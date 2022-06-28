25 Easy Soup Recipes to Make All Summer Long Despite the Heat

It might be a sweltering summer day, but despite the heat, you'll still find us sipping a cup of piping hot joe in the morning on the porch. And before you accuse us of being crazy, there's some science behind eating or drinking something hot on a warm day to cool off: When you consume something hot, it raises your body temperature, which tells your brain to cool the body down. So as much as we love a chilled gazpacho, this summer, we're not shying away from making hot soups. We may opt to skip the robust chilis this time of year, but there are plenty of soup recipes that are full of fresh, seasonal ingredients and are easy to pull together when you'd rather be relaxing by the pool (or you're just tired from chasing kids around said pool). Summer's bounty is full of so many delicious fruits and vegetables that we'd be remiss if we didn't take full advantage of them with 25 easy soup recipes. And you best believe we'll be freezing at least one big batch of soup with in-season flavors to pull out in the cooler months for a little taste of summer.