17 Spectacular New Recipes to Welcome Spring

Here at, April has come to cover something big: South's Best. We're talking about all the special places in the South that you, the readers, love enough to cast votes for. (Over 65,000 of you, to be exact.) And in the South, many of our favorite places are food-related. Obviously. From the South's Best Barbecue Joints to the South's Best Restaurants , it's clear that we're always on the hunt for something good to eat.This April, alongside our South's Best Awards, we're featuring a similarly crowd-pleasing collection of delicious new recipes. Since Easter is just a hop away, we started with five brunch recipes that are sure to be a hit at your celebration. When we say it's the only brunch menu you mightneed, we aren't exaggerating. We're sharing our best company-worthy quiche, hashbrown casserole, French toast bake, Tex-Mex skillet dish, and a casserole take on classic shrimp and grits. (See? Best menu ever.) We rounded out our savory side with spring-ready sides and mains. Get ready to head back to your roots, literally, with spectacular side dish recipes for some of your favorite spring veggies: carrots, turnips, radishes, and beets. Two easy weeknight recipes later, one sheet pan and one skillet, and you're set.To end the month on a sweet note, try any one of our fruity surprises: a strawberry-rhubarb crisp, fresh strawberry gelato, or jam-topped hazelnut financiers. But leave just a little room to make our show-stopping layered dream: the Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake. When you see it, you'll understand. Without further adieu, dive into April with these 17 sensational spring recipes.