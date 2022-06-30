Best Cocktail Subscription Boxes of 2022

Best Overall: Cocktail Courier

Key Specs

Starting Price: $29.99/month

$29.99/month Free Shipping: Yes

Yes Products per Delivery: 6-8

Why You Should Try It

With Cocktail Courier, you can expect monthly boxes of craft cocktails delivered right to your door. The drinks range from classic to adventurous—think smoky Old Fashioneds, grapefruit spritzes, green apple Collins, and Lambrusco sangria.

Pros

Available with or without alcohol

Purchase one-off or on a monthly basis

Unique ingredients

Cons

Heavily branded

Bar tools required

There are a few different ways that Cocktail Courier fits the role of (home) bartender's best friend. Firstly, you can sign up for a monthly subscription. Choose your spirits preferences (do you like rum or vodka?), and each month Cocktail Courier sends out new boxes that will help you build your bar skills and upgrade your aprés-work cocktail routine.

Are monthly boxes too much of a commitment? If so, you can purchase one-off boxes. Having a party? Pick up a few cocktails kits from amongst their dozens of choices, and you're ready to make bartender-approved cocktails all evening. (Cocktail Courier won't care if you take all the credit.) Kits are available to purchase with or without alcohol, if you prefer to pour from your current selection.

Pricing and Plans