Best-Ever Christmas Recipes to Make This Holiday Season

We're firm believers that the best holiday recipes impress your friends and family without keeping you forever in the kitchen. For all of your Christmas feasting needs, we created a spread of twelve impressive yet delightfully easy recipes, covering you from cookie swaps to Christmas morning breakfast. Then, we rounded out our holiday extravaganza with—you guessed it—treats and treats and treats. Make a batch (or two, or three) of our fresh take on nostalgic Southern sweets: peppermint divinity, bourbon balls, nut brittle, fruitcake bark, pralines, and buttermints. And while gingerbread may be old-fashioned, we came up with four creative recipes that show it can be much more than a candy-covered craft. Finally, no matter how you dress it up, this year's Big White Cake is as simple and fun as a walk in the woods. (You'll see.) We decided to trade in the bells, whistles, and bling for a layer cake with a variety of charming cookies, including a flock of festive reindeer. Celebrate the season with these best-ever Christmas recipes.