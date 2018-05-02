25 Summer Sheet Pan Dinner and Appetizer Recipes
Sheet-pan recipes are a fan-favorite because, no matter how many ingredients you use, the clean-up is rather easy. Sheet-pans are often thought of for roasting vegetables but at-home chefs can use them to whip up desserts, appetizers, and, yes, even dinners in a single pan.
Sheet pan dinner recipes can be particularly handy during the summertime when kids are home from school and family barbecues are on the calendar. No matter your summer plans, we put together a list of 25 favorite sheet pan dinner recipes that range from simple chicken dinners to flavorful shrimp dishes and even nachos. We also have healthy dinners that can be made year-round, such as our Sheet Pan Vegetable Lasagna, Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables, and Baked Sheet Pan Salmon with Potatoes and Tomatoes. For snacks and appetizers, we recommend Mini Potato Skins, Ham Biscuits, and Bacon Bow-Tie Crackers—all of which can be made in a sheet plan.
Read on to find a recipe that interests you, then feel free to save your favorites for weeknight dinners, family gatherings, and whatever plans you have this summer. Oh, and if you're looking for a fresh sheet pan to break out for these new recipes, check out this editor-favorite sheet pan that'll soon be your best friend in the kitchen.
Sheet Pan Greek Chicken With Roasted Potatoes
Recipe: Sheet Pan Greek Chicken With Roasted Potatoes
This is no plain chicken dish. Instead, it's flavored with two can't-miss spices—cinnamon and nutmeg—and enhanced by fresh tomatoes, lemons, and herbs.
Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon
Recipe: Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon
Sheet pan pasta? Yes, it can be done. This recipe is made with bacon, tomatoes, fusilli, and Alfredo sauce—all topped with lemon zest and basil for a light, seasonal touch.
Baked Caprese Chicken with Green Beans and Corn
Recipe: Baked Caprese Chicken with Green Beans and Corn
This recipe is as delicious as it is colorful thanks to butter-covered tomatoes, green beans, corn, and chicken that's topped with mozzarella cheese, basil, and balsamic glaze drizzle.
Sheet Pan Nachos with Chorizo and Refried Beans
Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos with Chorizo and Refried Beans
These ingredient-packed nachos are messy to eat but the clean-up is easy thanks to our secret sheet pan baking method. Serve alongside jalapeños, avocado bites, and salsa.
Baked Sheet Pan Salmon with Potatoes and Tomatoes
Recipe: Baked Sheet Pan Salmon with Potatoes and Tomatoes
This dish may look fancy, but it's actually pretty simple. Just dab the potatoes with herbs de Provence and cover the salmon with Dijon, and throw in the oven. It'll be ready in less than 20 minutes!
Sheet Pan Vegetable Lasagna
Recipe: Sheet Pan Vegetable Lasagna
Lasagna is a go-to dish all year round, but there's something about a vegetable iteration that feels most appropriate in the summertime. This recipe calls for spinach, zucchini, and fresh basil.
Baked Chicken Drumsticks
Recipe: Baked Chicken Drumsticks
A great chicken recipe is in the wheelhouse of every at-home chef, and this recipe is a perfect one. It's simply seasoned with olive oil, salt and pepper, and rosemary.
Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans
Recipe: Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans
These oven-fried pork chops are an impressive dish thanks to the crispy, panko-covered crust and perfectly cooked meat flavored with Dijon mustard.
Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots
Recipe: Sweet-and-Sour Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots
This tangy dish packs in the flavor with paprika, cayenne pepper, and caramelized onions. Add in the couscous as a base and veggies on the side, and you have one healthy dinner that's guaranteed to get rave reviews.
Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice
Recipe: Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice
There's something about a nice shrimp dinner that reminds you of childhood summers spent by the beach. Recreate that feeling at home, oceanfront or not, with this filling recipe made with shrimp, vegetables, and rice.
Sheet Pan Fajitas
Recipe: Sheet Pan Fajitas
We love fajitas for a make-your-own style dinner both on a weeknight (hello, easy to clean!) or by the pool in the summertime with friends of all ages. This recipe can be made with chicken or steak.
Sheet Pan Jambalaya
Recipe: Sheet Pan Jambalaya
Jambalaya is a staple of Creole cuisine—and with this recipe, it will be a staple of your summer dinner plans. Made with andouille sausage, onion, shrimp and Creole seasoning on a single sheet pan, it's just as good on a weeknight as it is at a dinner party or potluck.
Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables
Recipe: Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables
Hanger steak is a favorite for many reasons—the first being that it's relatively inexpensive. While affordable, it's still a solid cut of meat and makes for a nice steak dinner alongside sweet potatoes and green beans as this recipe suggests.
Ham Biscuits
Recipe: Ham Biscuits
When a fluffy buttermilk biscuit hits the table, Southerners go crazy – particularly when it's paired with sweet country ham. This sheet pan recipe is perfect for those summer days when a no-fuss meal is all you need.
Mini Potato Skins
Recipe: Mini Potato Skins
Nothing says summer like a five-ingredient sheet pan recipe. This dish will give you all of the flavor with none of the headache.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
We love this incredible two-ingredient appetizer! The smoky bacon beautifully compliments the salty crackers – resulting in the perfect summer snack.
BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots
Recipe: BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots
BBQ chicken is perfect for those summer cookouts. This recipe is sure to be a hit with even the pickiest Southern food connoisseur.
Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites
Recipe: Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites
In this delectable dish, spinach and artichoke dip meets a buttery crescent roll and it's enough to make you shout hallelujah!
Sheet Pan Nachos
Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos
Make tonight's dinner a fast and fun meal that's completely customizable.
Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples
Recipe: Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples
With a few ingredients and only one pan, this tasty dinner will be on the table in less than an hour.
Mini Meatloaves with Potatoes, Leeks, and Brussels Sprouts
Recipe: Mini Meatloaves with Potatoes, Leeks, and Brussels Sprouts
Mini meatloaves with potatoes, leeks, and Brussels sprouts is a hearty, filling, and delicious dinner selection. It's sure to satisfy everyone in the family.
Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip
Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip
You had us at "queso". These bacon-wrapped potatoes are good on their own, but the creamy cheese dip makes this dish heavenly.
Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges
Recipe: Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges
Can't you picture a relaxing summer evening by the pool with a plate of honey-soy glazed salmon? We can.
Ancho-Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos
Recipe: Ancho-Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos
This unique recipe puts a flavorful spin on the class taco dish; you won't be able to resist a second helping.
Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken
Recipe: Garlicky Roasted Spatchock Chicken
The garlic flavor in this roasted spatchcock chicken will refresh your taste buds even on the hottest summer day.