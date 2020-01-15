19 Comforting Recipes To Kick Off the New Year in the Most Delicious Way

We typically don't like to play into the new year, new us routine. We're not under any notion to give up buttermilk biscuits, caramel cake, or pimiento cheese in the name of New Year's resolutions, but that doesn't mean we'll be staying the same in the new year. This January and February, we have plenty of reasons to get back in the kitchen—19, to be exact.

We want to start baking with a fresh take on classic pineapple casserole this year. Or, pineapple recipes from drool-worthy quick bread to insanely buttery crumble bars. If you're still easing back into the swing of things, you might choose to start the new year by cooking a bowl of comforting soup instead. Start with one of our simple recipes like the lemony chicken orzo soup, and move on to the creamy bacon-topped cauliflower soup. Or, use your slow cooker to make a peas-and-greens soup with turkey sausage. We're even throwing in an almost too-easy hanger steak dinner recipe that'll quickly become a family favorite. (Plus, you can cook it on a sheet pan.)

From cast-iron cornbread sticks to heart-shaped cookies for Valentine's Day, these recipes deserve a spot on your menu this January and February.