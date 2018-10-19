33 Crowd-Pleasing Thanksgiving Recipes

What better way to give thanks than to serve up a spectacular Thanksgiving spread? If the Southern Living Test Kitchen hosted Thanksgiving, it would look like this: a crowd-pleasing spread of our favorite family recipes, like Aunt Grace's Famous Cornbread, a few daring new additions, including Pumpkin-Spice Magic Cake, and almost everything make-ahead.

We'd invite family, friends, and friends who feel like family—And of course, there would be pie—lots of pie. (Think a trusty trio of Old Faithfuls: Apple, Pumpkin, and Pecan.)

From cooking shortcuts to genius hosting ideas, our editors dedicated every recipe below to help you prepare for Turkey Day so that you can enjoy it. Start with our homemade relish tray, and end with one of our four delicious variations on the Leftover Turkey Sandwich. This feast isn't just about the main event. We have many reasons to be grateful this year, and we're celebrating them all. Happy Thanksgiving!