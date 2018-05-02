25 Summer Sheet Pan Dinner and Appetizer Recipes

By Jorie Nicole McDonald Updated May 05, 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Sheet-pan recipes are a fan-favorite because, no matter how many ingredients you use, the clean-up is rather easy. Sheet-pans are often thought of for roasting vegetables but at-home chefs can use them to whip up desserts, appetizers, and, yes, even dinners in a single pan. 

Sheet pan dinner recipes can be particularly handy during the summertime when kids are home from school and family barbecues are on the calendar. No matter your summer plans, we put together a list of 25 favorite sheet pan dinner recipes that range from simple chicken dinners to flavorful shrimp dishes and even nachos. We also have healthy dinners that can be made year-round, such as our Sheet Pan Vegetable Lasagna, Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables, and Baked Sheet Pan Salmon with Potatoes and Tomatoes. For snacks and appetizers, we recommend Mini Potato Skins, Ham Biscuits, and Bacon Bow-Tie Crackers—all of which can be made in a sheet plan.

Read on to find a recipe that interests you, then feel free to save your favorites for weeknight dinners, family gatherings, and whatever plans you have this summer. Oh, and if you're looking for a fresh sheet pan to break out for these new recipes, check out this editor-favorite sheet pan that'll soon be your best friend in the kitchen. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 25

Sheet Pan Greek Chicken With Roasted Potatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Sheet Pan Greek Chicken With Roasted Potatoes 

This is no plain chicken dish. Instead, it's flavored with two can't-miss spices—cinnamon and nutmeg—and enhanced by fresh tomatoes, lemons, and herbs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon

Sheet pan pasta? Yes, it can be done. This recipe is made with bacon, tomatoes, fusilli, and Alfredo sauce—all topped with lemon zest and basil for a light, seasonal touch. 

3 of 25

Baked Caprese Chicken with Green Beans and Corn

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Baked Caprese Chicken with Green Beans and Corn

This recipe is as delicious as it is colorful thanks to butter-covered tomatoes, green beans, corn, and chicken that's topped with mozzarella cheese, basil, and balsamic glaze drizzle. 

Advertisement

4 of 25

Sheet Pan Nachos with Chorizo and Refried Beans

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos with Chorizo and Refried Beans

These ingredient-packed nachos are messy to eat but the clean-up is easy thanks to our secret sheet pan baking method. Serve alongside jalapeños, avocado bites, and salsa. 

5 of 25

Baked Sheet Pan Salmon with Potatoes and Tomatoes

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Baked Sheet Pan Salmon with Potatoes and Tomatoes

This dish may look fancy, but it's actually pretty simple. Just dab the potatoes with herbs de Provence and cover the salmon with Dijon, and throw in the oven. It'll be ready in less than 20 minutes!

6 of 25

Sheet Pan Vegetable Lasagna

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Sheet Pan Vegetable Lasagna 

Lasagna is a go-to dish all year round, but there's something about a vegetable iteration that feels most appropriate in the summertime. This recipe calls for spinach, zucchini, and fresh basil. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 25

Baked Chicken Drumsticks

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Baked Chicken Drumsticks

A great chicken recipe is in the wheelhouse of every at-home chef, and this recipe is a perfect one. It's simply seasoned with olive oil, salt and pepper, and rosemary. 

8 of 25

Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans

These oven-fried pork chops are an impressive dish thanks to the crispy, panko-covered crust and perfectly cooked meat flavored with Dijon mustard. 

9 of 25

Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sweet-and-Sour Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots

This tangy dish packs in the flavor with paprika, cayenne pepper, and caramelized onions. Add in the couscous as a base and veggies on the side, and you have one healthy dinner that's guaranteed to get rave reviews. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 25

Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice

There's something about a nice shrimp dinner that reminds you of childhood summers spent by the beach. Recreate that feeling at home, oceanfront or not, with this filling recipe made with shrimp, vegetables, and rice. 

11 of 25

Sheet Pan Fajitas

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Sheet Pan Fajitas

We love fajitas for a make-your-own style dinner both on a weeknight (hello, easy to clean!) or by the pool in the summertime with friends of all ages. This recipe can be made with chicken or steak. 

12 of 25

Sheet Pan Jambalaya

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Sheet Pan Jambalaya

Jambalaya is a staple of Creole cuisine—and with this recipe, it will be a staple of your summer dinner plans. Made with andouille sausage, onion, shrimp and Creole seasoning on a single sheet pan, it's just as good on a weeknight as it is at a dinner party or potluck. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 25

Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables

Hanger steak is a favorite for many reasons—the first being that it's relatively inexpensive. While affordable, it's still a solid cut of meat and makes for a nice steak dinner alongside sweet potatoes and green beans as this recipe suggests. 

14 of 25

Ham Biscuits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Ham Biscuits

When a fluffy buttermilk biscuit hits the table, Southerners go crazy – particularly when it's paired with sweet country ham. This sheet pan recipe is perfect for those summer days when a no-fuss meal is all you need.

15 of 25

Mini Potato Skins

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Potato Skins

Nothing says summer like a five-ingredient sheet pan recipe. This dish will give you all of the flavor with none of the headache.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 25

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

We love this incredible two-ingredient appetizer! The smoky bacon beautifully compliments the salty crackers – resulting in the perfect summer snack.

17 of 25

BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots

BBQ chicken is perfect for those summer cookouts. This recipe is sure to be a hit with even the pickiest Southern food connoisseur.

18 of 25

Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites

In this delectable dish, spinach and artichoke dip meets a buttery crescent roll and it's enough to make you shout hallelujah!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 25

Sheet Pan Nachos

Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos

Make tonight's dinner a fast and fun meal that's completely customizable.

20 of 25

Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples

With a few ingredients and only one pan, this tasty dinner will be on the table in less than an hour.

21 of 25

Mini Meatloaves with Potatoes, Leeks, and Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Mini Meatloaves with Potatoes, Leeks, and Brussels Sprouts

Mini meatloaves with potatoes, leeks, and Brussels sprouts is a hearty, filling, and delicious dinner selection. It's sure to satisfy everyone in the family.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 25

Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip

You had us at "queso". These bacon-wrapped potatoes are good on their own, but the creamy cheese dip makes this dish heavenly.

23 of 25

Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Can't you picture a relaxing summer evening by the pool with a plate of honey-soy glazed salmon? We can.

24 of 25

Ancho-Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Ancho-Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos

This unique recipe puts a flavorful spin on the class taco dish; you won't be able to resist a second helping.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 25

Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Garlicky Roasted Spatchock Chicken

The garlic flavor in this roasted spatchcock chicken will refresh your taste buds even on the hottest summer day.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jorie Nicole McDonald