Delicious Decaf Teas for Your Nighttime Cup

By Southern Living Editors April 21, 2021
Credit: Sam Brauteseth/EyeEm/Getty Images

Turn to these teas when the sun goes down. The next time you sweep through the coffee and tea aisle at your local grocery store, make a stop at the tea shelves and pick up a box of decaf for your evening cup. From decaf breakfast teas to herbal brews, there's a caffeine-free cup on offer that can help you wind down during the day. Each of these boxes of teabags can be found at your local grocery store or can easily be ordered up online to ensure you're never without a cozy cup of tea. So fill your kettle, pour a steaming cup, and steep your way to an enjoyable caffeine-free sip. If your tastes lean more towards the world of iced tea, break out those ice cubes and take a look at some of our favorite methods for preparing a glass.

Harney and Sons Decaf Hot Cinnamon

Credit: Harney and Sons

Buy it: $7.95, harney.com

Hot Cinnamon is one of the bestselling offerings from Harney and Sons, and the decaf version offers the same punch of cinnamon, orange, and cloves as the original.

Taylor's of Harrogate Decaffeinated Breakfast Tea

Credit: amazon.com

Buy it: $6.85, amazon.com

Breakfast tea is a wonderful way to start the morning, but you can enjoy this Taylor's of Harrogate decaffeinated tea at any time of day or night.

Tazo Decaf Chai

Credit: amazon.com

Buy it: $6.40, amazon.com

This decaf tea from Tazo has notes of cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, chicory, cloves, black pepper, and star anise.

Twinings Lady Grey Decaffeinated Tea

Credit: publix.com

Buy it: $4.75, publix.com

The Twinings Lady Grey Tea is flavored with orange and lemon peel to lend a refreshing citrus flavor.

Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Herbal Tea

Credit: Celestial Seasonings

Buy it: $3.55, shop.celestialseasonings.com

The Sleepytime Tea from Celestial Seasonings blends chamomile, spearmint, and lemongrass, and is a popular brew for the evening hours.

Bigelow Constant Comment Decaf Tea

Credit: amazon.com

Buy it: $13.55 for 2 boxes, amazon.com

One of Bigelow's favorite teas is "Constant Comment," a blend of black teas, orange peel, and spices.  

Taylor's of Harrogate Yorkshire Decaffeinated Tea

Credit: amazon.com

Buy it: $11.99, amazon.com

The bold flavors of Taylor's of Harrogate Yorkshire Tea get a caffeine-free blend in this box.

The Republic of Tea Decaf Apricot

Credit: The Republic of Tea

Buy it: $14.50, amazon.com

This tea has an infusion of apricot flavors to lend sweet and fruity notes.

