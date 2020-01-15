19 Comforting Recipes To Kick Off the New Year in the Most Delicious Way
We typically don't like to play into the new year, new us routine. We're not under any notion to give up buttermilk biscuits, caramel cake, or pimiento cheese in the name of New Year's resolutions, but that doesn't mean we'll be staying the same in the new year. This January and February, we have plenty of reasons to get back in the kitchen—19, to be exact.
We want to start baking with a fresh take on classic pineapple casserole this year. Or, pineapple recipes from drool-worthy quick bread to insanely buttery crumble bars. If you're still easing back into the swing of things, you might choose to start the new year by cooking a bowl of comforting soup instead. Start with one of our simple recipes like the lemony chicken orzo soup, and move on to the creamy bacon-topped cauliflower soup. Or, use your slow cooker to make a peas-and-greens soup with turkey sausage. We're even throwing in an almost too-easy hanger steak dinner recipe that'll quickly become a family favorite. (Plus, you can cook it on a sheet pan.)
From cast-iron cornbread sticks to heart-shaped cookies for Valentine's Day, these recipes deserve a spot on your menu this January and February.
Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread
Great for breakfast, brunch, or an afternoon snack, this cinnamon sugar pull-apart bread is as easy to bake as it is fun to eat. Place layers of rectangular dough in an uncomplicated construction. The caramelized cinnamon sugar crunches between these soft layers for a warm, sweet treat.
No-Knead Buttermilk Bread
Baking bread in a Dutch oven is the simple solution you're looking for this new year. A cast-iron Dutch oven creates bread with a crispy, golden crust without kneading. With only five ingredients, you can have warm, fresh bread with only 25 minutes of hands-on time.
Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread
Take advantage of the colder winter months by making bread from scratch. Add a filling of brown sugar, dried tart cherries, and toasted pecans for a sweet and flavorful blend inside this soft dough. Top this bread with a zesty glaze—fresh orange juice and sifted powdered sugar.
Jalapeno Cornbread Sticks
Turn up the spice in your traditional cornbread with this jalapeño-based recipe. Adjust the recipe to make muffins if you don't have a cast-iron corn stick pan. Jalapeños and scallions add a blend of flavors to this cheesy bread that is perfect as a side dish to your winter meals.
Slow-Cooker Buttermilk Grits with Toppings
A batch of tangy buttermilk grits is the perfect base for a selection of tasty toppings. This buttermilk grits recipe is something you can make at the beginning of the week and enjoy for breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout the week because of the various combinations. Toppings include egg and ham, avocado and chorizo, or bacon and spinach.
Lemony Chicken Orzo Soup
Combine orzo, sweet potatoes, and chicken for a savory weeknight meal that's straightforward to make. Make this soup easier by using rotisserie chicken, shortening the prep time. Fresh lemon and parsley add the perfect zest and pepperiness.
Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables
Take a break from day-long dinner preparations after the busy holiday season by using a sheet pan to make this hanger steak. This one-pan dish will satisy your family's desire for steak and cook sweet potatoes and green beans all at once. Place it in the oven and have a complete meal ready in under one hour.
Creamy Cauliflower Soup with Bacon
Try this healthier take on a creamy soup by using cauliflower and potatoes instead of heavy cream, adding texture without the fat. For a dairy-free solution, replace the butter with olive oil when warming your Dutch oven. Top with bacon and chives based on your preferences.
Country Captain Chicken
Measure your spices before adding them to your steaming pot for a perfectly seasoned sauce. Since this recipe calls for a whole chicken, you have some options when purchasing, including precut parts or less expensive skin-on chicken. There are many add-ins to this dish, including onion, bell pepper, and tomatoes, but feel free to customize it with raisins, bacon, thyme, sliced almonds, and shredded coconut.
Slow-Cooker Chipotle-Tomato Soup
Chilly winter afternoons are ideal for tomato soup, especially when paired with a toasty grilled cheese sandwich. Spice up this traditional dish by adding chipotle chile or crushed red pepper to your tomato soup. Choose between corn tortillas, sour cream, and fresh cilantro leaves as toppings.
Slow-Cooker Peas-and-Greens Soup with Turkey Sausage
With only 15 minutes of active cook time, this soup is a gateway to superfoods like kale during the cold winter months. There are several substitutions for this soup to make it your own, including pork or chicken for sausage or frozen peas and beans instead of black-eyed peas. Remember to add the tomatoes just before serving so that the acid doesn't prevent the peas from tenderizing.
Pork Tenderloin with Farro Salad
This healthy pork tenderloin recipe is an easy weeknight meal that comes together in about 20 minutes. Add your favorite quick-cooking grain, including quinoa or rice, to adjust the ingredient list to what you have in your pantry. Maple syrup and Dijon mustard add a perfect tangy sweetness to flavor this pork.
Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Parmesan Croutons
This soup is a great way to add extra vegetables to your winter diet. Broccoli and spinach are seasoned and blended for a creamy soup in vibrant color. The parmesan croutons boost the soup's texture and taste, but you might want to double the batch because they will disappear faster than you think.
Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars
Add a tropical vibe to your cold winter months by making these crumble bars. Pineapple, vanilla extract, and lemon juice transform this dessert into a refreshing treat for a taste of summer, even in January. The almond mixture topping completes this crunch, crumbly snack.
Brown Sugar-Glazed Pineapple
Four ingredients and 15 minutes are all you need for this tropical sweet treat. Buy pineapple that's pre-peeled and cored to make things even more straightforward. Chopped macadamia nuts on top of vanilla ice cream make this simple recipe a sophisticated dessert perfect for serving at a dinner party or on an ordinary weekday night.
Pina Colada Quick Bread
Not only does this bread taste great, but it looks beautiful. This quick bread, topped with crispy, toasted coconut chips, looks professionally baked. Coconut rum, pineapple, and coconut transform this dessert bread into a tropical delight.
Pineapple-Ginger Upside-Down Cake
Since everyone loves the caramelized fruit in an upside-down pineapple cake, this recipe uses twice as much as a typical dish. Overlap the pineapple pieces when layering them in your skillet to avoid gaps in your cake. Fresh ginger adds a spiciness that complements this tropical fruit dessert.
Tropical Granita
Usually reserved for hot summer days, brighten up the winter season with this pineapple granita recipe. A granita is a semi-frozen dessert made with sugar and various flavorings, so the coconut water, pineapple, and Key lime zest perfectly flavor this icy treat. The longest part of this treat's preparation is the freeze time, so consider this when making this for guests or your family.
Chocolate-Marshmallow Linzer Heart Cookies
Keep your baking spirits bright, even after the holiday season. These chocolate Linzer cookies use a basic shortbread recipe but add pre-made marshmallow creme for an extra sweet flavoring. If you are making these sweets in February, give your permission to tint the marshmallow pink or red and top it with corresponding sprinkles.