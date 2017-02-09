30 Soup Recipes to Get You Through Winter
Grab your stockpot and start simmering. These easy winter soups are here to help you get your hygge on. These bowls of cozy comfort are sure to warm you up, even on the chilliest of nights.
Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup
This will be your new favorite tortilla soup recipe. Our version uses smoked chicken for extra flavor. Top with tortilla strips, fresh cilantro, avocado slices, lime slices, and crumbled queso fresco.
Carne Guisada
Top this savory soup with chopped green onions, sour cream, sliced red jalapeños, store-bought salsa verde, and a dollop of guacamole.
Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup
Everyone's favorite convenience ingredient, ground beef, provides a hearty base for this veggie-packed soup.
Pecan Soup
Pecan Soup? You bet. This velvety soup is special-occasion worthy. Garnish with crème fraîche, chopped chives, and additional toasted pecan halves.
West Texas Chili
Fix this hearty chili during the weekend and pull it out of the refrigerator or freezer to fix Frito Pie on a busy weeknight.
Andouille Sausage and Smoked Chicken Gumbo
This flavorful gumbo is full of Cajun flavor. Andouille sausage and versatile rotisserie chicken make a winning combination.
Red Chile Pork Posole
Canned hominy helps this Mexican-inspired soup pull together much quicker than traditional posole recipes.
Senate Bean Soup
This hearty bean soup has been on the menu in the Senate's restaurant every day since at least 1903.
Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese
Hot tomato soup is best served on a cold winter's day. Oh, who are we kidding. This easy-to-fix soup is good any ole time your grilled cheese needs a partner.
Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon
If you think plain-Jane lentil soup isn't for you, think again. This spiced up version with tender sweet potato chunks, fire-roasted tomatoes, and bacon is filled with flavor.
Slow-Cooker Winter Vegetable Soup with Bacon
Cooked slow on low, this warm veggie soup with bacon is worth the wait.
Baked Potato Soup
Ideal for cold winter days, this potato soup is set for all sorts of toppings, like cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, sliced green onions, and a dollop of sour cream.
Lemon Chicken Vegetable Soup
Lemon brings a hit of unexpected flavor to classic chicken vegetable soup.
Smoked Chicken-Banana Pepper Soup
Who says banana peppers are just a topping for pizza? This spicy soup is begging for a chilly night.
Soulful Chicken Soup
A slow cooker soup with chicken so tender, it's sure to fall off the bone without any effort.
Peanut Chicken Stew
Peanut Butter may be an unlikely ingredient in soup, but don't knock it until you've tried it—especially if you're trying it in our Peanut Chicken Stew.
Chicken and Dumplings
Chicken and Dumplings is comfort food at its finest. The fluffy dumplings add texture and flavor—and are Mama-approved.
Green Chile Pork Stew
This stew freezes well so make a big batch and separate into smaller portions to pull out of the freezer on busy weeknights.
Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms
This recipe is a winner for weeknight cooks who are short on time. All you'll need is 10 minutes of hands-on time before you add the ingredients to the slow cooker and let it do the hard work. Four and a half hours later you'll be serving up delicious bowlfuls of Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms.
Smoked Chicken Corn Chowder
One look at this creamy soup and you'll be heading to the supermarket to grab the ingredients. The combination of bacon, potatoes, peppers, tomatoes, and fresh corn cannot be beat.
Turnip Greens-and-Ham Stew
Eating your greens has never been easier. This stew recipe is packed with two 16-oz. packages frozen chopped turnip greens. The best part is it will only take 5 minutes of hands-on time before this soup is simmering away.
Shrimp and Okra Gumbo
This untraditional gumbo recipe is thickened with okra instead of a roux. So, is it really gumbo? We'll let you decide.
Seafood Gumbo
There are two schools of thought when it comes to gumbo: tomatoes or no tomatoes. We used tomatoes in this recipe, but you can customize it to make it your own.
Split Pea Soup with Sausage
With hickory-smoked warmth in every spoonful, this split pea soup amps up the flavor with Conecuh sausage.
Butternut Squash Soup
A cure for the winter chills, our Butternut Squash Soup is simple and make-ahead friendly.
Parsnip-and-Pear Soup
Garnish creamy Parsnip-and-Pear Soup with cooked and crumbled bacon and fresh rosemary sprigs.
Vegetable Tortellini Soup
This slow cooker soup takes only 10 minutes of prep time. Set the slow cooker in the morning and let it cook away while you're at the office. Come home to a delicious and healthy meal the whole family will love.
Vidalia Onion Soup
Caramelized Vidalia onions give this soup a rich, nutty flavor.
White Gazpacho
This no-cook chilled soup uses Spanish Marcona almonds, garlic, shallots, cucumbers, grapes, and sherry (among other ingredients) to create a velvety soup that you'll love.