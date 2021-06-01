10 Topo Chico Cocktails That Are Easy-Sipping and Oh-So Refreshing
Let us start by stating one undeniable, essential truth: Any cocktail can be a Topo Chico cocktail, if you want it to be. There is almost no type of boozy refreshment that can't be made lighter, brighter, and bubblier with the addition of the Texas-loved glass-bottle beverage. The sparkling mineral water happens to taste way more fizzy and bubbly than any other club soda or seltzer water we've ever tried, which is what makes it an above-average ingredient to add to any cocktail recipe that requires a boost of carbonation—and even some that don't, if you're looking to dilute in the name of being able to enjoy your cocktail longer without sacrificing any flavor. No watered-down drink vibes here.
While our hands-down favorite way to use Topo Chico in a cocktail is for topping off a Texas Ranch Water, there are tons of recipes that could benefit from a super bubbly finish, no matter if you're into tequila, bourbon, vodka, or gin. (Or mocktails!) It's hot down South a majority of the year, so you'll be able to enjoy these way beyond summertime. Here are 12 ways to make a tasty Topo Chico cocktail at home.
Texas Ranch Water
Recipe: Texas Ranch Water
Master this ultimate summer cool-down cocktail, and you're set for life. All you need is three ingredients, one of which is—you guessed it—Topo Chico.
Tweak the classic recipe by muddling jalapeños as the bottom and adding a chile-lime rim, or by adding a splash of grapefruit juice to makeshift an easy, sparkling Paloma.
Mojitarita
Recipe: Mojitarita
A cross between two epic cocktails, this recipe gets a super fresh kick from mint. We'd recommend topping with Topo Chico's Twist of Lime flavor.
Spicy Watermelon Refresher
Recipe: Spicy Watermelon Refresher
Could you create a more perfect fizzy porch cocktail for summer? Fresh watermelon you can find at your local farmers' market mellows out the heat of serrano pepper, and finish the delicious respite with reposado tequila and Topo Chico.
Lemon-Mint Sparklers
Recipe: Lemon-Mint Sparklers
Lemon and mint are a match made in heaven—er, the produce section. This drink is simple and calls for no booze at all, if you prefer. However, vodka or a crisp white wine make awesome additions for a spritz.
4th of July Punch
Recipe: 4th of July Punch
Whether you're flying your flag lakeside, beachside, or next to the grill in your own backyard, this punch deserves a spot on your festive lineup. It's got fresh watermelon, ginger, pineapple juice, and the liquor of your choice. Plus, Topo Chico, of course!
Aperol Bourbon Fizz
Recipe: Aperol Bourbon Fizz
A little bit of aperol spritz, a little bit of Old-Fashioned, this recipe brings together two very different cocktails in a tasty new way. For bourbon lovers, it's a no-brainer for when you're feeling like a light sipper. Topo Chico's new Twist of Tangerine flavor would pair well with the citrusy ingredients.
Blackberry-Mint Sparkler
Recipe: Blackberry-Mint Sparkler
Make the most of in-season blackberries with this easy-sipping, big-batch drink recipe that make porch hangs even less stressful—and way more scrumptious.
Pitcher Mojitos
Recipe: Pitcher Mojitos
Everyone's favorite rum sparkler just got a big-batch makeover that'll have you entertained all spring and summer long. Top with a jolt of signature Topo bubbles.
Salty Dog Cocktail
Recipe: Salty Dog Cocktail
This classic gin cocktail presents a fabulous opportunity to dilute a little bit with Twist of Grapefruit Topo Chico in order to be able to drink more, enjoy longer, and drag out the good times.
Pineapple-Coconut Fizz
Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Fizz
The combination of pineapple, coconut, and rum is enough to give you visions of Jimmy Buffett dancing in your head. However, if you're unable to find coconut-flavored seltzer water, we recommend adding any flavor of Topo Chico and a splash of coconut water or cream of coconut.