Best Cocktail Subscription Boxes
These days, you don't even have to leave your couch to acquire a very good drink. Thanks to a new collection of cocktail subscription services, you can order a mezcal margarita or a bartender-made punch with a few swipes of your phone.
Many of these cocktail subscriptions will come with everything you need to craft a drink, from bottles of booze to garnishes to syrups and other ingredients (though you will need some bar tools to achieve a great drink). Others can be ordered with just the cocktail ingredients, in case you prefer a certain brand or your home bar is well stocked. Some call for classic recipes, while others tapped top-name bartenders to create new ones. Break out the glassware, call your friends, and test out our top cocktail subscriptions.
Best Cocktail Subscription Boxes of 2022
- Best Overall: Cocktail Courier
- Best for Budding Mixologists: American Cocktail Club
- Best Variety: SaloonBox
- Best for Mixers Only: Shaker & Spoon
- Best for Traveling: The Cocktail Box Co.
- Best for Entertaining: Sourced Craft Cocktails
- Best for Gifting: Crafted Taste
Best Overall: Cocktail Courier
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $29.99/month
- Free Shipping: Yes
- Products per Delivery: 6-8
Why You Should Try It
With Cocktail Courier, you can expect monthly boxes of craft cocktails delivered right to your door. The drinks range from classic to adventurous—think smoky Old Fashioneds, grapefruit spritzes, green apple Collins, and Lambrusco sangria.
Pros
- Available with or without alcohol
- Purchase one-off or on a monthly basis
- Unique ingredients
Cons
- Heavily branded
- Bar tools required
There are a few different ways that Cocktail Courier fits the role of (home) bartender's best friend. Firstly, you can sign up for a monthly subscription. Choose your spirits preferences (do you like rum or vodka?), and each month Cocktail Courier sends out new boxes that will help you build your bar skills and upgrade your aprés-work cocktail routine.
Are monthly boxes too much of a commitment? If so, you can purchase one-off boxes. Having a party? Pick up a few cocktails kits from amongst their dozens of choices, and you're ready to make bartender-approved cocktails all evening. (Cocktail Courier won't care if you take all the credit.) Kits are available to purchase with or without alcohol, if you prefer to pour from your current selection.
Pricing and Plans
- Cocktail kits: start at $34.99 and go up from there
- Monthly kits: $29.99 per kit without alcohol
- Monthly kits with alcohol: $49.99
Best for Budding Mixologists: American Cocktail Club
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $54.99/month
- Free Shipping: Yes
- Products per Delivery: 4 or 5
Why You Should Try It
Two experienced bartenders banded together to bring sophisticated drinkers kits with all the fixins' you need to make high-end cocktails at home.
Pros
- High-end drinks
- Beautiful packaging and garnish
- Often includes tools
Cons
- Focuses on subscriptions
- Non-booze option is expensive
The brainchild of two award-winning bartenders, American Cocktail Club's conceit is to bring easy-to-execute cocktails right to the home mixologist. Subscribers can sign up for one month to a full year of subscription boxes. Each box contains mixers—carbonated mixers, syrups, or juices—plus garnishes (usually spices or dehydrated citrus), bar tools, and recipes. From there, it's up to you if you'd like the box with or without spirits. If you choose the former, the box will include four 50 ml spirit bottles (enough for four cocktails).
Keen on what you tried? American Cocktail Co's sister brand makes unique à la carte syrups and mixers, including watermelon mojito and mango jalapeño syrups.
Pricing and Plans
- Everything but the booze box: $54.99
- Everything box: $64.99
Best Variety: SaloonBox
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $57.66/month
- Free Shipping: Yes
- Products per Delivery: 4
Why You Should Try It
With SaloonBox, two different recipes show up at your door each month, from riffs on popular classics (Palomas and Old Fashioneds) to oddball recipes like tea negronis or orange blossom martinis.
Pros
- Choose your kit ahead of time
- Two different recipes
- Choose from best-selling kits
Cons
- Alcohol shipped separately
Every month, SaloonBox picks two different original cocktails and sends out two single-serving portions of each (enough for you and your favorite drinking companion). The recipes are usually crafted by their team of in-house bartenders, though you'll often find surprise boxes featuring recipes from guest mixologists.
Flavors vary, from variations on classic cocktails, like mules and daiquiri, to quirkier options, like a vodka Old Fashioned with Vermont maple syrup or a bourbon Old Fashioned with fig jam.
While there's only two cocktail options per month, SaloonBox allows you to preview your shipment before it sets out, so you can skip a shipment if it's not to your preferences. If you're in a state where shipping alcohol is an issue, SaloonBox will send boxes with everything but the booze.
Pricing and Plans
- 3-month prepay: $57.66/month
Best for Mixers Only: Shaker & Spoon
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $54.67/month
- Free Shipping: No
- Products per Delivery: 12
Why You Should Try It
Sip on three new cocktails each month from award-winning bartenders. Shaker & Spoon skips the booze to keep the cost down, allowing you to use the spirits you have on-hand.
Pros
- Great value
- Three different recipes
- Playlist included
Cons
- No booze
- No customization
Got a fully-stocked bar cart at home? This service focuses on just the ingredients—no booze—so you can simply stock up on mixers and reach for bottles from your home bar or your favorite local shop. Each box highlights three different recipes from bartenders across the country and includes enough ingredients to make 12 drinks (four of each recipe). Boxes are often themed, like "Anejo, let's go," "Kick back with Cognac," or "Vodka Brunch." While cocktails will come and go, if you're a fan of one, Shaker & Spoon will provide a guide to all the ingredients and where to find them.
Before your shipment arrives, Shaker & Spoon sends you a heads-up of what's coming along with liquor recommendations, bar tools needed, and a playlist pairing.
Pricing and Plans
$50–$59 a month
Best for Traveling: The Cocktail Box Co.
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $22.99/kit
- Free Shipping: Not disclosed
- Products per Delivery: Varies
Why You Should Try It
Heading on a trip? These tiny cocktail kits will help you bring your cocktails along with you to your destination: Just add booze (once you arrive)!
Pros
- Includes all the ingredients you need
- Includes bar tools
- Easy to use
Cons
- No spirits
- Not many flavors
Camping, glamping, backyard get-togethers, and holidays in the sun; perhaps this isn't where you expect to make excellent cocktails. But the Cocktail Box Co. makes it easy to bring good drinks wherever you'd like. Each palm-sized kit includes everything you need to make drinks on the go: just add booze.
For example, the margarita box includes a bar spoon, muddler, three cocktail picks, a napkin, orange bitters, margarita syrup sachets, and juice sachets. Grab a glass, ice, and tequila, and you have all you need for three drinks. Fireside drinks will never be the same again.
Pricing and Plans
- Kits: $24.99 each
Best for Entertaining: Sourced Craft Cocktails
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $27/kit
- Free Shipping: No
- Products per Delivery:
6–12
Why You Should Try It
Sourced Craft Cocktails works with a network of bartenders across the country to provide made-to-order batched cocktail mixers and pairs them with full-sized bottles of alcohol.
Pros
- Includes full-size bottle of spirits
- Non-alcoholic options available
- Budget-friendly
Cons
- Best for a crowd
- Recipes are very basic
Sourced Craft Cocktails started as a cocktail service for large-scale events. But in 2020, the club pivoted, working with a network of bartenders to provide pre-mixed cocktails. Start by shopping through the cocktail kits, select your delivery date, and the kits will arrive on time and ready-to-drink. Cocktails range from classics to more fun options, like watermelon basil margaritas, pineapple gimlets, and cherry bourbon smashes. Kits either come without alcohol, or Sourced will order a full-sized bottle from a local retailer to go along with the kit.
Cocktails are available in six- or 12-drink kits, including a jigger, instructions, and a tote bag. Try ordering a few different options before your next shindig.
Pricing and Plans
- Cocktail kits start around $35
Best for Gifting: Crafted Taste
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $100/month
- Free Shipping: Yes
- Products per Delivery: 12–16
Why You Should Try It
This premium cocktail service focuses on large batches of high-end drinks. Expect cocktails from some of the world's best bars made with locally-sourced ingredients.
Pros
- À la carte and subscription options
- High-end options
Cons
- Expensive
- No customization on monthly kits
Looking to get a bit more spendy with your cocktail subscription? Crafted Taste is a high-end, highly curated craft cocktail club. They work with well-known and award-winning bartenders to bring beautifully made drinks to your home. The cocktail list reads like an upscale bar's, with offerings like clover clubs, sloe gin negronis, mojito coladas, and Oaxacan Old Fashioneds.
Kits start at around $100 and include a full bottle of specialty spirits and all the mixers you'll need to make 12 to 16 drinks. Or, upgrade to the premium kit, which includes the full kit plus an additional bottle of higher-end liquor.
Pricing and Plans
- Just mixers: average $100
- Full Kit: average $150
- Premium Kit: average $200
Final Verdict
While there are plenty of excellent cocktail subscription boxes, Cocktail Courier remains our favorite. The monthly subscription is curated to your spirits preference, and includes intriguing cocktail flavors. We also appreciate that you can stock up on its cocktail kits if you're having a party. If you're willing to spend a little more, SaloonBox's recipes are clever, plus, it ships to every state if you're willing to buy your own booze.
Compare the Best Cocktail Subscription Boxes
|
Company
|
Starting Price
|
Free Shipping?
|
Products Per Delivery
|
Delivery Area
|
Gift Option?
|
Cocktail Courier
|
$29.99/month
|
Yes
|
6–8
|
48 states
|
Yes
|
American Cocktail Club
|
$54.99/month
|
Yes
|
4–5 products
|
46 states
|
Yes
|
SaloonBox
|
$57.66/month
|
Yes
|
4
|
41 states
|
Yes
|
Shaker & Spoon
|
$54.67/month
|
No
|
12
|
50 states
|
Yes
|
The Cocktail Box Co.
|
$22.99/kit
|
Not disclosed
|
Varies
|
50 states
|
Yes
|
Sourced Craft Cocktails
|
$27/kit
|
No
|
6–12
|
5 states
|
Yes
|
Crafted Taste
|
$100/month
|
Yes
|
12–16
|
With alcohol: select states
|
Yes
Frequently Asked Questions
How Do Cocktail Subscription Boxes Work?
A cocktail subscription box is filled with everything you need to make stellar cocktails at home. This can include mixes and fresh juices as well as spirits. The kits will arrive just once or on an ongoing basis, depending on what you prefer.
Do Cocktail Subscription Boxes Include Alcohol?
Not all! It depends on your preference. If you live in a state with strict alcohol delivery laws, you will often have to opt for the non-alcoholic kits and pick up your own bottles at your local store. Or, if you have a well-stocked bar, you can choose non-alcoholic boxes and use what you have on hand.
Do Cocktail Subscription Boxes Have Mocktail Options?
Yes; many of these subscription options come with both non-alcoholic options or offer zero-proof spirits, like Seedlip or Lyre's, to use instead of regular-proof spirits. Mixer-only boxes (which all of the above clubs offers) are a great way to make a great cocktail without the booze.
How Much Do Cocktail Subscriptions Cost?
There is a wide range of price points based on a number of different qualities. The most affordable boxes sit at $40, and go up from there. Whether or not alcohol is included in the box is a major factor. If you are looking for a lower-cost option, consider purchasing bottles elsewhere, and opt for the non-alcoholic box. If you are looking for a more premium kit, there are plenty of clubs that offer higher-end spirits and products for around $150 to $200.
Methodology
This list was compiled by consering criteria including quality, price, and variety. We also ensured that clubs offered flexibility in ordering, whether a customer is a teetotaler or prefers to use their own booze. We also looked into how executable the recipes are at home, and whether they call for complicated steps or ingredients.