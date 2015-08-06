5-Ingredient Cocktail and Drink Recipes for Your Easiest Happy Hour Ever

By Jenna Sims Updated March 04, 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

These 5-ingredient recipes are here to prove that you don't need a fully stocked bar in your home to enjoy a refreshing cocktail. You can transform just a few simple ingredients, many of which you probably already have on hand, into delicious drinks for an at-home happy hour. These cocktails, spritzers, slushes, and punches will bring a festive sparkle to your evenings and weekends. Plus, we've included several non-alcoholic drinks for kiddos and those that prefer a booze-free happy hour, that are just as refreshing. Many also have easy swaps that will enable you to make both cocktails and mocktails from the same ingredients, so there will be an easy drink to suit every guest. From the best Texas Ranch Water to twists on classic drinks like a Mint Julep Slush and more, here are our easiest 5-ingredient drink recipes of all time. 

Ranch Water

Credit: Getty Images/Lauren King / EyeEm

Recipe: Ranch Water

We can thank Texas for this dressed-down margarita that will become your go-to summertime cocktail. 

Peach Sweet Tea

Credit: Elesia Johnson

Recipe: Peach Sweet Tea

An alternative to the Southern standard that is still sweet, and a flavorful refreshment.

Salty Dog Cocktail

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Salty Dog Cocktail

If you prefer a not-so-sweet cocktail, grapefruit juice makes sure this drink is fresh and tart.

Moscow Mule

Recipe: Moscow Mule

This cocktail recipe just requires a few stirs, so we guarantee you can't mess it up. 

French 75 Cocktail

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: French 75 Cocktail

The key to this easy cocktail is making sure the ingredients are well combined using a cocktail shaker. You'll want to shake until your fingers are almost numb.

Spiked Watermelon Lemonade

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Spiked Watermelon Lemonade

Watermelon juice gives this spiked lemonade a bright color and natural sweetness. 

Mint Julep Slush

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Mint Julep Slush

Instead of serving this mint julep over ice, we made it even more refreshing by blending it together with the rest of the ingredients. 

Strawberry-Mint Tea

Credit: Alison Miksch; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Strawberry-Mint Tea

This Strawberry-Mint Tea is great on its own or as a mixer.

Lemon Drop Martini

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Lemon Drop Martini

Adding sugar to the rim gives this martini a finish that's reminiscent of lemon candy.

Bourbon Pink Grapefruit Fizz

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Bourbon Pink Grapefruit Fizz

Grapefruit-flavored sparkling water gives the Kentucky-born spirit a touch of fizzy fun.

Honeysuckle Lemonade Cocktail

Credit: Walden

Recipe: Honeysuckle Lemonade Cocktail

We have our friends at Walden in Nashville, Tennessee, to thank for this easy lemonade cocktail. 

Pineapple-Coconut Fizz

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Fizz

Even though this drink had an impressive presentation, it's so easy to pull together with just three ingredients.

Key Lime Daiquiris

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Key Lime Daiquiris

If you can't find Key limes in your grocery store you can use regular Persian limes, but definitely use them if possible.  

Rum Swizzles

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Thom Driver; Food Stylist: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Rum Swizzles

One sip of this rum-based cocktail will instantly transport you to the Caribbean, which makes sense as it is sometimes referred to as Bermuda's national drink.

Homemade Cherry Limeade

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homemade Cherry Limeade

Use this recipe to make a batch drink when you're having guests. Just make sure not to make it too far ahead of time, as the soda can go flat.

Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler

If you prefer to make this cooler as a mocktail, you can substitute the gin for lime-flavored seltzer water.

Pink Cadillac Margaritas

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pink Cadillac Margaritas

As the name implies, these unique margaritas are pink in color. Make this margarita your signature cocktail at your next get-together.

Grapefruit Gin Slush Cocktail

Credit: Caroline Rogers

Recipe: Grapefruit Gin Slush Cocktail

You're just three ingredients away, plus ice, from enjoying this refreshing gin slush. 

Strawberry Piña Coladas

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Strawberry Piña Coladas

Upgrade your next homemade piña colada with the addition of fresh strawberries.

Classic Transfusion Cocktail

Credit: Getty Images/JB325

Recipe: Classic Transfusion Cocktail

While this cocktail is particularly popular on the golf course, you can enjoy it on the porch too.

Lemon-Basil Spritzer

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Lemon-Basil Spritzer

Make the most of your herb garden with this thirst-quenching spritzer. 

Sparkling Punch

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Sparkling Punch

From happy hour on the porch to a celebratory shower, this pretty pink punch won't disappoint. 

Lemon-Mint Sparklers

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon-Mint Sparklers

Make the Lemon-Mint Syrup a week ahead, and keep cold. Chill the club soda, too, but mix the drink just before serving to keep it nice and fizzy. 

Honeysuckle-Watermelon Cocktail

Credit: Chris M. Rogers

Recipe: Honeysuckle-Watermelon Cocktail

We used Mississippi's Cathead Honeysuckle Flavored Vodka to give the cocktail a delicate floral note, but plain vodka works too.

By Jenna Sims