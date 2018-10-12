9 Day-After-Thanksgiving Turkey Soup Ideas That Make the Most of Leftovers

The day after Thanksgiving, we're often left nursing a post-feast food coma and housing a refrigerator laden with leftovers. Piling up a plate of casseroles and topping it all with gravy sounds like a tasty plan, but our favorite way of whittling down the Tupperware tower is transforming the Thanksgiving meal into dishes that are delicious in a new form (like a classic leftover turkey sandwich made with mayo and all the fixings). But if you really want to make the most of your leftover Thanksgiving turkey, you need a good turkey soup recipe.

From Gumbo-style turkey stew to turkey chili and more, these turkey soup ideas offer big batches of comforting, crowd-feeding suppers that'll give you a little more time to recover from the holiday—that is, before it's time to start decorating the Christmas tree.