma of our Beef-and-Black-Eyed Pea Chili. You can fill a Dutch oven with chili meat, sweet onion, black-eyed peas, beer, and more, and in under an hour sit down to a delicious bowl of chili. Serve it with jalapeño pepper slices, Cheddar cheese, or pico de gallo, or just enjoy it as it comes. However you prefer it, you won't go wrong. Pick up your spoon and enjoy this chili now.
Chili in a Biscuit Bowl
Have you been dreaming of eating your chili out of a biscuit bowl? Well, we're making your dreams a reality with this whimsical recipe.
Chili-Topped Potatoes
If you're looking for a hearty winter meal, look no further. While chili is great all on its own, we absolutely cannot resist these chili-topped potatoes.
Classic Beef Chili
Classic Beef Chili
When temperatures start to drop and sweaters start to come out of closets, it's time for chili. We love this new update on a classic beef chili; it comes together in under an hour, but is just as comforting and delicious as if it had taken all day. Make this hearty beef chili for weeknights, game days, or weekend lunches. Don't forget to be generous with the toppings. We like limes, jalapenos, radishes, and sour cream, but the sky's the limit. Leftovers? Freeze for later, or make chili dogs for another great weeknight dinner.
Slow-Cooker Brisket Chili
Slow-Cooker Brisket Chili
You have heard it before: fix it and forget it. Southern cooks have long regarded a slow-cooker as an essential appliance in the kitchen – practically every new bride requests one on her wedding registry. With a small amount of prep work, a busy mom or dad can come home from a day at the office and have dinner simmering and ready in the slow-cooker. This recipe for brisket chili is perfect for a weeknight dinner, a game-day feast, or a Sunday meal after church. Chock full of flavor, thanks to savory spices such as ancho chile powder, cumin, and oregano, the cubed brisket and black beans combine to create a satisfying and hearty meal for your hungry family.
Chicken Chili
Chicken Chili
Need a quick but hearty weeknight supper? We're always looking for our next favorite weeknight meal. Right now, we're loving this chicken chili for fall. It's a lighter take on classic beef chili, but plenty of spices, peppers, and a generous garnish of cilantro make this new chicken chili a new craveable fall classic. Rotisserie chicken makes this chili a snap pull together when time is tight, but plenty of aromatics like garlic and onion make sure that this dish packs a heavy flavor wallop. Make an extra big batch; people are sure to want seconds.
White Bean and Pork Chili
White Bean and Pork Chili
White beans. Pork. Green chiles. Cheese. We were daydreaming about these ingredients, and we're pretty sure you'll like the result. This new stick-to-your-ribs chili recipe is a great new play on classic white chili. Poblano chile, cumin, and lime juice build layers of flavor so complex no one will guess that this hearty stew comes together in less than an hour–perfect for a hectic weeknight or a hearty lunch. The best part? We stir in cheese at the end, which not only adds texture and thickness, but makes every bite satisfyingly melty and delicious.
Three-Sisters Chili
Three-Sisters Chili
The Native American story of the three sisters teaches how beans, corn, and winter squash are planted together so that each plant can help support and nurture the other two. The sisters continue supporting each other in this robust, vegetarian chili, a delicious and nutritious change to the traditional meaty cold-weather favorite. Paired with warm, crusty bread, this chili is perfect for a game-day meal, yet is hearty enough to serve as a main dish for a weeknight meal. And with a prep time of just 20 minutes, you can spend more time with the family while the chili simmers on the stovetop.
Tex-Mex Chicken Chili with Lime
Tex-Mex Chicken Chili with Lime
Store-bought rotisserie chicken shortcuts the cook time, while white ale adds spice, body, and flavor.
Veggie Chili
Veggie Chili
Ready in 30 Minutes
Chopped zucchini and squash lend this chili its hearty, slow-cooked flavor that's perfect for a busy weeknight.
Black Bean Chili
Black Bean Chili
Ready in only 30 minutes, this quick, meatless chili is made with black beans, meatless burger crumbles, and canned tomatoes. You can substitute ground beef for the meatless burger crumbles, if desired. Top with a dollop of sour cream, corn chips, and chopped fresh cilantro just before serving.
Slow-Cooker Veggie Chili
Slow-Cooker Veggie Chili
Add a dash of hot sauce to your bowl for extra heat. Use a variety of your favorite beans, if you wish, in this recipe.
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
This slow-cooker chili recipe is as easy as it is delicious. Browning the meat before adding it to the slow cooker brings out the rich flavor of the dish.
Chunky Beef Chili
Chunky Beef Chili
This hearty beef chili features boneless chuck roast and a medley of traditional chili seasonings. Serve with homemade cornbread for a complete meal.
Barbecue Chili
Barbecue Chili
Pick up shredded pork from your favorite restaurant, or use one of the ready-to-serve products from your supermarket. The flavor profiles of commercial barbecue sauce can range from sweet to smoky, so use whichever brand you prefer.
Quick Turkey Chili
Quick Turkey Chili
Don't let the long list of ingredients deter you; chances are you'll have most of them on hand.
Shrimp-and-Poblano Chili
Shrimp-and-Poblano Chili
This chili starts with frozen corn and diced poblano chile peppers to help you save time in the kitchen.
Playoff Chili
Playoff Chili
Hearty Playoff Chili is an easy way to serve large crowds. Guests (or kids) will love eating it right out of a bag of corn chips.
Spicy 3-Bean Chili
Spicy 3-Bean Chili
Lean meats make this chili great for filling you up without blowing your diet. Try serving this satisfying dish with warm flour tortillas.
Super Quick Chili
Super Quick Chili
This 7-ingredient chili recipe is ready to eat in less than 30 minutes. For a fun presentation, slice tops from hearty round dinner rolls or larger bread bowls and fill with chili.
Chicken-and-Three-Bean Chili Verde
Chicken-and-Three-Bean Chili Verde
For true Tex Mex flavor, serve with a side of tortilla chips and top with fresh avocado slices.
Spicy Slow-Cooker Beef Chili
Spicy Slow-Cooker Beef Chili
Once the chilly weather sets in, we guarantee you'll be looking forward to this spicy dish after a long day at work.
Smoky Chicken Chili
Smoky Chicken Chili
Save time by making this chicken chili with smoked chicken from your favorite barbecue restaurant, or use a barbecue-flavored rotisserie chicken from your local supermarket.
Quick Beef Chili
Quick Beef Chili
All it takes is an hour to whip up this crowd-pleasing chili. Perfect for the last-minute holiday hostess.