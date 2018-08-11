Your Ultimate Fall Tailgate Menu, From Appetizers to Desserts
We're gearing up for a fantastic fall in the South by listing over a hundred ways to enjoy the season, from tailgating every weekend to planting fall containers to traveling the Chesapeake. What we're most excited about, though? The seasonal fare that boasts warm creamy dips and easy sheet-pan snacks made for serving the crowd on game days, as well as delicious desserts packed with fall flavors like chocolate, pumpkin spice, apple, and maple-pecan.
Hosting a tailgate just got a whole lot easier with our ultimate menu, which features both portable dishes that travel well and dishes well-suited for parties in your living room. Food and football go hand in hand, after all. We rounded out the meal with a few seasonal surprises made for sharing, including Cranberry-Apple Tartlets and Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies; but made sure to balance out the sweets with three healthy snack options for back-to-school mayhem. Start your autumn out right with these cozy and comforting recipes.
Olive Oil Popcorn with Garlic and Rosemary
Sometimes the best appetizers are also the easiest: this spiced popcorn is just that.
Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham
No appetizer sideboard is complete without a bowl of Spinach-Onion Dip.
Sheet Pan Nachos with Chorizo and Refried Beans
Making nachos for a crowd just got a whole lot easier.
Brined Grilled Chicken with Dipping Sauces
These grilled chicken drummettes are a great grab-and-go tailgate snack.
Smoky Snack Mix
Your guests will be munching on this snack mix all game long.
Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus
Add color to your gameday spread with this bright orange hummus.
Brisket-and-Black Bean Chili with Cilantro-Lime Crema
Serve this hearty chili in mugs for a portable main.
Skillet Enchiladas Suizas
Skillet enchiladas make a great tailgate entree, and they come together in your cast-iron skillet.
Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies
These blondies are the ultimate grab-and-go dessert.
Toasted Oatmeal Cookies
Forget oatmeal chocolate chip: we're sticking to toasted oatmeal cookies this season.
Cranberry-Apple Tartlets
These tartlets are formed like little pyramids, making them less messy and easier to transport.
Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch
Whiskey and apple cider? Sign us up.
Big Batch Bloody Marys
No gameday is complete without a drink. In the morning hours, these Bloody Marys are exactly what the doctor ordered.
Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip
In the South, there are two things we hold dear: cheese and pecans.