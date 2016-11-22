Our Most Delicious Tomato Soup Recipes
Consider the juicy, red tomato. It is one of the easiest plants to grow in the summer, so easy that we plant way too much and spend the summer weeding, fertilizing, watering, and harvesting basketfuls of cherry tomatoes, Better Boys, Cherokee Purples, and Beefsteaks. We slice them into sandwiches, dice them into salads, and serve them over grits or eggs. Tomatoes always be a favorite among the summer vegetable bounty, and we love to share our excess produce with our family and friends. Another reason we love the prolific tomato is that it can be frozen or canned, stored away for the cold winter months when we crave a taste of summer goodness. There are several ways of incorporating the versatile tomato into a soup; with some additional ingredients, frozen or canned tomatoes can be turned into a thick and creamy comforting dish. Many grew up loving a bowl of warm tomato soup and a hearty sandwich, either for lunch or an early supper on a chilly evening. Reach for a can of that beloved store brand and add a few ingredients to kick it up a notch, or start from scratch and make your own. Check out this selection of tomato soup recipes and find the perfect one that fits your needs.
Basil Tomato Soup
Homemade tomato soup always hits the spot on chilly days and cold nights, but this recipe is especially irresistible. Substitute fried okra for the usual croutons, and add a hot grilled cheese for a complete warm, savory meal.
Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese
This delicious soup starts with roasting tomatoes with onion, garlic, and thyme for robust flavors and ends with stirring in cheddar cheese to give it just the right amount of creaminess. Top it off with more cheese and chives for the finishing touch.
Green Tomato Gazpacho
Tomato soup isn't just for chilly nights and green tomatoes aren't just for frying. This colorful, peppery soup is perfect for a summer brunch or late afternoon supper and can be made up to a day ahead and chilled in the fridge.
Slow-Cooker Chipotle-Tomato Soup
We're taking classic tomato soup up a notch with a little heat, but don't worry you can adjust the amount of chipotle chiles if spice isn't your thing. Top it off with homemade tortilla strips (or chips) and dollop of sour cream for the perfect creamy to crunchy ratio.