17 Refreshing Non-Alcoholic Punch Recipes That Everyone Will Love
We believe that the key to throwing an exceptional Southern party is to create a delicious punch that will leave a lasting impression on guests. We collected our most refreshing non-alcoholic punch recipes that serve as the ultimate festive sippers. From zesty and fruity sparklers like Cherry Limeade to festive and spiced punches like our Mulled Cranberry version, we've got all the non-alcoholic punches you will need for every occasion.
These drinks are so easy to make that even the busiest host can become a skilled mixologist. Believe us when we say that these flavorful mocktails taste even better than alcoholic cocktails and are far more refreshing. Half of the beauty of these punches are in the presentation—so break out your Mason jars and vintage punch bowls that Granny gifted you and get to mixing. Next celebration serve up a deliciously crafted, kid-friendly punch instead of a cooler of sodas. you won't be sorry you did.
Pineapple-Sweet Tea Punch
A pineapple simple syrup gives black tea a refreshing finish. It can be made up to two days in advance and stored in the refrigerator.
Latria's Fruit Punch
Ensure you allow at least six hours for the fruit punch mixture to sit before it's strained.
Shoo-Fly Punch
Ginger beer packs this punch with a fun fizz and pop of spice.
Sparkling Punch
With a fruity taste and a sparkling finish, you can't go wrong serving this pretty pink punch.
Cranberry-Key Lime Punch
Cranberries make this chilled punch a festive choice for holiday parties while Key limes give it a summertime flair so you can serve it for any occasion year-round.
Ginger-Orange Mocktails
You're just three ingredients away from this refreshing drink that's perfect for brunch, showers, or Saturday morning breakfast.
4th of July Punch
This is our go-to zesty punch for summertime gatherings.
Cran-Raspberry-Vanilla Punch
Loaded with berries and sorbet, this fruit-adorned punch is definitely a winner in our book.
Mulled Cranberry Sipper
Made for the holidays, this spiced cocktail contains cranberry juice, cinnamon sticks, and orange juice.
Lemon-Lime-Rosemary Punch
Put a zest in your step with this bright lemon and lime punch.
Classic Sweet Tea
A Southern gathering is not complete without a pitcher of homemade sweet tea.
Lemon Mint Sparklers
This easy and elegant lemon mocktail comes together with just four ingredients.
Berry Splash
Make a splash at your next backyard gathering by serving this jam-packed berry punch.
Cherry Limeade
This easy-to-make Cherry Limeade is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Lemonade Iced Tea
Iced tea and lemonade go together like shrimp and grits. The result is simply the most refreshing beverage ever.
Lime Fizz
This light and fizzy drink is made for the summer pool parties.
Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea Recipe
We transformed classic iced tea into the ultimate berry-bursting thirst-quencher.