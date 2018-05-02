25 Summer Sheet Pan Dinner and Appetizer Recipes

Sheet-pan recipes are a fan-favorite because, no matter how many ingredients you use, the clean-up is rather easy. Sheet-pans are often thought of for roasting vegetables but at-home chefs can use them to whip up desserts, appetizers, and, yes, even dinners in a single pan.

Sheet pan dinner recipes can be particularly handy during the summertime when kids are home from school and family barbecues are on the calendar. No matter your summer plans, we put together a list of 25 favorite sheet pan dinner recipes that range from simple chicken dinners to flavorful shrimp dishes and even nachos. We also have healthy dinners that can be made year-round, such as our Sheet Pan Vegetable Lasagna, Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables, and Baked Sheet Pan Salmon with Potatoes and Tomatoes. For snacks and appetizers, we recommend Mini Potato Skins, Ham Biscuits, and Bacon Bow-Tie Crackers—all of which can be made in a sheet plan.

Read on to find a recipe that interests you, then feel free to save your favorites for weeknight dinners, family gatherings, and whatever plans you have this summer. Oh, and if you're looking for a fresh sheet pan to break out for these new recipes, check out this editor-favorite sheet pan that'll soon be your best friend in the kitchen.