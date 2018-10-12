9 Day-After-Thanksgiving Turkey Soup Ideas That Make the Most of Leftovers

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated August 08, 2022
The day after Thanksgiving, we're often left nursing a post-feast food coma and housing a refrigerator laden with leftovers. Piling up a plate of casseroles and topping it all with gravy sounds like a tasty plan, but our favorite way of whittling down the Tupperware tower is transforming the Thanksgiving meal into dishes that are delicious in a new form (like a classic leftover turkey sandwich made with mayo and all the fixings). But if you really want to make the most of your leftover Thanksgiving turkey, you need a good turkey soup recipe.

From Gumbo-style turkey stew to turkey chili and more, these turkey soup ideas offer big batches of comforting, crowd-feeding suppers that'll give you a little more time to recover from the holiday—that is, before it's time to start decorating the Christmas tree.

Turkey Tortellini Soup with Greens

Recipe: Turkey Tortellini Soup with Greens

This leftover soup uses two parts of the Thanksgiving turkey: leftover meat and turkey stock made from the Thanksgiving centerpiece itself. Fill your family with its comforting mixture of fragrant broth, turkey, veggies, and tortellini.

Slow-Cooker White Chili with Turkey

Recipe: Slow-Cooker White Chili with Turkey

Consider dinner covered by this slow-cooker white chili. Cornmeal helps thicken the mixture and adds a hint of toasty corn flavor.

Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup

Recipe: Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup

It doesn't get much cozier than gumbo. Spend your post-Thanksgiving, football-watching weekend chowing down on this roasted turkey rendition.

Leftover Turkey Rice Soup

Recipe: Leftover Turkey Rice Soup

In addition to the turkey, you can also make sure of leftover veggies from Thanksgiving in this rice soup.

Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili with Quinoa

Recipe: Slow Cooker Turkey Chili with Quinoa

Want something healthy and hearty after all that Thanksgiving feasting? This slow-cooker recipe has you covered. Swap in shredded leftover turkey instead of the ground turkey.

Slow-Cooker Turkey and Dumplings Soup

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Turkey and Dumplings Soup

With this recipe, you can turn leftover turkey and just 10 minutes of hands-on time into a delicious dumpling dinner. 

Italian-Style Turkey Meatball Soup

Recipe: Italian-Style Turkey Meatball Soup

Unless you're hosting an unconventional Thanksgiving meal that features turkey meatballs, swap in your leftover turkey instead. It'll pair just as deliciously with this simple Italian-style soup recipe.

Tortilla Turkey Soup

Recipe: Tortilla Turkey Soup

Forget the bland, the boring, the day-after slump. This tortilla soup, Thanksgiving edition, transforms your turkey into a zingy, Mexican-inspired dinner.

Fiesta Turkey Soup

Recipe: Fiesta Turkey Soup

You'll happily throw a fiesta after tasting this 30-minute soup. It's the definition of quick-fix, using leftovers, canned ingredients, and hard-working spices.

By Kaitlyn Yarborough