30 Soup Recipes to Get You Through Winter

By Patricia Shannon

Grab your stockpot and start simmering. These easy winter soups are here to help you get your hygge on. These bowls of cozy comfort are sure to warm you up, even on the chilliest of nights. 

Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup

Recipe: Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup

This will be your new favorite tortilla soup recipe. Our version uses smoked chicken for extra flavor. Top with tortilla strips, fresh cilantro, avocado slices, lime slices, and crumbled queso fresco.

Carne Guisada

Recipe: Carne Guisada

Top this savory soup with chopped green onions, sour cream, sliced red jalapeños, store-bought salsa verde, and a dollop of guacamole.

Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup

Everyone's favorite convenience ingredient, ground beef, provides a hearty base for this veggie-packed soup.

Pecan Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pecan Soup

Pecan Soup? You bet. This velvety soup is special-occasion worthy. Garnish with crème fraîche, chopped chives, and additional toasted pecan halves.

West Texas Chili

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: West Texas Chili

Fix this hearty chili during the weekend and pull it out of the refrigerator or freezer to fix Frito Pie on a busy weeknight.

Andouille Sausage and Smoked Chicken Gumbo

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Andouille Sausage and Smoked Chicken Gumbo

This flavorful gumbo is full of Cajun flavor. Andouille sausage and versatile rotisserie chicken make a winning combination.

Red Chile Pork Posole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Red Chile Pork Posole

Canned hominy helps this Mexican-inspired soup pull together much quicker than traditional posole recipes.

Senate Bean Soup

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Capitol Hill Bean Soup

This hearty bean soup has been on the menu in the Senate's restaurant every day since at least 1903.

Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese

Hot tomato soup is best served on a cold winter's day. Oh, who are we kidding. This easy-to-fix soup is good any ole time your grilled cheese needs a partner.

Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Lentil Soup with Sweet Potatoes and Bacon

If you think plain-Jane lentil soup isn't for you, think again. This spiced up version with tender sweet potato chunks, fire-roasted tomatoes, and bacon is filled with flavor.

Slow-Cooker Winter Vegetable Soup with Bacon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Winter Vegetable Soup with Bacon

Cooked slow on low, this warm veggie soup with bacon is worth the wait.

Baked Potato Soup

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Baked Potato Soup

Ideal for cold winter days, this potato soup is set for all sorts of toppings, like cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, sliced green onions, and a dollop of sour cream.

Lemon Chicken Vegetable Soup

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon Chicken Vegetable Soup

Lemon brings a hit of unexpected flavor to classic chicken vegetable soup.

Smoked Chicken-Banana Pepper Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Smoked Chicken-Banana Pepper Soup

Who says banana peppers are just a topping for pizza? This spicy soup is begging for a chilly night.

Soulful Chicken Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Soulful Chicken Soup

A slow cooker soup with chicken so tender, it's sure to fall off the bone without any effort.

Peanut Chicken Stew

Recipe: Peanut Chicken Stew

Peanut Butter may be an unlikely ingredient in soup, but don't knock it until you've tried it—especially if you're trying it in our Peanut Chicken Stew.

Chicken and Dumplings

Recipe: Chicken and Dumplings

Chicken and Dumplings is comfort food at its finest. The fluffy dumplings add texture and flavor—and are Mama-approved.

Green Chile Pork Stew

Recipe: Green Chile Pork Stew

This stew freezes well so make a big batch and separate into smaller portions to pull out of the freezer on busy weeknights.

Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms

This recipe is a winner for weeknight cooks who are short on time. All you'll need is 10 minutes of hands-on time before you add the ingredients to the slow cooker and let it do the hard work. Four and a half hours later you'll be serving up delicious bowlfuls of Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms.

Smoked Chicken Corn Chowder

Recipe: Smoked Chicken Corn Chowder

One look at this creamy soup and you'll be heading to the supermarket to grab the ingredients. The combination of bacon, potatoes, peppers, tomatoes, and fresh corn cannot be beat.

Turnip Greens-and-Ham Stew

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Turnip Greens-and-Ham Stew

Eating your greens has never been easier. This stew recipe is packed with two 16-oz. packages frozen chopped turnip greens. The best part is it will only take 5 minutes of hands-on time before this soup is simmering away.

Shrimp and Okra Gumbo

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Shrimp and Okra Gumbo

This untraditional gumbo recipe is thickened with okra instead of a roux. So, is it really gumbo? We'll let you decide.

Seafood Gumbo

Recipe: Seafood Gumbo

There are two schools of thought when it comes to gumbo: tomatoes or no tomatoes. We used tomatoes in this recipe, but you can customize it to make it your own.

Split Pea Soup with Sausage

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Split Pea Soup with Sausage

With hickory-smoked warmth in every spoonful, this split pea soup amps up the flavor with Conecuh sausage.

Butternut Squash Soup

Recipe: Butternut Squash Soup

A cure for the winter chills, our Butternut Squash Soup is simple and make-ahead friendly.

Parsnip-and-Pear Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Parsnip-and-Pear Soup

Garnish creamy Parsnip-and-Pear Soup with cooked and crumbled bacon and fresh rosemary sprigs.

Vegetable Tortellini Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Vegetable Tortellini Soup

This slow cooker soup takes only 10 minutes of prep time. Set the slow cooker in the morning and let it cook away while you're at the office. Come home to a delicious and healthy meal the whole family will love.

Vidalia Onion Soup

Recipe: Vidalia Onion Soup

Caramelized Vidalia onions give this soup a rich, nutty flavor.

White Gazpacho

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: White Gazpacho

This no-cook chilled soup uses Spanish Marcona almonds, garlic, shallots, cucumbers, grapes, and sherry (among other ingredients) to create a velvety soup that you'll love.

