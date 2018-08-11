We're gearing up for a fantastic fall in the South by listing over a hundred ways to enjoy the season, from tailgating every weekend to planting fall containers to traveling the Chesapeake. What we're most excited about, though? The seasonal fare that boasts warm creamy dips and easy sheet-pan snacks made for serving the crowd on game days, as well as delicious desserts packed with fall flavors like chocolate, pumpkin spice, apple, and maple-pecan.

Hosting a tailgate just got a whole lot easier with our ultimate menu, which features both portable dishes that travel well and dishes well-suited for parties in your living room. Food and football go hand in hand, after all. We rounded out the meal with a few seasonal surprises made for sharing, including Cranberry-Apple Tartlets and Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies; but made sure to balance out the sweets with three healthy snack options for back-to-school mayhem. Start your autumn out right with these cozy and comforting recipes.