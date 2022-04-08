Topo Chico Just Launched a Canned Margarita Hard Seltzer, So Get Your Coolers Ready
Ask any person within Texas state lines, and they'll tell you that Topo Chico isn't just sparkling water. It's an essential component of their homemade Ranch Water, a bubbly topper for their favorite mocktail, or just a mind-fizzling refresher on a hot day. When the beloved brand first launched its line of hard seltzers, it offered a solution to those who wanted something quick, easy, cooler-friendly, and perfect for a Southern porch party—or beach trip, or lake day, or just about any other outdoor activity—all finished off with Topo Chico's signature extra fizzy bubbles.
Now, Topo Chico has just added a new launch to its popular lineup of hard seltzers, which already includes its own Ranch Water rendition, and it's going to make for many happy Texans and Southerners beyond. Introducing the Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer. Available now as a variety pack, the launch features four flavors inspired by the iconic cocktail, including Signature Margarita, Tropical Pineapple, Strawberry Hibiscus, and Prickly Pear.
"We took what drinkers look for in a margarita—everything from the salty rim to the exotic fruit flavors and citrusy finish—and put it into an easy-drinking hard seltzer," says Matt Escalante, vice president of hard seltzers at Molson Coors Beverage Co., which owns the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer brand.
Our Taste Test: Upon cracking open each of the four cold cans, the fizzing scent favors a true mashup between margarita and hard seltzer. It captures the tell-tale notes of a margarita without the strong tequila-forward aroma and taste, which makes it particularly great for those who don't prefer tequila or want something more subtle. Just as expected with Topo Chico involved, it's very carbonated and bubbly. Out of the four options, the classic Signature Margarita was our favorite, with Prickly Pear coming in at second-best. The other two (Tropical Pineapple and Strawberry Hibiscus) have more fruitiness for those who desire a bigger punch of flavor. Fun fact: They taste even better if you add a salt or spicy Tajin rim.
All in all, for those who want margarita taste with the ease of a canned hard seltzer, this is a worthy addition to stock your coolers. Use the brand's product locator to find where Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is available near you.