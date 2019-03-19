17 Spectacular New Recipes to Welcome Spring

By Southern Living Editors
Credit: Lemony Potato-and-Beet Salad with Dill
Here at Southern Living, April has come to cover something big: South's Best. We're talking about all the special places in the South that you, the readers, love enough to cast votes for. (Over 65,000 of you, to be exact.) And in the South, many of our favorite places are food-related. Obviously. From the South's Best Barbecue Joints to the South's Best Restaurants, it's clear that we're always on the hunt for something good to eat.This April, alongside our South's Best Awards, we're featuring a similarly crowd-pleasing collection of delicious new recipes. Since Easter is just a hop away, we started with five brunch recipes that are sure to be a hit at your celebration. When we say it's the only brunch menu you might ever need, we aren't exaggerating. We're sharing our best company-worthy quiche, hashbrown casserole, French toast bake, Tex-Mex skillet dish, and a casserole take on classic shrimp and grits. (See? Best menu ever.) We rounded out our savory side with spring-ready sides and mains. Get ready to head back to your roots, literally, with spectacular side dish recipes for some of your favorite spring veggies: carrots, turnips, radishes, and beets. Two easy weeknight recipes later, one sheet pan and one skillet, and you're set.To end the month on a sweet note, try any one of our fruity surprises: a strawberry-rhubarb crisp, fresh strawberry gelato, or jam-topped hazelnut financiers. But leave just a little room to make our show-stopping layered dream: the Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake. When you see it, you'll understand. Without further adieu, dive into April with these 17 sensational spring recipes.
1 of 18

2 of 18

Sausage-Hash Brown Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Sausage-Hash Brown Casserole

3 of 18

Company Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Company Quiche

4 of 18

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole

5 of 18

Huevos Rancheros Bake

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Huevos Rancheros Bake

6 of 18

Orange-Vanilla French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Orange-Vanilla French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup

7 of 18

Skillet Pot Pie with Chicken and Spring Vegetables

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Skillet Pot Pie with Chicken and Spring Vegetables

8 of 18

Honey-Mustard Salmon with Vegetables

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Honey-Mustard Salmon with Vegetables

9 of 18

Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad

10 of 18

Roasted Carrots with Spiced Pecans and Sorghum

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Roasted Carrots with Spiced Pecans and Sorghum

11 of 18

Lemony Potato-and-Beet Salad with Dill

Credit: Lemony Potato-and-Beet Salad with Dill

Recipe: Lemony Potato-and-Beet Salad with Dill

12 of 18

Sautéed Radishes with Bacon and Cilantro

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Sautéed Radishes with Bacon and Cilantro

13 of 18

Roasted Baby Turnips with Turnip Green Pesto

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Roasted Baby Turnips with Turnip Green Pesto

14 of 18

Pepper Jelly-Glazed Baby Turnips

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Pepper Jelly-Glazed Baby Turnips

15 of 18

Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake 

16 of 18

Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp with Sweet-and-Savory Granola

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton

Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp with Sweet-and-Savory Granola

17 of 18

Strawberry Gelato with Almond Shortbread and Elderflower Crème

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton

Recipe: Strawberry Gelato with Almond Shortbread and Elderflower Crème

18 of 18

Hazelnut Financiers with Strawberry Jam and Lemon Puree

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton

Recipe: Hazelnut Financiers with Strawberry Jam and Lemon Puree

