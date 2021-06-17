18 Frozen Drink Recipes To Help You Beat the Summer Heat

Our cold and refreshing frozen drink recipes will help make surviving the heat of a Southern summer a little more enjoyable. Whether you are looking for an alcoholic or non-aloholic frozen drink to sip this summer, there's sure to be a recipe in our collection that will become your new go-to sipper. We have frozen alcoholic drink recipes that are made with rum, vodka, tequila, bourbon, and even wine. Plus, most frozen drink recipes come together in just a few minutes with a small amount of ingredients with the help of your trusty blender. You may even already have all of the ingredients for some of these easy frozen drink recipes in your kitchen, so you can get to sipping ASAP without needing to take a trip to the grocery store. From a classic Frozen Margarita to a Banana Daiquiri and more, here are our best frozen drink recipes you'll want to make all summer long.