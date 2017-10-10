Quick and Easy Fall Soups

By Jenna Sims
Credit: Southern Living
When the crisp fall weather arrives, it's time to put those warm soup recipes back on your weeknight supper menu. If you didn't start your morning by prepping the slow cooker with all the fixings for a delicious soup and don't happen to have soup stock in the freezer, don't worry. There's still plenty of time to make a comforting and warm soup for a weeknight dinner. These recipes all clock in at 45 minutes or less from beginning to end.
Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup

In just 45 minutes, you’ll have a hearty and chunky soup that makes more than enough to feed your whole family.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Tortellini, White Bean, and Turnip Greens Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Tortellini, White Bean, and Turnip Greens Soup

This one-pot soup comes together in just 30 minutes making it the perfect recipe for busy weeknights—quick prep and minimal dishes.

3 of 16

Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup

Using frozen veggies will eliminate chopping time and allow you to spend more time around the dinner table.

Advertisement

4 of 16

Southern Wedding Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Southern Wedding Soup

For an even quicker turnaround on a busy weeknight, you can make the meatballs ahead of time and freeze them. Just thaw when you are ready to use.

5 of 16

Turkey Tortellini Soup with Greens

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Turkey Tortellini Soup with Greens

Video: Turkey Tortellini Soup with Greens

Prepare the roast chicken the day before, or substitute for store-bought rotisserie chicken.

6 of 16

Green Chile-Turkey Soup with Hominy

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Mini Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Green Chile-Turkey Soup with Hominy

Garnish with fresh cilantro, sliced radishes, and lime wedges for extra flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Tomato-and-Red Pepper Soup

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Tomato-and-Red Pepper Soup

You’re just 15 minutes away from a comforting bowl of tomato soup. We recommend serving with a warm grilled cheese.

8 of 16

King Ranch Chicken Soup

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Soup

Deli-roasted chicken makes this Tex-Mex soup a cinch to prepare.

9 of 16

Southwest Pork Stew

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Southwest Pork Stew

Used pulled pork from your favorite local BBQ joint to have dinner ready in just 20 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Tortilla Soup

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Tortilla Soup

Rotisserie chicken is a great shortcut for busy weeknights.

11 of 16

Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup

Use your favorite refrigerated tortelloni to complete this dish.

12 of 16

White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toasts

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toasts

Serve this one-pot dish with Parmesan Toast for soaking up excess broth.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Smoked Chicken, Squash, and Rice Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Smoked Chicken, Squash, and Rice Soup

Use already-cooked chicken to get this recipe on the table in a flash.

14 of 16

White Bean and Chorizo Soup

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: White Bean and Chorizo Soup

If you're ready for a change from traditional chicken soup, try this quick chorizo dinner.

15 of 16

Beef-and-Orzo Soup

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Beef-and-Orzo Soup

Have Zesty Pot Roast for Sunday supper and reserve two cups for this weeknight soup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

Lemon, Orzo, and Meatball Soup

Credit: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Lemon, Orzo, and Meatball Soup

Video: Lemon, Orzo, and Meatball Soup

Savory chicken meatballs and orzo pasta create a hearty chicken soup that's perfect for chilly nights.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jenna Sims