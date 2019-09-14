27 Fantastic Fall Recipes To Make All Season Long

Fall in the South makes itself known in many ways. From winding through back roads bursting with fall color to football tailgates overflowing with team spirit (and game day dips, of course!), it's everywhere you can see.

But let's not forget the tastes of fall. We're starting with a fall tailgating menu from entertaining expert Katie Jacobs that rivals any dip spread. Pick from sweet and savory snacks like mini pumpkin-pecan doughnuts, caramel-apple hand pies, turkey-and-Brie paninis, and sparkling apple sangria. Next, get your fill of comforting fall supper ideas that have you covered on quick skillets, throw-together casseroles, warm soups, and even a classic Mississippi pot roast.

Don't let autumn pass by without hosting an old-school oyster roast. Grilled oysters, johnnycakes with collard greens, and a showstopping orange-buttermilk trifle will see you through. It's no wonder autumn is many Southerners' favorite season—feast with your loved ones all season long with these 27 fantastic fall recipes.