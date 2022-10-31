Food and Recipes Drinks Cocktails The Best Cranberry Cocktail Recipes To Make This Holiday Season By Kaitlyn Yarborough Kaitlyn Yarborough Part of the Southern Living team since 2017, Kaitlyn Yarborough is a Georgia native living in Austin, Texas, who covers a wide variety of topics for both the magazine and website, focusing on culture and lifestyle content, as well as travel in the South.She earned a B.A. in Journalism at the University of Georgia. She hopes to inspire your travel bucket list with her features on road trips through Texas Hill Country, bourbon tours in Kentucky, and the best beach getaways on the Gulf Coast. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn With the start of the holiday season comes so many opportunities for stirring up a new festive house cocktail. What better way to wash down all of your favorite holiday bites such as cheese straws, spiced pecans, and sausage balls? Southerners like to celebrate the holiday seasonal by mingling together and making the most of the special flavors that come along with it. Whether you're gearing up to host an ornament swap with friends, big feast with your family, or just a cozy night in, these cranberry cocktails are sure to quench your thirst with an extra dose of cheer. From big-batch punches to new twists on everyone's favorite drinks, these are the best cranberry cocktail recipes to make from Thanksgiving through the New Year. 01 of 09 Cranberry Sangría Punch Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith Recipe: Cranberry Sangría Punch This easy-to-make-ahead punch goes down almost too easy. Add champagne that's been chilled right before serving for the best fizzy results. 02 of 09 Cranberry Moscow Mule Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Recipe: Cranberry Moscow Mule This crowd-pleasing cocktail got a twist that's fitting for the holiday season. The ginger candy and cranberry garnish is cute and adds a burst of sweet and mildly spicy flavor to the cocktail. 03 of 09 Cranberry-Apple Cider Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis Recipe: Cranberry-Apple Cider It doesn't get more cozy and comforting than this big-batch spiked cider that is warmly spiced with cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and star anise. Serve in mugs with cinnamon sticks for garnish. 04 of 09 Texas Santa Punch Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham Recipe: Texas Santa Punch Talk about a festive addition to the holiday party. This tequila punch gets the perfect balance of sweet and tart with cranberry, pomegranate, and lime juices. Finish with an ice ring and frozen cranberries. 05 of 09 Cran-Raspberry-Vanilla Punch Alison Miksch Recipe: Cran-Raspberry-Vanilla Punch This retro punch calls for a combination of sparkling cranberry juice, vanilla extract, and raspberry sorbet. It can be served as-is without any alcohol or spiked with the sparkling wine or liquor of choice. 06 of 09 Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox Recipe: Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch From tailgating to the holiday party, this whiskey punch is refreshing, tangy, and sweet. Frozen cranberries work best for this recipe, and sparkling apple cider gives finishing fizz. 07 of 09 Cherry Blossom Cocktail Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee Recipe: Cherry Blossom Cocktail This drink's name might be inspired by cherry blossom season, but it's practically made for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Grenadine and cranberry juice lends it zingy color. 08 of 09 Thanksgiving Rum Punch Hannah Zimmerman/Southern Living Recipe: Thanksgiving Rum Punch Who doesn't love rum punch? This punch is so delicious that you'll be tempted to make it all year long. If you don't have a fancy punch bowl to serve it in, a pitcher will work just fine. Garnish with fresh herbs. 09 of 09 Cranberry Mojito Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck Recipe: Cranberry Mojito The mildness of a mojito is perfect for adding in seasonal flavor. Cranberries complement the classic mint for a fresh and tart taste. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit