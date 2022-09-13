The Best Apple Cocktails To Celebrate The Autumn Season

In the South, autumn can sometimes seem like more of a mindset than a season. Southerners carve their pumpkins and make their soups knowing that the temperature outside doesn't necessarily reflect the date on the calendar. However, one thing that everyone can agree on is that there's no reason to delay celebrating the season and enjoying all the flavors that fall brings along with it.

Whether you're gearing up for a football tailgate, hosting a Halloween party, or planning your Thanksgiving menu, these apple cocktails are ripe for a good time. Apple cider and hard cider are already staples of the season, and we've got all the big-batch punches and cozy spritzes that incorporate the festive autumn flavor. From our crowd-pleasing Caramel Apple Sangria to our spiced Harvest Punch, make these delicious apple cocktails all fall long.