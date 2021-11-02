Dole Recalls Several Garden Salad Varieties Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

If you have any bagged salad in the fridge, now’s the time to check it!

Dole Fresh Vegetable recently recalled several varieties of bagged garden salad sold in 10 states after a sample tested positive for listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

No illnesses connected to the recall have been reported to date. However, the FDA is urging citizens in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia to check their refrigerators for the recalled items.

The recall includes 24-ounce bags of Dole Garden Salad, 24-ounce bags of Marketside Classic Salad, 12-ounce bags of Kroger Brand Garden Salad, and 12-ounce bags of Salad Classics Garden Salad.

Bag of Dole Garden Salad Bag of Marketside salad

Left: Credit: U.S. FDA Right: Credit: U.S. FDA

Bag of Kroger garden salad Bag of Classics Salad garden salad

Left: Credit: U.S. FDA Right: Credit: U.S. FDA

If you have a bag of any of these varieties, check the lot code, UPC code, and Best if Used By date. If they match the following listings, dispose of the product immediately. Lot codes and Best if Used By dates can be found on the front upper right corner of the bag, and UPC codes are located on the bottom left corner of the back of the bag.

24-ounce Dole Garden Salad

Lot Codes: N28205A and N28205B

UPC Code: 0-71430-01136-2

Best By Date: 10-25-21

24-ounce Marketside Classic Salad

Lot Codes: N28205A and N28205B

UPC Code: 6-81131-32895-1

Best By Date: 10-25-21

12-ounce Kroger Brand Garden Salad

Lot Codes: N28211A and N28211B

UPC Code: 0-11110-91036-3

Best By Date: 10-25-21

12-ounce Salad Classics Garden Salad

Lot Codes: N28211A and N28211B

UPC Code: 6-88267-18443-7

Best By Date: 10-25-21

According to the FDA, exposure to listeria monocytogenes is especially dangerous for young children, frail or elderly adults, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms like fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.