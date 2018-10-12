9 Day-After-Thanksgiving Turkey Soup Ideas That Make the Most of Leftovers
The day after Thanksgiving, we're often left nursing a post-feast food coma and housing a refrigerator laden with leftovers. Piling up a plate of casseroles and topping it all with gravy sounds like a tasty plan, but our favorite way of whittling down the Tupperware tower is transforming the Thanksgiving meal into dishes that are delicious in a new form (like a classic leftover turkey sandwich made with mayo and all the fixings). But if you really want to make the most of your leftover Thanksgiving turkey, you need a good turkey soup recipe.
From Gumbo-style turkey stew to turkey chili and more, these turkey soup ideas offer big batches of comforting, crowd-feeding suppers that'll give you a little more time to recover from the holiday—that is, before it's time to start decorating the Christmas tree.
Turkey Tortellini Soup with Greens
This leftover soup uses two parts of the Thanksgiving turkey: leftover meat and turkey stock made from the Thanksgiving centerpiece itself. Fill your family with its comforting mixture of fragrant broth, turkey, veggies, and tortellini.
Slow-Cooker White Chili with Turkey
Consider dinner covered by this slow-cooker white chili. Cornmeal helps thicken the mixture and adds a hint of toasty corn flavor.
Gumbo-Style Turkey Soup
It doesn't get much cozier than gumbo. Spend your post-Thanksgiving, football-watching weekend chowing down on this roasted turkey rendition.
Leftover Turkey Rice Soup
In addition to the turkey, you can also make sure of leftover veggies from Thanksgiving in this rice soup.
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili with Quinoa
Want something healthy and hearty after all that Thanksgiving feasting? This slow-cooker recipe has you covered. Swap in shredded leftover turkey instead of the ground turkey.
Slow-Cooker Turkey and Dumplings Soup
With this recipe, you can turn leftover turkey and just 10 minutes of hands-on time into a delicious dumpling dinner.
Italian-Style Turkey Meatball Soup
Unless you're hosting an unconventional Thanksgiving meal that features turkey meatballs, swap in your leftover turkey instead. It'll pair just as deliciously with this simple Italian-style soup recipe.
Tortilla Turkey Soup
Forget the bland, the boring, the day-after slump. This tortilla soup, Thanksgiving edition, transforms your turkey into a zingy, Mexican-inspired dinner.
Fiesta Turkey Soup
You'll happily throw a fiesta after tasting this 30-minute soup. It's the definition of quick-fix, using leftovers, canned ingredients, and hard-working spices.