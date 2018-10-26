25 Classic Southern Recipes Every Home Cook Should Know By Heart
While there is always room for experimentation in the kitchen, there are some recipes you should know by heart. No cookbook can tell you how much buttermilk to add like your grandmother could. For Southerners, it's like learning the alphabet, starting with "A" for ambrosia all the way to "Z" for zesty lemon pie.
From buttermilk biscuits to skillet cornbread, gumbo to dumplings, these Southern dishes are the basis from which generations of family dinners and holiday feasts alike have been built in the South—and we'll be darned if we ever saw Mama look at a recipe card while making them. We rounded up our favorite Southern recipes that should be memorized and mastered, singling out those that can be easily remembered and tailored on the fly. Below, find the recipes every Southerner should know how to make.
Mama's Fried Chicken
The best thing about fried chicken? It doesn't ask for much. All you need is a simple coating of seasoned flour after two hours of letting the chicken soak in buttermilk. (That step, however simple, is imperative.) Then, crispy fried perfection.
Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
There's really no excuse not to know how to make this three-ingredient recipe that bolsters any blissful Southern breakfast. When in doubt, our classic Buttermilk Biscuits make a delicious base for breakfast.
Pimiento Cheese
Is it really a party without pimiento? We think not. Southerners know that just a few dashes of Worcestershire, or a couple sprinkles of cayenne, make the difference between basic and out-of-this-world.
Red Beans and Rice
Louisianan by origin, red beans and rice should be a dinner staple throughout the South. Starting with the same aromatics as most—onion, bell pepper, celery—it's a heavenly free-for-all after that. For some, ham hocks, andouille sausage, or bacon are a must; for others, it's pickled or salt pork. Some serve it with fried pork chops; others omit the smoked sausage in the pot and serve it with a link instead.
Deviled Eggs
This favorite Southern snack and side doesn't always get the credit it's due. Sure, it's never the star of the spread, but well-seasoned deviled eggs disappear quicker than any casserole. Don't forget the heirloom deviled egg tray.
Chicken Bog
You might know this old-fashioned recipe by any number of names, but regardless, it's always a delicious pot full of chicken and rice. At the heart, it calls for cooking rice in chicken stock, adding shredded chicken, and going heavy on the pepper.
Old-School Squash Casserole
To Southerners, squash casserole is king. As much so as its sibling, the green bean casserole. (Here's our favorite recipe for that.) These are dishes you'll cook your entire life, so why not master them now?
Red Rice
Lowcountry cooks have been making red rice for nearly 300 years, a dish that draws primarily from Gullah-Geechee culture. Essentially a pilaf (also known as pilau, perloo, perlou, and so forth), red rice is a regional delicacy that lets you play around with ingredients. Tomatoes are the must-have ingredient!
Cheese Straws
These might be the hallmark of Southern hosting. In fact, a batch of these simple cheese straws can carry an entire party on its back. Learn it, and learn it well.
Collard Greens
Collard greens make it easy. Don't separate them from their favorite friends—ham hocks and bacon—and we won't have any problems. Apple cider vinegar, sugar, and garlic give a nice touch.
Old-Fashioned Chicken and Dumplings
Here's a Mama-approved hack: Use refrigerated piecrust for the dumplings. It's the time-saving tip that'll get chicken and dumplings on the dinner table a little bit faster.
Gumbo
In the realm of Louisiana cooking, gumbo is Mama's specialty. A Southern cook can conjure this stew with whatever's on hand—be it Andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, or okra. (Okra is the ideal thickening agent.) The base requires aromatics like onion, bell pepper, and celery. Hot sauce is always appreciated.
Skillet Cornbread
A skillet of perfect cornbread will come together every single time if you learn this simple ratio. Browned butter is the extra step that gives this cornbread its "perfect" title.
Classic Egg Salad
Egg salad is the most nostalgic of spreads. For this recipe, we recommend adding a dab or two of Dijon mustard to the hard-boiled eggs, Duke's, and seasonings. Tack on chicken salad and ham salad to your list, and you'll have mastered the Southern spread trio.
Chicken-Fried Steak with Gravy
Much like fried chicken, the magic of this Southern classic lies in its humble simplicity. Seasoned, dredged in flour, dipped in egg-milk mixture, and pan-fried in oil—that's about it. Oh, but don't dare forget about the pepper-cream gravy, which is made from the drippings.
Fried Catfish
Frying up fresh catfish is something Southerners do when feeling frisky—or during Lent. Stone-ground cornmeal makes for the crispiest crust you've ever tasted, and hearty seasoning will steer you home.
Shrimp and Grits
The moment that a coast-dwelling Southerner decided to combine creamy grits with fresh shrimp should go down in history. If you've lived in the South long enough, a good pot of grits should basically manifest on command—then layer it with shrimp, bacon, and its dressed-up drippings.
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken pot pie, though comforting and classic, is a little involved. A couple Southern-loved shortcuts? Use biscuit dough for the topping, store-bought if you're in a pinch, and frozen veggies are your friends.
Brunswick Stew
Just like what they say about Kentucky's burgoo: "If it walked, crawled, or flew, it goes in Brunswick stew." Each Southern cook has a secret combination of ingredients, but most agree that corn, butter or lima beans, and tomatoes are essential. There's still debate whether this dish hails from Georgia or Virginia.
Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad
Potato salad doesn't like being overwhelmed with ingredients. A simple, no-fail combination: potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, mustard, celery, onion, sweet pickle relish, and of course mayo. The rest is personalized seasoning.
Banana Pudding
Though we love our cakes and pies, nothing is easier to know and love than this classic banana pudding. It takes a page straight from grandmother's recipe box. (Note: You can rebel by using that vanilla pudding packet in your pantry.)
Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Peach Cobbler

Peach cobbler is the ultimate classic. Even if you practically burn water on the stove, you can make this easy six-ingredient recipe.
Death by Chocolate
Layers of moist chocolate cake, milky chocolate pudding, slightly salty chocolate crumbles, and freshly whipped cream make this scoopable dessert (that you'll hear by different names) a fitting companion for any chocolate lover.
Bourbon Balls
This boozy confection is a Southern holiday favorite worth knowing. We'll vouch for any recipe that features one ingredient from the bar cart, while the other three ingredients are gloriously store-bought.
Million Dollar Pound Cake
This is as timeless as it gets. A basic pound cake can fit in anywhere from bridal showers to big potlucks. Serve with toppings of your choice, including fruit and whipped cream.