17 Pecan Pie Recipes That Deserve a Second Slice
Thanksgiving dinner isn't complete without a pecan pie. Whether you serve up the classic pecan pie or get creative with a chocolatey-topped or cheesecake-layered variation, it's a holiday player we can't wait to see passed our way year after year. Rich and chocolaty, bourbon-infused, bite-sized, even deep-fried–our favorite pecan pie recipes are equally irresistible. For a true Southern approach, whip up our Texas Pecan Pie, a recipe that’s no-frills, but full of flavor. Or give our Best Pecan Pie a whirl for a flavor that will remind you of grandma's kitchen bite after bite. For a more creative dish, try our German Chocolate Pecan Pie or our Dulce de Leche-Cheesecake Pecan Pie. While you're at it, why not combine two fall staples with our Pumpkin Pecan Pie that sure to hit the spot with pumpkin pie purists too. No matter which pecan pie recipe you choose, you simply can’t go wrong, especially when you're armed with whipped cream and an ice cream scooper.
Best Pecan Pie
Recipe: Best Pecan Pie
Is there anything nicer than the taste of home? That's what the Best Pecan pie serves up. That home-for-Thanksgiving taste that feels like it's fresh from grandma's oven. Straight from Palestine, Texas’s Oxbow Bakery, this decadent pie pairs perfectly with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream, though it's flavorful enough to stand on its own.
German Chocolate-Pecan Pie
Recipe: German Chocolate-Pecan Pie
A stellar riff on the flavors of German chocolate cake, this baked treat is an ode to two of our favorite Southern desserts. The result of this recipe is a delicious hybrid with a chocolatey richness and nutty exterior that guarantees an excellent ending to any holiday meal. You can also customize, experimenting with different looks by arranging the pecans however you like for a personal touch.
Texas Pecan Pie
Recipe: Texas Pecan Pie
Texans are picky when it comes to pecan pie; they've earned the right. The state produces over 70 million pounds of pecans a year. With a fudgy texture and just the right ratio of nuts, this classic pie doesn’t have any bells or whistles. But a slice (or two) is sure to live up to any Texan's standards.
Double-Chocolate Pecan Pie
Recipe: Double-Chocolate Pecan Pie
Chocolate lovers rejoice. This one's for you. Satisfy everyone's sweet tooth while still catering to the classic pecan pie fans with our Double-Chocolate Pecan Pie. It pairs a dark chocolate piecrust with the decadent chocolate-pecan filling. But we don't stop there. It's topped with an extra chocolate drizzle to take the chocolatey taste and presentation to the next level.
Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie
Recipe: Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie
The nutty topping on this pecan cheesecake pie adds a nice crunch to the characteristic creaminess of a cheesecake. The two textures are distinct, but they work together to make each bite both chewy and smooth. What results is a decadent pecan cheesecake pie the likes of which we’d like to make for every holiday dinner.
Pumpkin Pecan Pie
Recipe: Pumpkin Pecan Pie
This pecan pie is rich, gooey, and a perfect after-dinner (or mid-afternoon) addition to a meal. We mean it when we say this pie is decadent. Expect all the flavor you love from traditional pumpkin pie, twirled up for the season with candied pecans and whipped cream. What could be better? Try it this holiday, and you'll be convinced that pumpkin and pecans were meant to be together from the start.
Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie
Recipe: Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie
Talk about indulgence. The South’s region-wide appreciation for whiskey goes beyond drinking. Since Kentucky is the Bourbon capital of the world and distilleries are scattered throughout the South, (Jack Daniels makes their home in Lynchburg, Tennessee), we are rife with options—for drinking, sure, but also for adding to our recipes, like this Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie Recipe. Bourbon has found its way into sauces, braises, and especially desserts, none more delicious than this one. Now bourbon and pecan pie fit together like peanut butter and jelly or Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. That sounds like a great fit to us.
Cranberry-Apple Pie with Pecan Shortbread Crust
Recipe: Cranberry-Apple Pie with Pecan Shortbread Crust
Cranberries and apples are a staple in dessert spreads throughout autumn and winter holidays. In this recipe, you get to savor the flavors of cranberries and apples as they come together with a holiday favorite—pecan shortbread—in this stunning presentation. The light crispness of pecan shortbread makes a perfect base for the bright, tart flavors of cranberry and apple. It will look gorgeous on your table and it will delight your palette with the glory of autumnal harvest fruits. The lattice formation of the pecan shortbread crust—laced atop the pie—is adorned with pecans perched in the open squares created by the lattice design. It’s a showstopper, plain and simple.
Pecan Pie Bars
Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars
If you’re craving pecan pie but would rather have a mini bar than a hulking slice of pie as a result of your efforts, this recipe is a perfect alternative. They’re great for parties, too, and they are easy enough to nibble while sipping wine and talking to partygoers. The best part of this recipe, though, isn’t just the cute bar, convenient form, or tasty final product, though those are ample enough reasons to try this recipe.
Pecan Pie Cookies
Recipe: Pecan Pie Cookies
If you don't think cookies can offer a pie crust experience, think again. These Pecan Pie Cookies gift a crust in the form of a shortbread-like cookie with a hint of molasses flavoring. It pairs with the addictive pecan filling in a way that just might convince you that you're biting into a mini slice of pie.
Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
Recipe: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
Despite it’s name, this recipe will only bring delight. Once you’ve made a pecan pie in a cast-iron skillet, you may never go back to a pie plate. You’ve seen skillet cookies, but once you try the skillet pie, you’ll shout hurray. This technique is easy, and the result is an authentic pecan pie, a bit crispy, a lot tasty. All you have to do is simply press a refrigerated pie crust into the skillet, sprinkle it with sugar, top it with the pecan mixture, and bake. Serving it in the skillet is also easy and, if possible, it makes the dish even more Southern.
Dulce de Leche-Cheesecake Pecan Pie
Recipe: Dulce de Leche-Cheesecake Pecan Pie
Whether you're setting up a buffet table of multiple pies this Thanksgiving or looking for the best pecan pie to be the showstopper, our Dulce de Leche-Cheesecake Pecan Pie has the wow factor you need. Two of our all-time favorite desserts—pecan pie and cheesecake—combine in this rich and powerful flavor combination. From looks alone, guests may think that you're serving a pretty classic; once you slice to reveal a layer cheesecake, you're sure to see them smile.
Pecan Pie Brownies
Recipe: Pecan Pie Brownies
Looking for something to take to the school bake sale? Barring any nut allergies, this is the recipe for you to try. It combines two things everyone loves: pecan pie and brownies, the flavors of which are so great together. Do you want to make your brownies extra amazing? Of course you do. Then you should add a premade pecan pie to your bowl of homemade brownie batter. The result? Mouthwatering brownies—oh so easy to make—with the full, bold favor of pecan pie. The creaminess of the brownies and the sweetness of the pie blend beautifully. Be sure to bake a few batches; they’ll be gone before you know it.
Spiced Pecan Pie Bars
Recipe: Spiced Pecan Pie Bars
These aren't your average pecan pie bars. Two pantry staples—ground cinnamon and ginger—give the traditional pecan pie filling an unexpected and flavorful twist that will fly off the dessert table faster than it took to make them...and with a recipe that requires only 10 minutes of hands on time, that's saying something.
Pecan Pie Cobbler
Recipe: Pecan Pie Cobbler
Bring the ease of a cobbler to your holiday table in a way that's perfect for the season with our Pecan Pie Cobbler. This pie-cobbler combo comes together in a matter of minutes. Just don't forget the ice cream.
Deep-Fried Pecan Pie
Watch: Deep-Fried Pecan Pie
There’s a reason people say things are “as Southern as pecan pie.” Somehow, though, we made the pecan pie even more Southern, more Southern, even, than if you stood in the orchard and picked up the pecans yourself (which you probably did.) Pecan pie is already delicious and oh-so Southern, but click through to watch as Test Kitchen Professional Norman King turns a traditional pecan pie into an insanely decadent deep-fried treat. That’s not all though. This treat is complemented by a smooth and bold bourbon whipped cream. It’s a surprising twist on whipped cream that adds real impact. It takes the dish from classic to oh-so memorable.