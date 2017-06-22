30 Refreshing Drinks You'll Want to Sip All Summer Long
We know it's scorching outside, so stay hydrated while you lounge by the pool or entertain guests this summer. These summer drinks and cocktails made with fresh fruits like strawberry, watermelon, berries, cherries, and plums and homemade simple syrup will make you look like a trained mixologist. Our most refreshing summer drinks are perfect to make in batches and bring down to the beach (with plastic cups, not glass, and bring a trash bag) or stand as the signature cocktail at an outdoor summer party. These chilled drinks with short ingredient lists and easy instructions will keep summer nights cool after hot days in the sun. Tip: You can make these fresh drinks with or without alcohol, so the kids' table can have a fancy and fun drink, too.
Ranch Water
Recipe: Ranch Water
The summer's hottest drink will keep you nice and cool.
Salty Dog Cocktail
Recipe: Salty Dog Cocktail
Fruity but not sweet, this grapefruit drink is a must.
Hurricane Cocktail
Recipe: Hurricane Cocktail
This strong cocktail was made for sipping. Our test kitchen professionals say don't have more than two.
Frozen Margarita
Recipe: Frozen Margarita
This frozen classic is sure to cool you down on even the hottest summer day.
Sweet Tea Mule
Recipe: Sweet Tea Mule
This adult version of your favorite lemonade and sweet tea combination is a perfect summertime drink.
Watermelon Sangria
Recipe: Watermelon Sangria
Fresh watermelon juice, rosé, rosé Champagne, and St. Germain elderflower liquor all meet to make this sweet sangria.
Summer Cobbler Cocktail
Recipe: Summer Cobbler Cocktail
Tart lime juice and orange liqueur are balanced out by sweet, fresh blackberries.
Lemon Basil Spritzer
Recipe: Lemon Basil Spritzer
Garnish with basil leaves and lemon peel twists for flair.
Peach Margarita
Recipe: Peach Margarita
A frozen margarita flavored with summer peaches makes for a nice sunset drink.
Pineapple-Coconut Fizz
Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Fizz
Whip fresh pineapple and then add rum and coconut-flavored seltzer to complete this fizz.
Garden Pleasures Cocktail
Recipe: Garden Pleasures Cocktail
Mixologist Tiffanie Barriere developed the ultimate porch sipper for warm spring and summer days.
Spicy Watermelon Refresher
Recipe: Spicy Watermelon Refresher
Serrano peppers add a punch of spice, while tequila reposado adds a smoky flavor to this drink.
French 75
Recipe: French 75
Gin, champagne, lemon juice, and simple syrup are all it takes to make this summer favorite.
Aperol and Blood Orange-Mint Spritz
Recipe: Aperol and Blood Orange-Mint Spritz
This tart drink has bold color thanks to the blood oranges.
Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler
Recipe: Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler
This light and bright combination is a great way to get those fruits and veggies in on hot summer days.
Lavender-Plum Shrub
Recipe: Lavender-Plum Shrub
A shrub is a drink that's usually made with vinegar, sugar and fruit — not that plant on the front lawn that your husband cuts down too short every time. These drinks need to sit for a few days so that the flavors combine, making the vinegar sweet. We used apple cider vinegar, fresh lavender, vanilla and red plums, even though any stone fruit would work.
Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos
Recipe: Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos
Ginger beer adds a subtle spice to this refreshing drink.
Kentucky Oaks Lily Drink
Recipe: Kentucky Oaks Lily Drink
Cranberry juice, lime juice, and Triple Sec make this drink colorful, flavorful, and fun.
Key Lime Daiquiris
Recipe: Key Lime Daiquiris
Daiquiri lovers will adore this tropical twist of rum, citrus juice, and sweetener.
Southern Sunrise
Recipe: Southern Sunrise
Adding grenadine to this orange juice and tequila mixture gives it the pop of bright red color.
Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours
Recipe: Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours
This refreshing recipe is just another reason why we love summer blackberries. If you can't find pisco near you, use tequila or un-aged brandy.
Mojitarita
Recipe: Mojitarita
Can't decide between a margarita or a mojito? Well, you don't have to with this twist.
Rum Swizzles
Recipe: Rum Swizzles
Often noted as Bermuda's national drink, this rum recipe has tropical vibes written all over it.
Basil Bourbon Orange Smash
Recipe: Basil Bourbon Orange Smash
In-season oranges are perfect for this smash that's rounded out with basil-flavored syrup.
Bee's Knees Honey Cocktail
Recipe: Bee's Knees Honey Cocktail
Only three ingredients and a cocktail shaker are required for this Prohibition-era drink that's fit for a hip speakeasy.
Lucy Buffett's Bama Breeze Cocktail
Recipe: Lucy Buffett's Bama Breeze Cocktail
This drink features Lucy Buffett's favorite ingredients, and is named after her brother Jimmy's song.
Coconut Bourbon Spritz
Recipe: Coconut Bourbon Spritz
Coconut simple syrup pairs perfectly with the smoky bourbon in this cocktail.
Raspberry Beer Cocktail
Recipe: Raspberry Beer Cocktail
This beer cocktail is perfect if you want something that's refreshing but not too sweet (and it has vodka, too).
Lime Fizz
Honeysuckle-Watermelon Cocktails
Recipe: Honeysuckle-Watermelon Cocktails
This batch cocktail makes for a refreshing gathering drink.