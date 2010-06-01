Cool and Refreshing Drink Recipes To Make All Summer Long

Fruit-filled, kid-friendly punches and adult-pleasing cocktails are ideal treats for hot days. Of course, staying hydrated in the summer takes precedence but sometimes a Frozen Lemonade or a glass of Peach Sweet Tea just hit the spot. There's just nothing like kicking back in a lawn chair, or on the porch swing, with a cool, refreshing summer drink in hand.

We've included a wide range of summer drink recipes in this roundup, from Peach Margaritas to Strawberry Piña Coladas to Lemonade Iced Tea and more, there's a drink to match every flavor moment you may be craving this summer. With kid-friendly lemonades and punches, there's a drink option for everyone. Worry less this summer about finding that go-to sipper because we've got you covered with these refreshing summer drinks.

Watermelon Sangria

Credit: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Watermelon Sangria

This festive pink drink has a crisp finish from fresh mint and lime garnishes. It's made for summer sipping by the pool.

Ranch Water

Credit: Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Props Stylist: Christina Brockman

Recipe: Ranch Water

Ranch Water is so simple to make we'd say it's practically impossible to mess up. However, the Topo Chico is a nonnegotiable. 

Berry Patch Cocktail

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Berry Patch Cocktail

This brightly colored cocktail is not only pretty but is also refreshing and easy to pull together. 

Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Stylist: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours

Pisco is a South American grape brandy popular in Peru and Chile. If you can't find it in your area, feel free to substitute white tequila, grappa, or vodka. Don't be alarmed by the strength of this new classic; it's a cocktail that's meant to be sipped and savored.

Peach Margaritas

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Peach Margaritas

This margarita recipe is here to prove that peaches aren't just for cobblers.

Cucumber-Mint Mojitos

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Cucumber-Mint Mojitos

Homemade simple syrup is the key to this refreshing drink. Every good bartender should know how to make it, and once you've mastered the recipe you'll never buy simple syrup from the store again.  

Sweet Tea Mint Julep

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Sweet Tea Mint Julep

The tea will need to steep for about an hour, so make sure to complete that step in advance of when you want to make your juleps. 

Salty Dog Cocktail

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Salty Dog Cocktail

This refreshing recipe is a great option for those who prefer their cocktails to be on the tart side. 

Vodka Cherry Limeade

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Vodka Cherry Limeade

We consider this cocktail a stir-and-serve drink. 

Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch

This punch will make you feel like you're relaxing on a tropical island. Refreshing and easy-to-make!

Grapefruit Margarita

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Grapefruit Margarita

Give your classic margarita recipe the night off and give this grapefruit spin a try.

Strawberry Piña Coladas

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Strawberry Piña Coladas

This sweet treat can be served with or without the alcohol. 

Strawberry-Basil Sweet Tea

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Strawberry-Basil Sweet Tea

Now this is a fun seasonal drink, if we've ever heard of one. It gives traditional sweet tea a run for its money!

Sparkling Cherry Limeade

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Annette Joseph; Food Styling: Cynthia Groseclose

Recipe: Sparkling Cherry Limeade

This limeade recipe makes enough to serve 8. While the recipe is non-alcoholic as is, you can add tequila if desired.

Strawberry Margarita Spritzers

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Strawberry Margarita Spritzers

Club soda, fresh whole strawberries, and frozen daiquiri mix set these margarita spritzers apart. Serve on sultry summer days and enjoy the fizzy sweetness of these colorful cocktails.

Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea

This tea is sure to add a little pep in your step.

Berry Splash

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Berry Splash

Mix up a colorful drink for the whole family with cherry drink mix and white cranberry juice. Serve Berry Splash with blueberry-filled ice cubes.

Raspberry Beer Cocktail

Credit: Charles Walton IV

Recipe: Raspberry Beer Cocktail

Guests will love the raspberries that sit atop this festive beverage. Garnish the mixture of beer, raspberry lemonade, and vodka with lemon and lime slices.

Paloma

Credit: Getty Images/bhofack2

Recipe: Paloma

If you're looking for sweet, sour, and fruity all in one glass, a Paloma is the cocktail for you.

Frozen Lemonade

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Frozen Lemonade

Craving a Chick-fil-A frozen lemonade on a Sunday? Don't worry, we think this recipe comes darn pretty close. 

Ginger-and-Honey Sweet Tea

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Ginger-and-Honey Sweet Tea

Ginger and honey add a sweet zing to this classic brew of tea.

Lemonade Iced Tea

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemonade Iced Tea

Lemonade and fresh mint leaves provide a flavorful fruit twist to this classic summer drink. One reader suggested adding a tablespoon of orange-flavored vodka to a glass of the drink to add a grown-up kick.

Carolina Peach Sangria

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Carolina Peach Sangria

Add fresh summer peaches and raspberries to this Southern version of the classic wine punch. Make the sangria the day before to allow the flavors to blend.

Pineapple-Basil Tea

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pineapple-Basil Tea

Use up the leftover basil in your garden in this refreshing, fruity tea. You may even convert the kids to tea enthusiasts with this recipe.

Spiced Tea Bourbon Refresher

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Spiced Tea Bourbon Refresher

Think of this drink as the extra spunky Arnold Palmer. Homemade honey-infused simple syrup and orange wedges make a totally Southern and delicious cocktail.

Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea

Credit: Photo: Van Chaplin

Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea

The sweet, crisp taste of lemonade and blueberries meet the bold, strong taste of iced tea. If you need us, we'll be somewhere sitting on a porch swing with a glass of this tea in our hand.

Mint Julep Sweet Tea

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe: Mint Julep Sweet Tea

You'll be off to the races after taking a sip of this fun mashup drink. Two Southern classics come together for a pairing that just makes sense.

Classic Transfusion Cocktail

Credit: Getty Images/JB325

Recipe: Classic Transfusion Cocktail

Even if you're not an avid golfer, this is a drink recipe that you should have in your cocktail book. 

Strawberry Fields Cocktail

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Strawberry Fields Cocktail

This cocktail is dangerously refreshing. You could even leave out the gin for a kid-friendly sipper.

French 75 Cocktail

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: French 75 Cocktail

If you can, we suggest making your French 75 with Hendrick's gin for the cucumber infusion. 

Bee's Knee's Honey Cocktail

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Bee's Knee's Honey Cocktail

This recipe dates back to prohibition era, and we like what they were thinking. This summery cocktail will make you the star hostess of your next garden party.

Watermelon-Mint Margaritas

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Watermelon-Mint Margaritas

Use leftover watermelon to make this slushy summer drink. Garnish with fresh mint leaves.

