17 Refreshing Non-Alcoholic Punch Recipes That Everyone Will Love

By Southern Living Editors Updated March 16, 2021
Credit: Alison Miksch

We believe that the key to throwing an exceptional Southern party is to create a delicious punch that will leave a lasting impression on guests. We collected our most refreshing non-alcoholic punch recipes that serve as the ultimate festive sippers. From zesty and fruity sparklers like Cherry Limeade to festive and spiced punches like our Mulled Cranberry version, we've got all the non-alcoholic punches you will need for every occasion. 

These drinks are so easy to make that even the busiest host can become a skilled mixologist. Believe us when we say that these flavorful mocktails taste even better than alcoholic cocktails and are far more refreshing. Half of the beauty of these punches are in the presentation—so break out your Mason jars and vintage punch bowls that Granny gifted you and get to mixing. Next celebration serve up a deliciously crafted, kid-friendly punch instead of a cooler of sodas. you won't be sorry you did. 

Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch

A pineapple simple syrup gives black tea a refreshing finish. It can be made up to two days in advance and stored in the refrigerator. 

Latria's Fruit Punch

Credit: Latria Graham

Recipe: Latria's Fruit Punch

Ensure you allow at least six hours for the fruit punch mixture to sit before it's strained.

Shoo-Fly Punch

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Shoo-Fly Punch

Ginger beer packs this punch with a fun fizz and pop of spice.

Sparkling Punch

Recipe: Sparkling Punch

With a fruity taste and a sparkling finish, you can't go wrong serving this pretty pink punch.

Cranberry-Key Lime Punch

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Cranberry-Key Lime Punch

Cranberries make this chilled punch a festive choice for holiday parties while Key limes give it a summertime flair so you can serve it for any occasion year-round. 

Ginger-Orange Mocktails

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Amy Burke

Recipe: Ginger-Orange Mocktails

You're just three ingredients away from this refreshing drink that's perfect for brunch, showers, or Saturday morning breakfast. 

4th of July Punch

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: 4th of July Punch

This is our go-to zesty punch for summertime gatherings.

Cran-Raspberry-Vanilla Punch

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cran-Raspberry-Vanilla Punch

Loaded with berries and sorbet, this fruit-adorned punch is definitely a winner in our book.

Mulled Cranberry Sipper

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Mulled Cranberry Sipper

Made for the holidays, this spiced cocktail contains cranberry juice, cinnamon sticks, and orange juice.

Lemon-Lime-Rosemary Punch

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Lemon-Lime-Rosemary Punch

Put a zest in your step with this bright lemon and lime punch.

Classic Sweet Tea

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Classic Sweet Tea

A Southern gathering is not complete without a pitcher of homemade sweet tea.

Lemon Mint Sparklers

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon Mint Sparklers

This easy and elegant lemon mocktail comes together with just four ingredients.

Berry Splash

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Berry Splash

Make a splash at your next backyard gathering by serving this jam-packed berry punch.

Cherry Limeade

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cherry Limeade

This easy-to-make Cherry Limeade is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Lemonade Iced Tea

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemonade Iced Tea

Iced tea and lemonade go together like shrimp and grits. The result is simply the most refreshing beverage ever.

Lime Fizz

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lime Fizz

This light and fizzy drink is made for the summer pool parties.

Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea Recipe

Credit: Photo: Van Chaplin

Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea Recipe

We transformed classic iced tea into the ultimate berry-bursting thirst-quencher.

By Southern Living Editors