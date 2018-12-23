Recipe: Smoked Turkey and Andouille Gumbo

You can learn a lot about the history of Southern food by studying a bowl of gumbo. It represents the intersection of three cultures—European, Native American, and West African—that created what we know today as Southern cuisine.

This turkey and andouille gumbo recipe has taken first place in the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff eleven times. The chef says leftovers taste better the second day, and that it freezes well. Take your batch beyond January recipes and into those early yet still chilly days of spring, if you wish.