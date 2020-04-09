These Creative Margaritas Will Be a Hit at Happy Hour

A margarita is a fun, fruity cocktail that you can enjoy year-round, but on a hot summer day, a margarita just hits the spot. It's a great drink to whip up in a big batch for entertaining or scale down to make a single glass. Whether you start with a bottle of margarita mix or opt for hand-squeezed lime juice, this refreshing cocktail is guaranteed to satisfy.

A classic margarita mixes tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur (typically triple sec or Cointreau). Poured into a glass rimmed with salt and garnished with a wedge of lime, this fun cocktail is the ultimate happy hour treat. Once you've learned the secrets to making the perfect margarita, it's time to get creative. There are countless ways you can customize your margarita—we've rounded up a few of our favorite flavor combinations for inspiration. (Our Watermelon Margarita is sure to become your newest house drink.)