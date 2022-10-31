The Best Cranberry Cocktail Recipes To Make This Holiday Season

With the start of the holiday season comes so many opportunities for stirring up a new festive house cocktail. What better way to wash down all of your favorite holiday bites such as cheese straws, spiced pecans, and sausage balls? Southerners like to celebrate the holiday seasonal by mingling together and making the most of the special flavors that come along with it.

Whether you're gearing up to host an ornament swap with friends, big feast with your family, or just a cozy night in, these cranberry cocktails are sure to quench your thirst with an extra dose of cheer. From big-batch punches to new twists on everyone's favorite drinks, these are the best cranberry cocktail recipes to make from Thanksgiving through the New Year.