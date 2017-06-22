30 Refreshing Drinks You'll Want to Sip All Summer Long

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Stylist: Tina Stamos

We know it's scorching outside, so stay hydrated while you lounge by the pool or entertain guests this summer. These summer drinks and cocktails made with fresh fruits like strawberry, watermelon, berries, cherries, and plums and homemade simple syrup will make you look like a trained mixologist. Our most refreshing summer drinks are perfect to make in batches and bring down to the beach (with plastic cups, not glass, and bring a trash bag) or stand as the signature cocktail at an outdoor summer party. These chilled drinks with short ingredient lists and easy instructions will keep summer nights cool after hot days in the sun. Tip: You can make these fresh drinks with or without alcohol, so the kids' table can have a fancy and fun drink, too.

Start Slideshow

1 of 30

Ranch Water

Credit: Getty Images/Lauren King / EyeEm

Recipe: Ranch Water

The summer's hottest drink will keep you nice and cool.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Salty Dog Cocktail

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Salty Dog Cocktail

Fruity but not sweet, this grapefruit drink is a must. 

3 of 30

Hurricane Cocktail

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Hurricane Cocktail

This strong cocktail was made for sipping. Our test kitchen professionals say don't have more than two.

Advertisement

4 of 30

Frozen Margarita

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Frozen Margarita

This frozen classic is sure to cool you down on even the hottest summer day.

5 of 30

Sweet Tea Mule

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sweet Tea Mule

This adult version of your favorite lemonade and sweet tea combination is a perfect summertime drink. 

6 of 30

Watermelon Sangria

Credit: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Watermelon Sangria

Fresh watermelon juice, rosé, rosé Champagne, and St. Germain elderflower liquor all meet to make this sweet sangria.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 30

Summer Cobbler Cocktail

Credit: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Summer Cobbler Cocktail

Tart lime juice and orange liqueur are balanced out by sweet, fresh blackberries.

8 of 30

Lemon Basil Spritzer

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Lemon Basil Spritzer

Garnish with basil leaves and lemon peel twists for flair.

9 of 30

Peach Margarita

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Peach Margarita

A frozen margarita flavored with summer peaches makes for a nice sunset drink.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 30

Pineapple-Coconut Fizz

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Fizz

Whip fresh pineapple and then add rum and coconut-flavored seltzer to complete this fizz.

11 of 30

Garden Pleasures Cocktail

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Garden Pleasures Cocktail

Mixologist Tiffanie Barriere developed the ultimate porch sipper for warm spring and summer days.

12 of 30

Spicy Watermelon Refresher

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Watermelon Refresher

Serrano peppers add a punch of spice, while tequila reposado adds a smoky flavor to this drink.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 30

French 75

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: French 75

Gin, champagne, lemon juice, and simple syrup are all it takes to make this summer favorite.

14 of 30

Aperol and Blood Orange-Mint Spritz

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Recipe: Aperol and Blood Orange-Mint Spritz

This tart drink has bold color thanks to the blood oranges.

15 of 30

Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler

This light and bright combination is a great way to get those fruits and veggies in on hot summer days.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 30

Lavender-Plum Shrub

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Lavender-Plum Shrub

A shrub is a drink that's usually made with vinegar, sugar and fruit — not that plant on the front lawn that your husband cuts down too short every time. These drinks need to sit for a few days so that the flavors combine, making the vinegar sweet. We used apple cider vinegar, fresh lavender, vanilla and red plums, even though any stone fruit would work.

17 of 30

Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos

Ginger beer adds a subtle spice to this refreshing drink.

18 of 30

Kentucky Oaks Lily Drink

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Kentucky Oaks Lily Drink

Cranberry juice, lime juice, and Triple Sec make this drink colorful, flavorful, and fun.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 30

Key Lime Daiquiris

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Key Lime Daiquiris

Daiquiri lovers will adore this tropical twist of rum, citrus juice, and sweetener.

20 of 30

Southern Sunrise

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Thom Driver; Food Stylist: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Southern Sunrise

Adding grenadine to this orange juice and tequila mixture gives it the pop of bright red color.

21 of 30

Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Stylist: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours

This refreshing recipe is just another reason why we love summer blackberries. If you can't find pisco near you, use tequila or un-aged brandy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 30

Mojitarita

Credit: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Mojitarita

Can't decide between a margarita or a mojito? Well, you don't have to with this twist.

23 of 30

Rum Swizzles

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Thom Driver; Food Stylist: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Rum Swizzles

Often noted as Bermuda's national drink, this rum recipe has tropical vibes written all over it.

24 of 30

Basil Bourbon Orange Smash

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Basil Bourbon Orange Smash

In-season oranges are perfect for this smash that's rounded out with basil-flavored syrup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 30

Bee's Knees Honey Cocktail

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Bee's Knees Honey Cocktail

Only three ingredients and a cocktail shaker are required for this Prohibition-era drink that's fit for a hip speakeasy.

26 of 30

Lucy Buffett's Bama Breeze Cocktail

Credit: Courtesy of Lucy Buffett

Recipe: Lucy Buffett's Bama Breeze Cocktail

This drink features Lucy Buffett's favorite ingredients, and is named after her brother Jimmy's song.

27 of 30

Coconut Bourbon Spritz

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Coconut Bourbon Spritz

Coconut simple syrup pairs perfectly with the smoky bourbon in this cocktail.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 30

Raspberry Beer Cocktail

Credit: Charles Walton IV

Recipe: Raspberry Beer Cocktail

This beer cocktail is perfect if you want something that's refreshing but not too sweet (and it has vodka, too).

29 of 30

Lime Fizz

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lime Fizz

Make one batch of this fizzy drink for the kids and one for the adults at your next summer picnic or party.

30 of 30

Honeysuckle-Watermelon Cocktails

Credit: Chris M. Rogers; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Honeysuckle-Watermelon Cocktails

This batch cocktail makes for a refreshing gathering drink.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Mary Shannon Wells