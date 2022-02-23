Dunkin' Releases New Spring Menu Including Decadent Chocolate Croissant
With spring right around the corner, Dunkin' is celebrating the season with brand-new menu items. The star of the spring menu is the Chocolate Croissant, an all-butter croissant filled with three chocolate batons and served warm. One bite will transport you to a quaint French café, where you can bask in the gentle spring sun with a view of the Eiffel Tower.
Pair your pastry with one of three new coffee drinks. Salted caramel steals the show in two new drinks, the Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and the Salted Caramel Signature Latte. The cold brew features a slow-steeped, salted caramel-flavored cold brew topped with Dunkin's signature Salted Caramel Cold Foam. The latte, served hot or cold, blends espresso with milk and salted caramel flavor and is topped with whipped cream, caramel, and a cinnamon sugar.
For a seasonal treat perfect for St. Patrick's Day, try the Shamrock Macchiato. The bright green drink is as festive as it gets. It brings all the wonderful flavors of Irish coffee to a morning pick-me-up of rich espresso served over creamy Irish Crème flavor.
If you're looking for something savory, Dunkin' is expanding its not-so-sweet offerings with two new toasts. The Roasted Tomato & Hummus Toast features oven-roasted tomatoes and creamy hummus over sourdough bread with spices, herbs, and a dusting of Za'atar seasoning. The Roasted Tomato & Avocado Toast pairs the same oven-roasted tomatoes with fresh avocado spread and a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning.
"Spring is a season that brings adventure, optimism, and light-hearted fun, and we wanted to capture that essence for our guests in the all-new lineup," Jill Nelson, Vice President of Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin', said in a release.
WATCH: Dunkin' Donuts Is Releasing the Best Hot Chocolate Flavor
To encourage diners to try the new menu items, Dunkin' is offering $3 medium Salted Carmel Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Signature Latte drinks from February 23 to March 2. In addition, those who join DD Perks by April 26 will receive a free medium cold brew.
Happy spring!