You don't need tequila to enjoy this margarita mocktail. Whenever the time and place for a festive big-batch drink arises, this nonalcoholic recipe is there to outshine the usual sherbet-dotted punches and provide a Tex-Mex twist to any occasion. This refresher is perfect for making in a pitcher or punch bowl for a baby shower, luncheon, or taco night. To top it off, it's easy to throw together quickly, thanks to store-bought limeade that gets dressed up with fresh juices and fun garnishes.
This virgin margarita recipe captures the tart, lime-zested flavor of the classic cocktail without an ounce of liquor. Fresh orange juice gives the flavor notes of traditional Triple Sec or Grand Marnier, a pinch of salt perfectly balances the sour-sweet notes, and Topo Chico sparkling water mellows out the drink with a bubbly finish. While our big-batch recipe can serve a group, we've added an amendment that allows you to quickly make one just for yourself when the craving strikes. Here's how to make the best nonalcoholic margarita recipe at home.
To make one serving as opposed to a bigger batch, start with a salt-rimmed glass with ice. Combine 1 cup limeade and 2 tablespoons orange juice. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with lime wedge.
Variations: Easily tweak the recipe by adding fresh fruit, other juices (such as pineapple juice), herbs, jalapeños, or whatever flavor fits your mood.