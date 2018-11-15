Our Best-Ever Christmas Recipes to Make This Holiday Season
We're firm believers that the best holiday recipes impress your friends and family without keeping you forever in the kitchen. For all of your Christmas feasting needs, we created a spread of delightful recipes, covering you from casual cookie swaps to a filling Christmas morning breakfast to breathtaking Christmas dinners. Then, we rounded out our holiday extravaganza with—you guessed it—candies, cakes, and pies—so many treats and treats and treats. Make a batch (or two, or three) of our fresh take on nostalgic Southern sweets, like peppermint divinity, bourbon balls, nut brittle, fruitcake, pralines, and butter mints, and celebrate the season with these best-ever Christmas recipes.
Christmas Morning Coffee Cake
Start Christmas Day with a slice of this make-ahead spice cake and a cup of coffee while you're opening presents. Just like your gifts, our Christmas Morning Coffee Cake has a few surprises up its sleeve, including dried tart cherries and roasted, salted pistachios. Drizzle sweet cream over top in candycane stripes.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole Recipe
Feed your crowd Christmas morning with mini croissants nestled in ham steaks, carmelized onions, and a rich and cheesy egg custard. Assemble this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven when you're ready. This meal is sure to keep the family feeling satisfied until the arrival of Christmas dinner.
Chocolate Breakfast Wreath
It's the holidays, which means you can indulge in chocolate at any time of day. This recipe might look fussy, but our instructions make preparing this wreath simple. Make a citrus-cranberry version too for a large family breakfast.
Slow-Cooker Cranberry-Pear Butter
A slow-cooker holiday jam is easy to make and delicious on crackers, biscuits, or toast. Be sure to make extra jars of Cranberry-Pear Butter to wrap up as gifts. This recipe will last for two weeks in the refrigerator.
Cherry Pecan Swirl Bread
This rustic cast-iron recipe is graceful enough for a holiday breakfast. A yeasty dough is filled with a sweet mixture of dried cherries and pecans, rolled up like a jelly roll, and sliced longways. Then the pieces are arranged side by side and swirled like a wreath.
Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers
These oven-baked cheese crackers will be a hit at any holiday party. Savor each crispy bite of the original recipe, or add a twist with pimento and chives, pecans and thyme, or bacon and bourbon. Plate these crackers with a selection of cheeses and finger foods and watch them disappear.
Cranberry Baked Brie Bites
For an appetizer that's both pretty and tasty, these cranberry-topped cheese bites are a favorite every holiday season.
Cheddar Cheese Straws
No Southern Christmas is complete without a bowl of cheese straws to snack on. These ones have a kick from cayenne pepper and paprika, but you can play with just how much spice you'd like. A cookie press with a star-shaped disk creates the classic shape with little fuss.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
This recipe comes from April McGreger, a member of a sweet potato-farming family. Although sweet potato sausage balls may not be the first recipe that jumps to mind when you're considering cooking the staple fall vegetable, these delicious sausage balls make a wonderful holiday appetizer. Spicy chorizo, extra-sharp cheddar cheese, a dash of cinnamon, and a few scoops of plum jelly give this recipe multiple layers of savory flavor.
Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
Your family will love this upgrade to crackers with pepper jelly and cream cheese. This recipe comes to us from Adam Evans, chef at award-winning Birmingham restaurant Automatic Seafood and Oysters. The shrimp are pan-fried until just done, around five minutes, and tossed in an herby, lemony dressing. All that's left is to assemble the brightly colored appetizer.
Cornmeal Popovers
Puffy, airy popovers get a Southern makeover with the addition of fine white cornmeal. Rich, eggy, and lightly textured, this recipe will make you reconsider serving plain rolls at Christmas dinner. Skip the popover pan and use a muffin tin you already have at the ready.
Beet, Fennel, and Apple Salad
This fresh and herby first course will set the tone for the rest of the dinner. If you can't find red-and-white-striped Chioggia beets, use a selection of red and golden beets for the brightest color. The white wine and honey viniagrette can be made in advance and used to dress any salad.
Christmas Salad
Any bright red beet will make this salad festive, but we especially like the look of candy-striped Chiogia beets. Our Christmas Salad uses a base of winter greens instead of lettuce. Add leftover bacon drippings to the viniagrette to infuse the salad with salty, smoky flavor.
Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions
For lighter fare, try our Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions. Tangy, sweet, and oniony, this recipe may just push aside the green-bean casserole on your table. We created this side dish for the holidays, but with such a short prep time and delicious result, you'll be using this recipe for busy weeknights and fancy dinner parties all year long.
Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
Look for carrots in beautiful contrasting hues, like crimson, yellow, and purple, for a visually appealing addition to your holiday sides. Use young, slender carrots of similar thickness for even roasting. The naturally sweet and earthy flavor is enhanced during the baking process with a honey and spice dressing.
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots
In this crowd-pleasing recipe, Brussels sprouts are made especially flavorful with the addition of garlic, shallots, and bacon. A splash of sherry vinegar adds more complexity to the dish, while golden-brown breadcrumbs add a pleasant crunch. This is sure to become a standby at many holiday events.
Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
Skip sugary marshmallows and savor the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes instead. This recipe's flavors include shallots, savory spices, and a crunchy pecan-and-Parmesan streusal topping. Perfect for serving alongside roasted meats and a hot, buttery roll.
Savory Corn Pudding
No holiday dinner is complete without heaping scoops of corn pudding. Here the classic is more savory than sweet, with flavors enhanced by garlic, chives, and a sprinkle of fresh thyme.
Butternut Squash Bread Pudding
Crispy, browned bread on top and soft, cheesy pudding underneath will have you reaching for extra helpings this Christmas. This savory recipe is flavored with fresh herbs, but also gets a natural touch of sweetness from the winter squash. Leftovers can be reheated for a delicious after-Christmas breakfast.
Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust
This beautiful potato gratin will compete with the prettiest holiday cakes on your table. A blend of Yukon gold and sweet potatoes creates delicate layers in every slice. The aromatic rosemary crust is made with refrigerated pie crusts, simplifying a complex looking dish.
Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole
Our fluffiest mashed potato casserole is creamy and rich on the inside, crispy and cheesy on the outside. Browned butter imparts a nutty flavor throughout, while a quick broil browns the exterior. Sprinkle with chives and pepper for extra flavor.
Classic Roasted Duck with Orange-Bourbon-Molasses Glaze
If you're looking to roast a different kind of bird this holiday season, we have the recipe for you. First, dry the duck well and cook to crispy perfection. Finish in the oven with a syrupy glaze of orange marmalade, molasses, and bourbon.
Pork Crown Roast
You don't even need flowers when you can use this gorgeous dish as a centerpiece. The ribs are rubbed in garlic and herbs to marinate overnight. Leave them uncovered in the fridge so they dry out slightly, leading to a crispy and flavorful crust.
Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Burgundy-Mushroom Sauce
The family will ooh and aah over tender spirals of beef filled with creamy spinach and leeks. Not to worry, we provide easy-to-follow instructions on how to make that magic happen. Plate on your most elegant platter and serve alongside a rosemary and mushroom-infused burgundy sauce.
Baked Ham with Brown Sugar-Citrus Glaze
Everyone loves a holiday ham for the leftovers, but it's not always the prettiest dish on the table. This holiday ham will look as incredible as it tastes when you tuck green leaves, kumquats, and blood oranges around the plate. The scent of sliced citrus also enhances the flavor of the glaze made with fresh-squeezed juice and marmalade.
Herb-Crusted Prime Rib
Just what you wanted for Christmas: a standing rib roast rubbed in herbs de Provence and roasted until pink and succulent. The pan drippings won't go to waste here, forming the base of a mouthwatering gravy. Tuck a few herb sprigs around the platter or make a garland worthy of this centerpiece.
Herb-Crusted Roasted Leg of Lamb
Make this year special with tender leg of lamb roasted to crispy brown perfection. You can carve this dish yourself or ask the butcher to debone and truss the lamb. Serve with a fresh, green herb sauce.
Spiced Orange Bourbon Punch
This bright and festive orange punch makes it easy to serve mixed drinks to a crowd. Using freshly squeeze orange juice will pay off in this recipe. Add the carbonated ingredients right before serving to keep the bubbles fresh.
Williams Family Wassail
If you've got an urge to go a-wassailing, we're here and ready for you. This spiced cider and citrus concoction is served warm and garnished with cinnamon sticks. Make sure everyone has their drink ready before they break into song.
Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail
It's hard to imagine anything more Christmasy than drinking pomegranate with your bubbly. Substitute cranberry juice if you can't find pomegranate juice at the store. Rock candy makes a charming stirrer for this elegant cocktail.
Ambrosia Cocktail
This recipe from the kitchen of Amy Mikkelsen is inspired by the popular Southern side dish. Blend coconut rum and juices over ice. Then garnish with a marshmallow and maraschino cherry for a festive touch.
Homemade Eggnog
Make a batch of Clark Griswold's favorite celebratory drink from scratch. This classic uses a mixture of whole milk, a dozen eggs, and heavy whipping cream spiced with nutmeg and vanilla extract. While the recipe calls for bourbon, you can omit the alcohol if you choose.
Slow-Cooker Hot Chocolate
This rich, satisfying cocoa recipe uses whole milk and half-and-half to make it ultra-creamy and dark chocolate chips for extra chocolatey-ness. Kids can have fun dunking marshmallows and peppermint candies in a steaming hot mug. Grownups can toss in a shot of peppermint schnapps.
Brown Sugar Cookie Stars
Brown sugar gives this cookie recipe a deeper, richer taste. Decorate with Easy Royal Icing for Cookies and sprinkles. We like the simplicity of silver and gold, just like our favorite black-and-white Christmas movies.
Chocolate-Peppermint Crackle Cookies
This simple recipe can be whipped together on the fly if you have a well-stocked holiday pantry. A touch of peppermint extract makes them taste like Christmas. To get the crackle effect, the cookies are rolled in powdered sugar just before they bake.
Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Sandwich Cookies
Chocolate sugar cookies glittering with sparkling sugar are sandwiched around a peppermint-cream cheese filling in this Christmas treat. Add stripes of red food gel inside the piping bag for a festive swirl of red. Any extra dough can be cut with your favorite cookie cutters.
Pecan Snowball Cookies
This big-batch recipe is as Southern as it gets: crumbly, buttery vanilla shortbread mixed with crunchy pecan pieces. Make sure to take the time to toast the pecans in the oven before making the dough for a richer, nuttier flavor. After baking, give the cookies two rolls in powdered sugar for good measure.
Christmas Butter Mints
With this simple no-cook recipe, you can make your very own melt-in-your-mouth buttermints. The freshly made buttermint dough has the consistency of modeling clay. Roll it and cut it with fanciful cookie cutters, press it into candy molds, or simply roll it into logs and cut into slices—this is your chance to get creative.
Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls
This no-bake recipe has just four ingredients and makes a sweet gift. Nestle each one in a mini baking cup and place them in cardboard jewelry boxes wrapped in holiday paper for delivery. Make certain to save a few of these delectable treats for yourself.
Brown Butter Snickerdoodles
These quintessential cinnamon-sugar cookies are made even more delightful with brown butter. Better yet, you can prepare the dough up to a month in advance and freeze. You'll be pulling a tray or two out of the oven all season long.
Mixed Nut Brittle
We added that other Southern powerhouse—pecans—to our version of peanut brittle, as well as cashews and whole almonds for a tasty change of pace. A final sprinkle of sea salt balances out the sweet. Spread it on a baking sheet to dry for one hour and it's ready for munching.
Buttermilk-Pecan Pralines
This caramelized confection is a favorite of New Orleans and a true American classic. Our variation is a rich mix of buttermilk, cream, butter, and bourbon or rum. Spoon into paper baking cups for individual servings (like you could eat just one.)
Peppermint Divinity
The traditional divinity recipe is dressed with crushed peppermint candies for Christmas. Somewhat like a meringue, divinity is cooked until it can hold its fluffy, crispy shape. Divinity is best prepared on a dry day so that it will harden.
Old-Fashioned Gingerbread
Nothing says Christmas like a slice of tender, richly spiced gingerbread cake. And you already have everything you need, as long as you have molasses and brown sugar in the pantry. Top with our subtly spicy Brown Sugar-and-Ginger Whipped Cream, which is also delicious on pumpkin and apple pies.
Gingerbread Cake Roll with Eggnog Cream
Don't let the long ingredient list keep you from trying this easy cake recipe—you probably already have most the ingredients in your pantry. Strong coffee added to the fudge layer helps give it a deep, rich, flavor. Leave the bourbon out if you wish.
Best White Cake
This almond-extract flavored snow-white cake is so versatile and simple. It's a blank canvas for fun holiday decorations—try sprigs of rosemary dusted with powdered sugar for trees, or use an assortment of gingerbread cookies or candies. Or get the kids involved and make it a family affair.
Cranberry Christmas Cake
This Christmas cake only takes 20 minutes to prepare, but you wouldn't guess it when you bite into the extremely tender buttermilk layers dotted with fresh cranberries. The sumptious orange-buttercream frosting can be decorated with rosemary sprigs, orange slices, and fresh or sugared cranberries. This recipe is certain to get a repeat performance for the holidays.
Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
For a playful twist on the Southern staple, try two layers of creamy red velvet cheesecake with moist vanilla cake in the middle, all blanketed in a cream cheese frosting. Follow our instructions for a crumb coat of frosting to keep the red velvet layer from showing through. For the perfect finishing touch, shave curls of white chocolate and place on top.
Pecan Spice Cake with Caramel-Rum Glaze
The Bundt pan does most of the work in making this cake into a centerpiece. All you need to do is pull together a blend of spices and chewy pecans, stir, and bake until it reaches full holiday flavor. Then add a sweet rum glaze to send it over the top.
Transparent Pie with Whipped Crème Fraîche and Sugared Cranberries Recipe
We've dressed up Kentucky's traditional transparent pie for the holidays. Much like a chess pie, our Transparent Pie has a sugary, creamy, custardy filling, but embellished with Sugared Cranberries and Whipped Crème Fraîche. Make your own Single-Crust Pie Pastry or save time with your favorite storebought pie crust.
Over the Moon Chocolate Pie
Just like a Moon Pie, but so much better. Our Over the Moon Chocolate Pie has layers of crunchy graham cracker crust, gooey marshmallow, a creamy, chocolately filling, and a springy meringue. Add an optional splash of Tennessee whiskey to mature your favorite childhood snack.
Persimmon Pie with Pecan Streusel
Revel in frosty mornings and ripening winter fruit with a persimmon pie. If you don't have local persimmons to harvest, try a frozen puree. This pie is loaded with cinnamon and topped with a sweet, crunchy streusel, but the persimmons take center stage.
Ultimate Apple Pie
This pie from Buxton Hall Bakery in Asheville, North Carolina, celebrates the apple in all its forms. The recipe calls for a mix of different kinds of apples as well as dried apples and apple butter. The hearty dough uses a mix of flours and buttermilk, while a touch of lemon juice, ginger, and orange zest brighten the filling.
German Chocolate-Pecan Pie
There have been many delicious twists on the chocolate-pecan pie, but this recipe takes it to another level. The pie is baked in stages, with a homemade crust, chocolate filling, and final coconut-pecan layer. For a special occasion like Christmas, this one is worth the effort.
Really Good Fruitcake
Yes, a Southern fruitcake can be really tasty, as our Test Kitchen has proven. Of course, we included pecans, and almost every ingredient is soaked in bourbon for a distinctive fruitcake flavor. Wrapped in a cheesecloth in the fridge, this cake will last you until January.