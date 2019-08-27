Thanks to seemingly limitless numbers of coffee shops, corner cafes, and even rolling carts, you can easily pick up a cup of joe at just about any time throughout your day for an extra boost of energy. And while the couple of dollars you shell out for each iced coffee and cappuccino doesn't seem like a lot, it can quickly add up. This is just one of the many reasons you may want to consider buying an affordable coffee maker for your home.

No matter what type of coffee you prefer, there's a relatively cheap coffee maker out there that can help you master barista-level creations and offer any guests a soothing beverage from the comfort of your kitchen. From standard drip coffee machines and French press pitchers to single serve makers and cold brew carafes, there are countless coffee-related kitchen gadgets on the market to choose from. And while the cost of a high-quality coffee maker is certainly more than a cup from your favorite shop, it can save you hundreds of dollars in the long run.

Not only does brewing your own coffee at home keep more cash in the bank, it also makes for a relaxing morning ritual and gives you a moment for yourself that you can look forward to each day. Plus, making your own coffee gives you total control over what goes into your cup—say goodbye to unnecessary syrups and sugars!

Aside from saving you money and helping you develop healthier habits, investing in a coffee maker can give you something to look forward to when you wake up in the morning (it's the little things!). So whether you typically drink black drip coffee, strong espresso shots, creamy lattes, smooth cold brew, or foamy cappuccinos, you'll have no trouble finding an affordable coffee maker that works for you.

Here are 13 of the best coffee makers under $100:

Best Value: Mr. Coffee Programmable Black Coffee Maker

When it comes to getting the most bang for your buck, consider this coffee maker from Mr. Coffee. For just $27, you can enjoy homemade coffee every day with this 12-cup programmable machine that will look sleek and stylish sitting on your counter. It comes with a dishwasher-safe glass carafe for easy cleaning and has a two-hour auto shut-off feature, so you never have to worry about forgetting to turn off the device before heading out the door. Plus, it comes with a pause feature that lets you pour a cup while the rest of the batch is still brewing. According to reviewers, this option is a great deal for a high-quality brand.

Best Dual Option: Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker

If classic drip coffee is what you're after, look no further than this dual-functioning device from Hamilton Beach. Not only can it brew a 12-cup carafe of coffee to serve a crowd, but it also has a single-serve option to fill up a single cup (or tall travel mug) for one. Other features that make this a customer-favorite include a programmable start time option so you can wake up to the smell of freshly-brewed coffee, a brew strength selector so you know you'll get the flavor you love, and a hot warming plate to keep a big batch piping hot for as long as you need. If that's not enough to convince you to add to your cart, perhaps one of the nearly 5,000 five-star reviews this coffee maker has garnered on Amazon will sway you. Shoppers love having the option to make different serving sizes, and say this handy machine works like a charm.

Best Grind and Brew: Krups Personal Café Grind Drip Maker Coffee Grinder

For those who like to grind their own coffee grounds before brewing up a pot at home, this is the best coffee maker for the job. Its unique design combines a coffee grinder with the brew filter basket for a seriously fresh cup of joe, complete with a bold flavor and strong aroma. However, if you happen to have ground beans on hand, you can also opt to set the appliance to a normal brewing setting and eliminate the grinder step. You can easily disassemble the machine to wash individual parts in the dishwasher. One Amazon shopper calls it "simply the best." Need we say more?

Best for Coffee Pods: Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

While it may not be the most environmentally-friendly option, pod coffee makers certainly have their appeal, and this one from Keurig is one of the best. A large, removable water reservoir holds enough water to make six cups of coffee before you need to refill it, allowing for a quick, hassle-free cup of coffee in the morning when you're in a hurry. Simple to use, all you have to do is insert one of many popular K-Cup Pod options, select which size brew you want, and let the machine work its magic—you'll have a fresh cup of coffee that's ready to drink in under a minute. Finally, an automatic shut-off feature turns off the machine after two hours to conserve energy. An Amazon best-seller, tons of shoppers admit they can't live without the handy device. "I really like this machine. The one cup at a time brewing is just what I was looking for, and with the variety of products available for it, the possibilities are endless," one shopper wrote.

Best Small Option: Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker

If you haven't yet tasted coffee brewed to perfection in a French press, now's the time to give it a try. This simple, small coffee maker is an eco-friendly way to make coffee at home without wasteful paper filters. It features a glass beaker, a stainless steel mesh filter, and plunger for bold flavor. Perhaps the best part about this cheap coffee maker? All three parts are dishwasher-safe (just be sure to hand wash the lid and frame separately to keep them looking their best). It even comes in a variety of sizes and styles so you can purchase the one that best suits your needs—whether you're looking for a tiny, single-serve 12-ounce carafe in a sleek chrome frame or a moderately sized 34-ounce option with copper details. "This is my first French press, and it works great! The coffee tastes amazing, and it's easy to use and clean, without creating the inordinate amount of waste that single-serve machines do," according to one Amazon customer.

Best Drip Option: Cuisinart Programmable Coffeemaker

Amazon shoppers love this drip coffee maker from Cusinart. It's completely automatic and offers 24-hour programmability, along with a self-cleaning function and auto shut-off (it can turn off at 0 to four hours, depending on the setting you choose). You can also adjust its temperature control feature and choose your own brew strength. It normally retails for nearly $200, but it's on sale for just $97 right now. "This coffee maker has to be one of the best I have had in a year. This makes the best and hottest cup of coffee. Well worth the price and would recommend this unit to anyone in the market for a new coffee maker," one reviewer wrote. The handy device is available in multiple colorways, from stainless steel to copper to sky blue.

Best Splurge: De'Longhi 15 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker

If you want to truly mimic the artisanal drinks you can purchase at a coffee shop, you'll need to invest in an espresso machine. While it's a bit of a splurge, this moderately-priced option from De'Longhi allows you to make strong espresso shots to drink on their own, or mix with milk for homemade lattes. There's even a swivel jet frother so you can make a foamy cappuccino to your liking. While this espresso machine is a bit pricier than other, more basic options, it's well worth the money if you're a latte drinker and simply can't live without these signature creations. It also makes more complicated drinks surprisingly easy to master. With two thermostats that allow you to control both water and steam pressure, you can use fresh ground coffee or even quick pods for any drink you're preparing. "I make iced lattes every morning on this device and it saves me $4 per day," an Amazon shopper noted.

Best for Single Servings: Hamilton Beach The Scoop Single Serve Coffee Maker

Far cheaper than many other single-serve coffee makers, this streamlined device from Hamilton Beach comes at a great value. The slender, chrome coffee maker can brew a perfect cup of joe in under 90 seconds—all you have to do is scoop in your favorite grounds and adjust the height of the base depending on what size mug you're using. Compact enough to fit on tiny kitchen counters and even in dorm rooms, the single-cup coffee maker brews hotter and faster than many other similar devices, and reviewers say they appreciate its sleek look and easy-to-use simplicity. If you're looking for a basic coffee maker that delivers on flavor and speed, this is the single serve coffee maker for you.

Best Portable: Bialetti Moka Stovetop Espresso Coffee Maker

If you're always on the go, a stovetop espresso maker might be a viable solution to brewing coffee coffee wherever you are, even if you're camping in the wilderness. Designed and made in Italy, the Bialetti Moka stovetop espresso coffee maker produces three cups of bold espresso in just a few minutes time. While it's distinct shape and polished aluminum material look streamlined and minimal, it actually works to diffuse heat in a way that creates a strong aroma for you to enjoy each morning. Simply fill the base with water, put coffee in the funnel and insert it in the machine, then screw on the coffeemaker and set it over low heat. It may take a few tries to get the technique down pat, but once you do, you'll be well on your way to making delicious, Italian-inspired coffee just about anywhere.

Best for Cold Brew: Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

If you think you can't make your own cold brew at home, think again. With the Takeya cold brew iced coffee maker, you can whip up a batch of the trendy, chilled drink using any coffee grounds you already have on hand for a refreshing morning beverage that's less acidic and smoother than traditional drip coffee. All you have to do is add coarse coffee grounds to the built-in infuser before pouring cold water into the pitcher. Seal the lid, give it a shake, and pop it in the fridge overnight. Take out the infuser in the morning, and you'll have a pitcher of cold brew that you can enjoy for up to two weeks (that is, if you can wait that long to finish it). "I had never made cold brew before. This was super easy to use and the coffee was delicious. Perfect to make on Sunday and lasts through the whole week," one reviewer shared.

Best Pour Over: Chemex Classic Series Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker

The classic Chemex coffee maker is one of the best affordable options on the market for pour-over coffee. Its stylish, signature shape is made of non-porous glass that you can trust won't absorb odors or chemicals. You can also easily cover and refrigerate your brew to save for later, and even pop the coffee maker right in the dishwasher when it needs to be cleaned. If you're not sure the pour-over method is for you, just take a look at the coffee maker's near-perfect reviews on Amazon. One shopper wrote, "If you're new to pour-over, don't judge the Chemex until you're doing everything right. When that happens, it'll be one of the best cups of coffee, all in a beautiful timeless glass carafe to impress your friends [with]."

Best Affordable: AmazonBasics Coffee Maker

A good coffee maker doesn't have to be expensive. Take this option from AmazonBasics, for example. It costs just $20, but it can make a solid batch of coffee. It includes a five-cup glass carafe and a removable filter basket with a reusable filter, which means you won't have to purchase paper filters. You can even pour yourself a cup mid-brew if you just can't wait for the entire pot to fill up before taking a sip. The affordable coffee maker has racked up about 1,200 five-star reviews on Amazon from shoppers who agree it's a simple machine that gets the job done.

Best Rated: Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

