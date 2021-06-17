18 Frozen Drink Recipes To Help You Beat the Summer Heat

By Jenna Sims Updated July 29, 2022
Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist:Christine Keely Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Our cold and refreshing frozen drink recipes will help make surviving the heat of a Southern summer a little more enjoyable. Whether you are looking for an alcoholic or non-aloholic frozen drink to sip this summer, there's sure to be a recipe in our collection that will become your new go-to sipper. We have frozen alcoholic drink recipes that are made with rum, vodka, tequila, bourbon, and even wine. Plus, most frozen drink recipes come together in just a few minutes with a small amount of ingredients with the help of your trusty blender. You may even already have all of the ingredients for some of these easy frozen drink recipes in your kitchen, so you can get to sipping ASAP without needing to take a trip to the grocery store. From a classic Frozen Margarita to a Banana Daiquiri and more, here are our best frozen drink recipes you'll want to make all summer long. 

1 of 18

Strawberry Piña Coladas

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Strawberry Piña Coladas

Think of this refreshing drink as a vacation in a cup. They can be made with or without the white rum. 

2 of 18

Frozen Margarita

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Frozen Margarita

This recipe makes a big batch of frozen margaritas, enough to serve 8, so it's great for summer dinner parties. 

3 of 18

Mint Julep Slush

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Mint Julep Slush

We turned the classic Julep drink into a refreshing frozen drink that you'll want to enjoy long past Derby season. 

4 of 18

Banana Daiquiri

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Banana Daiquiri

Use this recipe to turn ripe bananas, coconut rum, lime juice, orange liqueur, sugar, and ice into a tropical sipper in just 30 seconds. 

5 of 18

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Frozen Blueberry Lemonade

Add the sweetness of blueberries to the tart flavors of lemonade for a summery drink you'll want to sip every day. You can use frozen blueberries or fresh. If you have fresh, however, let them freeze overnight for an extra thick lemonade.

6 of 18

Frozen Lemonade

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Frozen Lemonade

One of the only things that's more refreshing on a hot summer day than a cup of fresh-squeezed lemonade is this frozen take on the classic drink. 

7 of 18

Watermelon Slushie

Recipe: Watermelon Slushie

A refreshing non-alcoholic slush provides another way to enjoy watermelon during the summer. 

8 of 18

Key Lime Daiquiris

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Key Lime Daiquiris

Grenadine gives this daiquiri a red hue while fresh Key lime juice gives it a tart flavor. 

9 of 18

Peach Margaritas

Credit: CREDIT: JENNIFER CAUSEY; FOOD STYLING: LOREN WOOD; PROP STYLING: CHRISTINE KEELY

Recipe: Peach Margaritas

Add a hit of Southern sweetness to the classic frozen margarita with fresh peaches. Frozen peaches will work, too, but while the fruits are rolling in at the farmers' market, make the most of them in this frozen drink.

10 of 18

Watermelon Daiquiri

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Watermelon Daiquiri

Freezing the watermelon before processing it in your blender is what gives this drink its frozen texture. 

11 of 18

Bourbon Cola Grenadine Slush

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Bourbon Cola Grenadine Slush

The only necessary ingredients for this slush are Coca-Cola, bourbon, and cherry syrup, but we like adding maraschinos to garnish. 

12 of 18

Frozen Peach Old Fashioned

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Frozen Peach Old Fashioned

Garnish with fresh mint and peach slices, if desired.

13 of 18

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

Recipe: Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

Both kids and adults will love this summertime sipper. 

14 of 18

Bushwacker

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Recipe: Bushwacker

What's a bushwacker? Only the greatest boozy chocolaty milkshake ever. Caribbean islands claim this drink as their original creation, but Florida Panhandle bars have made it famous. With several kinds of liquor, vanilla ice cream, and a hit of chocolate syrup, this frozen drink is seriously sippable. Perhaps even dangerously so.

15 of 18

Black-Eyed Susan Slushies

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Stying: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Black-Eyed Susan Slushies

If desired, you can add 1 ½ ounces of bourbon to each glass along with the ginger ale. 

16 of 18

Mississippi Mudslides

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Mississippi Mudslides

This recipe turns ice cream into a sweet, creamy afternoon treat that's spiked with bourbon. 

17 of 18

Whiskey Sour Slush

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Whiskey Sour Slush

This drink recipe will need to chill for at least eight hours before it's served, so it's a great make-ahead option for entertaining. 

18 of 18

Frozen Raspberry Lemonade

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist:Christine Keely Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Frozen Raspberry Lemonade

Instead of ice, we use frozen fruit in this lemonade to make it extra thick and icy.

