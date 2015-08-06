5-Ingredient Cocktail and Drink Recipes for Your Easiest Happy Hour Ever
These 5-ingredient recipes are here to prove that you don't need a fully stocked bar in your home to enjoy a refreshing cocktail. You can transform just a few simple ingredients, many of which you probably already have on hand, into delicious drinks for an at-home happy hour. These cocktails, spritzers, slushes, and punches will bring a festive sparkle to your evenings and weekends. Plus, we've included several non-alcoholic drinks for kiddos and those that prefer a booze-free happy hour, that are just as refreshing. Many also have easy swaps that will enable you to make both cocktails and mocktails from the same ingredients, so there will be an easy drink to suit every guest. From the best Texas Ranch Water to twists on classic drinks like a Mint Julep Slush and more, here are our easiest 5-ingredient drink recipes of all time.
Recipe: Ranch Water
We can thank Texas for this dressed-down margarita that will become your go-to summertime cocktail.
Recipe: Peach Sweet Tea
An alternative to the Southern standard that is still sweet, and a flavorful refreshment.
Recipe: Salty Dog Cocktail
If you prefer a not-so-sweet cocktail, grapefruit juice makes sure this drink is fresh and tart.
Recipe: Moscow Mule
This cocktail recipe just requires a few stirs, so we guarantee you can't mess it up.
Recipe: French 75 Cocktail
The key to this easy cocktail is making sure the ingredients are well combined using a cocktail shaker. You'll want to shake until your fingers are almost numb.
Recipe: Spiked Watermelon Lemonade
Watermelon juice gives this spiked lemonade a bright color and natural sweetness.
Recipe: Mint Julep Slush
Instead of serving this mint julep over ice, we made it even more refreshing by blending it together with the rest of the ingredients.
Recipe: Strawberry-Mint Tea
This Strawberry-Mint Tea is great on its own or as a mixer.
Recipe: Lemon Drop Martini
Adding sugar to the rim gives this martini a finish that's reminiscent of lemon candy.
Recipe: Bourbon Pink Grapefruit Fizz
Grapefruit-flavored sparkling water gives the Kentucky-born spirit a touch of fizzy fun.
Recipe: Honeysuckle Lemonade Cocktail
We have our friends at Walden in Nashville, Tennessee, to thank for this easy lemonade cocktail.
Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Fizz
Even though this drink had an impressive presentation, it's so easy to pull together with just three ingredients.
Recipe: Key Lime Daiquiris
If you can't find Key limes in your grocery store you can use regular Persian limes, but definitely use them if possible.
Recipe: Rum Swizzles
One sip of this rum-based cocktail will instantly transport you to the Caribbean, which makes sense as it is sometimes referred to as Bermuda's national drink.
Recipe: Homemade Cherry Limeade
Use this recipe to make a batch drink when you're having guests. Just make sure not to make it too far ahead of time, as the soda can go flat.
Recipe: Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler
If you prefer to make this cooler as a mocktail, you can substitute the gin for lime-flavored seltzer water.
Recipe: Pink Cadillac Margaritas
As the name implies, these unique margaritas are pink in color. Make this margarita your signature cocktail at your next get-together.
Recipe: Grapefruit Gin Slush Cocktail
You're just three ingredients away, plus ice, from enjoying this refreshing gin slush.
Recipe: Strawberry Piña Coladas
Upgrade your next homemade piña colada with the addition of fresh strawberries.
Recipe: Spiked Watermelon Lemonade
Whether it's made with or without alcohol, watermelon transforms lemonade into a pretty pink drink.
Recipe: Classic Transfusion Cocktail
While this cocktail is particularly popular on the golf course, you can enjoy it on the porch too.
Recipe: Lemon-Basil Spritzer
Make the most of your herb garden with this thirst-quenching spritzer.
Recipe: Sparkling Punch
From happy hour on the porch to a celebratory shower, this pretty pink punch won't disappoint.
Recipe: Lemon-Mint Sparklers
Make the Lemon-Mint Syrup a week ahead, and keep cold. Chill the club soda, too, but mix the drink just before serving to keep it nice and fizzy.
Recipe: Honeysuckle-Watermelon Cocktail
We used Mississippi's Cathead Honeysuckle Flavored Vodka to give the cocktail a delicate floral note, but plain vodka works too.