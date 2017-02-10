Get An Award-winning Malbec for Under $7 at Walmart
Southerners know that something doesn't need to cost a lot to be worth a lot. And La Moneda Reserva, an award-winning Chilean wine is a prime example. The malbec that is sold for under $7 in Walmart stores, beat out over 16,000 other wines for the title of "platinum Best in Show" at the 2016 Decanter World Wine competition last summer. The wine that until recently was only sold at a British grocery chain was also named Best Red Single-Varietal Under £15' at the same contest the year before.
Said to pair well with barbecued pork, we're starting to think this might be the Southerner's' ultimate dinner libation. Check out some of our favorite pulled pork recipes, and consider them all a pairing suggestion. If you have a sweet tooth, try some of our favorite dark chocolate recipes with a glass of this competition-deemed best red wine. It should accompany the decadent pies, cakes, and fudges very nicely as well. Cheers!