17 Spectacular New Recipes to Welcome Spring
Here at Southern Living, April has come to cover something big: South's Best. We're talking about all the special places in the South that you, the readers, love enough to cast votes for. (Over 65,000 of you, to be exact.) And in the South, many of our favorite places are food-related. Obviously. From the South's Best Barbecue Joints to the South's Best Restaurants, it's clear that we're always on the hunt for something good to eat.This April, alongside our South's Best Awards, we're featuring a similarly crowd-pleasing collection of delicious new recipes. Since Easter is just a hop away, we started with five brunch recipes that are sure to be a hit at your celebration. When we say it's the only brunch menu you might ever need, we aren't exaggerating. We're sharing our best company-worthy quiche, hashbrown casserole, French toast bake, Tex-Mex skillet dish, and a casserole take on classic shrimp and grits. (See? Best menu ever.) We rounded out our savory side with spring-ready sides and mains. Get ready to head back to your roots, literally, with spectacular side dish recipes for some of your favorite spring veggies: carrots, turnips, radishes, and beets. Two easy weeknight recipes later, one sheet pan and one skillet, and you're set.To end the month on a sweet note, try any one of our fruity surprises: a strawberry-rhubarb crisp, fresh strawberry gelato, or jam-topped hazelnut financiers. But leave just a little room to make our show-stopping layered dream: the Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake. When you see it, you'll understand. Without further adieu, dive into April with these 17 sensational spring recipes.
Try These Fantastic Seasonal Recipes
Sausage-Hash Brown Casserole
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos
Recipe: Sausage-Hash Brown Casserole
Company Quiche
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos
Recipe: Company Quiche
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos
Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole
Huevos Rancheros Bake
Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos
Recipe: Huevos Rancheros Bake
Orange-Vanilla French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup
Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos
Skillet Pot Pie with Chicken and Spring Vegetables
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer
Honey-Mustard Salmon with Vegetables
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos
Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad
Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos
Roasted Carrots with Spiced Pecans and Sorghum
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos
Lemony Potato-and-Beet Salad with Dill
Credit: Lemony Potato-and-Beet Salad with Dill
Sautéed Radishes with Bacon and Cilantro
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos
Roasted Baby Turnips with Turnip Green Pesto
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos
Pepper Jelly-Glazed Baby Turnips
Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos
Recipe: Pepper Jelly-Glazed Baby Turnips
Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos
Recipe: Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake
Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp with Sweet-and-Savory Granola
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton
Strawberry Gelato with Almond Shortbread and Elderflower Crème
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton
Hazelnut Financiers with Strawberry Jam and Lemon Puree
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton
