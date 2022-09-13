The Best Apple Cocktails To Celebrate The Autumn Season
In the South, autumn can sometimes seem like more of a mindset than a season. Southerners carve their pumpkins and make their soups knowing that the temperature outside doesn't necessarily reflect the date on the calendar. However, one thing that everyone can agree on is that there's no reason to delay celebrating the season and enjoying all the flavors that fall brings along with it.
Whether you're gearing up for a football tailgate, hosting a Halloween party, or planning your Thanksgiving menu, these apple cocktails are ripe for a good time. Apple cider and hard cider are already staples of the season, and we've got all the big-batch punches and cozy spritzes that incorporate the festive autumn flavor. From our crowd-pleasing Caramel Apple Sangria to our spiced Harvest Punch, make these delicious apple cocktails all fall long.
Bourbon Apple Cider Thyme Punch
Recipe: Bourbon Apple Cider Thyme Punch
Fresh thyme gives this party-ready punch an aromatic twist that pairs well with apple cider and bourbon.
Bourbon-Cider Mule
Recipe: Bourbon-Cider Mule
This version of a traditional Moscow mule takes an autumnal approach, swapping the vodka for bourbon and adding in apple cider.
Caramel Apple Sangria
Recipe: Caramel Apple Sangria
The secret ingredient in this drink is the pecan-flavored vodka from Cathead Distillery, the oldest distillery in Mississippi.
Cranberry-Apple Cider
Recipe: Cranberry-Apple Cider
This punch tastes great with brandy or bourbon stirred in just before serving, but you can also leave the alcohol on the side to keep this cider family-friendly.
Fizzy Cider Punch
Recipe: Fizzy Cider Punch
Think of this like a holiday version of a classic mimosa. You'll want to serve it from Thanksgiving through Christmas brunch.
Harvest Punch
Recipe: Harvest Punch
If you could capture autumn in a sip, it would be this big-batch recipe that includes apple cider, hard cider, ginger beer, cinnamon sticks, and oranges.
Spiced Hard Cider Fizz
Recipe: Spiced Hard Cider Fizz
Seasonal flavors abound in this hard cider cocktail infused with a spiced simple syrup featuring notes of cardamom, cinnamon, star anise, ginger, peppercorns, and fennel seeds.
Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch
Recipe: Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch
We made this with fall tailgating in mind, but the sweet-and-tart punch is a hit all-around, no matter the occasion.
Apple Cider Shandy
Recipe: Apple Cider Shandy
Made with just 3 ingredients—two of which are apple cider and hard cider—this drink couldn't be easier to make and enjoy.