Cool and Refreshing Drink Recipes To Make All Summer Long
Fruit-filled, kid-friendly punches and adult-pleasing cocktails are ideal treats for hot days. Of course, staying hydrated in the summer takes precedence but sometimes a Frozen Lemonade or a glass of Peach Sweet Tea just hit the spot. There's just nothing like kicking back in a lawn chair, or on the porch swing, with a cool, refreshing summer drink in hand.
We've included a wide range of summer drink recipes in this roundup, from Peach Margaritas to Strawberry Piña Coladas to Lemonade Iced Tea and more, there's a drink to match every flavor moment you may be craving this summer. With kid-friendly lemonades and punches, there's a drink option for everyone. Worry less this summer about finding that go-to sipper because we've got you covered with these refreshing summer drinks.
Watermelon Sangria
Recipe: Watermelon Sangria
This festive pink drink has a crisp finish from fresh mint and lime garnishes. It's made for summer sipping by the pool.
Ranch Water
Recipe: Ranch Water
Ranch Water is so simple to make we'd say it's practically impossible to mess up. However, the Topo Chico is a nonnegotiable.
Berry Patch Cocktail
Recipe: Berry Patch Cocktail
This brightly colored cocktail is not only pretty but is also refreshing and easy to pull together.
Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours
Recipe: Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours
Pisco is a South American grape brandy popular in Peru and Chile. If you can't find it in your area, feel free to substitute white tequila, grappa, or vodka. Don't be alarmed by the strength of this new classic; it's a cocktail that's meant to be sipped and savored.
Peach Margaritas
Recipe: Peach Margaritas
This margarita recipe is here to prove that peaches aren't just for cobblers.
Cucumber-Mint Mojitos
Recipe: Cucumber-Mint Mojitos
Homemade simple syrup is the key to this refreshing drink. Every good bartender should know how to make it, and once you've mastered the recipe you'll never buy simple syrup from the store again.
Sweet Tea Mint Julep
Recipe: Sweet Tea Mint Julep
The tea will need to steep for about an hour, so make sure to complete that step in advance of when you want to make your juleps.
Salty Dog Cocktail
Recipe: Salty Dog Cocktail
This refreshing recipe is a great option for those who prefer their cocktails to be on the tart side.
Vodka Cherry Limeade
Recipe: Vodka Cherry Limeade
We consider this cocktail a stir-and-serve drink.
Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch
Recipe: Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch
This punch will make you feel like you're relaxing on a tropical island. Refreshing and easy-to-make!
Grapefruit Margarita
Recipe: Grapefruit Margarita
Give your classic margarita recipe the night off and give this grapefruit spin a try.
Strawberry Piña Coladas
Recipe: Strawberry Piña Coladas
This sweet treat can be served with or without the alcohol.
Strawberry-Basil Sweet Tea
Recipe: Strawberry-Basil Sweet Tea
Now this is a fun seasonal drink, if we've ever heard of one. It gives traditional sweet tea a run for its money!
Sparkling Cherry Limeade
Recipe: Sparkling Cherry Limeade
This limeade recipe makes enough to serve 8. While the recipe is non-alcoholic as is, you can add tequila if desired.
Strawberry Margarita Spritzers
Recipe: Strawberry Margarita Spritzers
Club soda, fresh whole strawberries, and frozen daiquiri mix set these margarita spritzers apart. Serve on sultry summer days and enjoy the fizzy sweetness of these colorful cocktails.
Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea
Recipe: Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea
This tea is sure to add a little pep in your step.
Berry Splash
Recipe: Berry Splash
Mix up a colorful drink for the whole family with cherry drink mix and white cranberry juice. Serve Berry Splash with blueberry-filled ice cubes.
Raspberry Beer Cocktail
Recipe: Raspberry Beer Cocktail
Guests will love the raspberries that sit atop this festive beverage. Garnish the mixture of beer, raspberry lemonade, and vodka with lemon and lime slices.
Paloma
Recipe: Paloma
If you're looking for sweet, sour, and fruity all in one glass, a Paloma is the cocktail for you.
Frozen Lemonade
Recipe: Frozen Lemonade
Craving a Chick-fil-A frozen lemonade on a Sunday? Don't worry, we think this recipe comes darn pretty close.
Ginger-and-Honey Sweet Tea
Recipe: Ginger-and-Honey Sweet Tea
Ginger and honey add a sweet zing to this classic brew of tea.
Lemonade Iced Tea
Recipe: Lemonade Iced Tea
Lemonade and fresh mint leaves provide a flavorful fruit twist to this classic summer drink. One reader suggested adding a tablespoon of orange-flavored vodka to a glass of the drink to add a grown-up kick.
Carolina Peach Sangria
Recipe: Carolina Peach Sangria
Add fresh summer peaches and raspberries to this Southern version of the classic wine punch. Make the sangria the day before to allow the flavors to blend.
Pineapple-Basil Tea
Recipe: Pineapple-Basil Tea
Use up the leftover basil in your garden in this refreshing, fruity tea. You may even convert the kids to tea enthusiasts with this recipe.
Spiced Tea Bourbon Refresher
Recipe: Spiced Tea Bourbon Refresher
Think of this drink as the extra spunky Arnold Palmer. Homemade honey-infused simple syrup and orange wedges make a totally Southern and delicious cocktail.
Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea
Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea
The sweet, crisp taste of lemonade and blueberries meet the bold, strong taste of iced tea. If you need us, we'll be somewhere sitting on a porch swing with a glass of this tea in our hand.
Mint Julep Sweet Tea
Recipe: Mint Julep Sweet Tea
You'll be off to the races after taking a sip of this fun mashup drink. Two Southern classics come together for a pairing that just makes sense.
Classic Transfusion Cocktail
Recipe: Classic Transfusion Cocktail
Even if you're not an avid golfer, this is a drink recipe that you should have in your cocktail book.
Strawberry Fields Cocktail
Recipe: Strawberry Fields Cocktail
This cocktail is dangerously refreshing. You could even leave out the gin for a kid-friendly sipper.
French 75 Cocktail
Recipe: French 75 Cocktail
If you can, we suggest making your French 75 with Hendrick's gin for the cucumber infusion.
Bee's Knee's Honey Cocktail
Recipe: Bee's Knee's Honey Cocktail
This recipe dates back to prohibition era, and we like what they were thinking. This summery cocktail will make you the star hostess of your next garden party.
Watermelon-Mint Margaritas
Recipe: Watermelon-Mint Margaritas
Use leftover watermelon to make this slushy summer drink. Garnish with fresh mint leaves.