Apple Cider and Champagne is the Winning Combination Your Fall Happy Hour Needs
Meet the Apple Cider Mimosa.
When it comes to fall cocktails, cider is often the star of the show. A simple mix of apple cider and bourbon will warm you right up on a chilly night. But if you're having a dinner party or hosting Thanksgiving and want to get a little fancy with your apple cider cocktail, we've got just the thing: Meet the Apple Cider Mimosa.
To make an Apple Cider Mimosa, simply swap apple cider for orange juice and pour the same ratio you would with a mimosa. But why stop there? There are a few fun ways to dress up the Apple Cider Mimosa.
For festive presentation, dip your champagne flute rims in water and then in a combination of cinnamon and sugar or even homemade caramel for a sweet touch of autumn flavor. Top each glass with an apple slice for even more pizzaz or throw in a cinnamon stick as garnish.
Apple cider and champagne are delicious as a pair, but there are a few extra ingredients you can add that make these Apple Cider Mimosas something totally new and delicious. A splash of bourbon or whiskey will make your cocktail even more cozy. Our Fizzy Cider Punch Recipe is a big-batch version that also includes brandy, which is perfect for a large holiday crowd. If you're not into dark liquor, try regular vodka or even caramel-flavored vodka for seasonal flavor.
However you serve these Apple Cider Mimosas, we guarantee your autumn crowd will love them. We're going to start with a batch of Fizzy Cider Punch. Cheers, y'all!