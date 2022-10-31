The Best Cranberry Cocktail Recipes To Make This Holiday Season

By
Kaitlyn Yarborough
Kaitlyn Yarborough, Assistant Editor and Writer for Southern Living
Kaitlyn Yarborough
Part of the Southern Living team since 2017, Kaitlyn Yarborough is a Georgia native living in Austin, Texas, who covers a wide variety of topics for both the magazine and website, focusing on culture and lifestyle content, as well as travel in the South.She earned a B.A. in Journalism at the University of Georgia. She hopes to inspire your travel bucket list with her features on road trips through Texas Hill Country, bourbon tours in Kentucky, and the best beach getaways on the Gulf Coast.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022
cranberry moscow mule
Photo: Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

With the start of the holiday season comes so many opportunities for stirring up a new festive house cocktail. What better way to wash down all of your favorite holiday bites such as cheese straws, spiced pecans, and sausage balls? Southerners like to celebrate the holiday seasonal by mingling together and making the most of the special flavors that come along with it.

Whether you're gearing up to host an ornament swap with friends, big feast with your family, or just a cozy night in, these cranberry cocktails are sure to quench your thirst with an extra dose of cheer. From big-batch punches to new twists on everyone's favorite drinks, these are the best cranberry cocktail recipes to make from Thanksgiving through the New Year.

01 of 09

Cranberry Sangría Punch

Cranberry Sangría Punch
Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Cranberry Sangría Punch

This easy-to-make-ahead punch goes down almost too easy. Add champagne that's been chilled right before serving for the best fizzy results.

02 of 09

Cranberry Moscow Mule

cranberry moscow mule
Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Cranberry Moscow Mule

This crowd-pleasing cocktail got a twist that's fitting for the holiday season. The ginger candy and cranberry garnish is cute and adds a burst of sweet and mildly spicy flavor to the cocktail.

03 of 09

Cranberry-Apple Cider

Cranberry-Apple Cider
Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Cranberry-Apple Cider

It doesn't get more cozy and comforting than this big-batch spiked cider that is warmly spiced with cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and star anise. Serve in mugs with cinnamon sticks for garnish.

04 of 09

Texas Santa Punch

Texas Santa Punch
Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Texas Santa Punch

Talk about a festive addition to the holiday party. This tequila punch gets the perfect balance of sweet and tart with cranberry, pomegranate, and lime juices. Finish with an ice ring and frozen cranberries.

05 of 09

Cran-Raspberry-Vanilla Punch

Cran-Raspberry-Vanilla Punch
Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cran-Raspberry-Vanilla Punch

This retro punch calls for a combination of sparkling cranberry juice, vanilla extract, and raspberry sorbet. It can be served as-is without any alcohol or spiked with the sparkling wine or liquor of choice.

06 of 09

Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch

Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch
Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch

From tailgating to the holiday party, this whiskey punch is refreshing, tangy, and sweet. Frozen cranberries work best for this recipe, and sparkling apple cider gives finishing fizz.

07 of 09

Cherry Blossom Cocktail

Cherry Blossom Cocktail
Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Cherry Blossom Cocktail

This drink's name might be inspired by cherry blossom season, but it's practically made for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Grenadine and cranberry juice lends it zingy color.

08 of 09

Thanksgiving Rum Punch

Thanksgiving Rum Punch
Hannah Zimmerman/Southern Living

Recipe: Thanksgiving Rum Punch

Who doesn't love rum punch? This punch is so delicious that you'll be tempted to make it all year long. If you don't have a fancy punch bowl to serve it in, a pitcher will work just fine. Garnish with fresh herbs.

09 of 09

Cranberry Mojito

Cranberry Mojito
Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Cranberry Mojito

The mildness of a mojito is perfect for adding in seasonal flavor. Cranberries complement the classic mint for a fresh and tart taste.

