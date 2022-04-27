Non-Alcoholic Margarita Mocktail

Skip the tequila, and have even more fun.

By Kaitlyn Yarborough

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

5 mins
5 mins
5
You don't need tequila to enjoy this margarita mocktail. Whenever the time and place for a festive big-batch drink arises, this nonalcoholic recipe is there to outshine the usual sherbet-dotted punches and provide a Tex-Mex twist to any occasion. This refresher is perfect for making in a pitcher or punch bowl for a baby shower, luncheon, or taco night. To top it off, it's easy to throw together quickly, thanks to store-bought limeade that gets dressed up with fresh juices and fun garnishes.

This virgin margarita recipe captures the tart, lime-zested flavor of the classic cocktail without an ounce of liquor. Fresh orange juice gives the flavor notes of traditional Triple Sec or Grand Marnier, a pinch of salt perfectly balances the sour-sweet notes, and Topo Chico sparkling water mellows out the drink with a bubbly finish. While our big-batch recipe can serve a group, we've added an amendment that allows you to quickly make one just for yourself when the craving strikes. Here's how to make the best nonalcoholic margarita recipe at home.   

  • Combine limeade, orange juice, and lime juice in a pitcher or punch bowl. Add salt. Stir until combined and salt dissolved. 

  • Top with sparkling water or club soda. Add ice.

  • Serve in salt-rimmed glasses (if desired) with a lime wedge for garnish. Feel free to garnish with additional seasonal fruits or herbs.

To make one serving as opposed to a bigger batch, start with a salt-rimmed glass with ice. Combine 1 cup limeade and 2 tablespoons orange juice. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with lime wedge.

Variations: Easily tweak the recipe by adding fresh fruit, other juices (such as pineapple juice), herbs, jalapeños, or whatever flavor fits your mood.

