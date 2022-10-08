12 Soups You Can Make With Rotisserie Chicken

Whether you've come down with a winter cold or you're just in need of a bowl of something warm and comforting, these easy chicken soups are the recipes you want. Each one uses a store-bought shortcut: Rotisserie chicken. While roasting a chicken yourself can be time consuming and daunting, using tender and juicy rotisserie chicken from your favorite grocery store or deli is a time-saving shortcut that won't detract from the flavor or texture of these soups, but will save you a lot of hassle. From a classic chicken soup studded with carrots and celery , to a spicy Sriracha Chicken Noodle Soup, all of these recipes demonstrate how versatile an ingredient rotisserie chicken is and just how creative you can get with the chicken noodle soup formula.

01 of 12 Green Chile-Chicken Soup Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis Recipe: Green Chile-Chicken Soup Green enchilada sauce and a poblano chile give this soup its signature color and flavor. A trio of garnishes that include cilantro, sour cream, and radishes, add texture and help temper some of the spice.

02 of 12 Lemon Chicken Soup Hector Manuel Sanchez Recipe: Lemon Chicken Soup A foolproof and comforting chicken soup. Toss it together in a slow-cooker, then sit back and relax while dinner takes care of itself.

03 of 12 Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel Recipe: Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup This soup was designed to be effortless. Pro tip: After shredding the chicken for the soup, freeze the carcass to use for chicken stock another day.

04 of 12 King Ranch Chicken Soup Alison Miksch Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Soup Thanks to a few store-bought shortcuts, like canned cream of mushroom soup, this spicy chicken soup couldn't be easier to prepare. Finish it with plenty of Cheddar cheese and crunchy tortillas strips for a pretty and delicious garnish.

05 of 12 Chicken Chili Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller Recipe: Chicken Chili A hearty and refreshing take on a classic chili using rotisserie chicken. Loaded with veggies and spices, it's a flavorful weeknight dinner that won't require too much cleanup afterwards.

06 of 12 Easy Chicken and Dumplings Beth Dreiling Hontzas Recipe: Easy Chicken and Dumplings We all love an easy version of a classic. This streamlined chicken and dumplings recipe comes together in 40 minutes with only 7 ingredients, but has the same rich and comforting taste as the original.

07 of 12 Sriracha Chicken Noodle Soup Southern Living Recipe: Sriracha Chicken Noodle Soup Use everyone's favorite hot sauce to spice up your chicken noodle soup. Made with soy sauce, ginger, rice wine, and finished with scallions, this soup is bursting with rich flavor.

08 of 12 White Lightning Chicken Chili Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Becky Hargett Recipe: White Lightning Chicken Chili A lightening fast soup (get it?) that doesn't trade time for flavor. Serve with cornbread so you can sop up every last drop.

09 of 12 Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis Recipe: Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup A thicker, more decadent take on the classic, this chicken soup starts out like most versions do, but finishes with heavy whipping cream and sherry vinegar. If you're looking for a pop of green, stir in frozen peas or spinach along with the pasta.

10 of 12 Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe: Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup This soup gets its deep flavor from New Mexico chile powder, a single-chile powder made from grinding dried sweet and earthy New Mexico chiles. Black beans, corn, and fire-roasted tomatoes help round out the soup while toppings like lime and crumbled queso fresco add brightness.

11 of 12 Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos Recipe: Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup Collards greens and cream add richness to this classic chicken soup. For the easiest soup ever, use leftover or microwavable rice instead of making a batch from scratch.