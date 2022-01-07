Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Just Came Out With Its Own Canned Ranch Water, And We Tried It
It’s got the signature Topo Chico fizz, an essential ingredient of any real Texas Ranch Water.
It was only a matter of time before Topo Chico—the carbonated mineral water that serves as one of three key ingredients of a classic Ranch Water—came out with its own rendition of the fizzy house cocktail of Texas. In 2021, Topo Chico first explored the canned spiked seltzer industry with a selection of unique flavors, including Tangy Lemon Lime, Tropical Mango, Strawberry Guava, and Exotic Pineapple. Now, after the exploding popularity of canned ranch waters, it's only appropriate that the brand gets in on the fun.
The new Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer is made with 100% agave, lime juice, and the brand's signature extra fizzy mineral water, which has long been associated as an essential component of a "real Texas-style" ranch water. It captures the essence of the classic tequila cocktail, but with an easy drinkability that makes it accessible for those wanting something crisp, light, and mild. Since it's actually a hard seltzer and not a canned cocktail, Topo Chico Ranch Water doesn't get an alcoholic punch from tequila, but the flavor and aroma still do the iconic drink justice.
"There's no cocktail in Texas more legendary than Ranch Water," says Matt Escalante, senior director of hard seltzers for Molson Coors. "Given the love Texans have shown for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, it's only natural for the brand to refresh the taste of the classic Texas drink like only we can." The fizz is practically the main character of the original cocktail, and Topo Chico supplies the best.
Our Taste Test: Upon cracking open one of the slim cans, you can immediately smell a likeness to a tequila ranch water without the often-strong, tequila-forward hit to the nose. As a result, it's great for those who perhaps don't prefer tequila or desire something more subtle. The drink itself is very carbonated and bubbly (there's nothing sadder than a flat hard seltzer), and the lime flavor is gently present throughout. All in all, it's extremely drinkable, free of any overpowering sweetness or artificial flavor.
In summary, this spiked sparkling water could certainly be in the running to replace all others in your cooler come spring and summer. Currently, Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer can be found in stores throughout Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas—of course. More availability in states to come. It's only 100 calories with 4.7% ABV.
If you don't feel like fashioning up your own Texas Ranch Water or another of our favorite Topo Chico cocktails, grab a can of it instead.