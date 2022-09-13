The Best Apple Cocktails To Celebrate The Autumn Season

By Kaitlyn Yarborough September 13, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

In the South, autumn can sometimes seem like more of a mindset than a season. Southerners carve their pumpkins and make their soups knowing that the temperature outside doesn't necessarily reflect the date on the calendar. However, one thing that everyone can agree on is that there's no reason to delay celebrating the season and enjoying all the flavors that fall brings along with it.

Whether you're gearing up for a football tailgate, hosting a Halloween party, or planning your Thanksgiving menu, these apple cocktails are ripe for a good time. Apple cider and hard cider are already staples of the season, and we've got all the big-batch punches and cozy spritzes that incorporate the festive autumn flavor. From our crowd-pleasing Caramel Apple Sangria to our spiced Harvest Punch, make these delicious apple cocktails all fall long.  

Bourbon Apple Cider Thyme Punch

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Bourbon Apple Cider Thyme Punch

Fresh thyme gives this party-ready punch an aromatic twist that pairs well with apple cider and bourbon. 

Bourbon-Cider Mule

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Bourbon-Cider Mule

This version of a traditional Moscow mule takes an autumnal approach, swapping the vodka for bourbon and adding in apple cider.

Caramel Apple Sangria

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch, Food styling: Erin Merhar; Prop styling: Prissy Lee

Recipe: Caramel Apple Sangria

The secret ingredient in this drink is the pecan-flavored vodka from Cathead Distillery, the oldest distillery in Mississippi. 

Cranberry-Apple Cider

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Cranberry-Apple Cider

This punch tastes great with brandy or bourbon stirred in just before serving, but you can also leave the alcohol on the side to keep this cider family-friendly.

Fizzy Cider Punch

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Fizzy Cider Punch

Think of this like a holiday version of a classic mimosa. You'll want to serve it from Thanksgiving through Christmas brunch. 

Harvest Punch

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

Recipe: Harvest Punch

If you could capture autumn in a sip, it would be this big-batch recipe that includes apple cider, hard cider, ginger beer, cinnamon sticks, and oranges.

Spiced Hard Cider Fizz

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Spiced Hard Cider Fizz

Seasonal flavors abound in this hard cider cocktail infused with a spiced simple syrup featuring notes of cardamom, cinnamon, star anise, ginger, peppercorns, and fennel seeds.

Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch

We made this with fall tailgating in mind, but the sweet-and-tart punch is a hit all-around, no matter the occasion. 

Apple Cider Shandy

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Apple Cider Shandy

Made with just 3 ingredients—two of which are apple cider and hard cider—this drink couldn't be easier to make and enjoy. 

By Kaitlyn Yarborough