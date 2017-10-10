Quick and Easy Fall Soups
Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup
Recipe: Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup
In just 45 minutes, you’ll have a hearty and chunky soup that makes more than enough to feed your whole family.
Tortellini, White Bean, and Turnip Greens Soup
Recipe: Tortellini, White Bean, and Turnip Greens Soup
This one-pot soup comes together in just 30 minutes making it the perfect recipe for busy weeknights—quick prep and minimal dishes.
Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup
Recipe: Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup
Using frozen veggies will eliminate chopping time and allow you to spend more time around the dinner table.
Southern Wedding Soup
Recipe: Southern Wedding Soup
For an even quicker turnaround on a busy weeknight, you can make the meatballs ahead of time and freeze them. Just thaw when you are ready to use.
Turkey Tortellini Soup with Greens
Recipe: Turkey Tortellini Soup with Greens
Video: Turkey Tortellini Soup with Greens
Prepare the roast chicken the day before, or substitute for store-bought rotisserie chicken.
Green Chile-Turkey Soup with Hominy
Recipe: Green Chile-Turkey Soup with Hominy
Garnish with fresh cilantro, sliced radishes, and lime wedges for extra flavor.
Tomato-and-Red Pepper Soup
Recipe: Tomato-and-Red Pepper Soup
You’re just 15 minutes away from a comforting bowl of tomato soup. We recommend serving with a warm grilled cheese.
King Ranch Chicken Soup
Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Soup
Deli-roasted chicken makes this Tex-Mex soup a cinch to prepare.
Southwest Pork Stew
Recipe: Southwest Pork Stew
Used pulled pork from your favorite local BBQ joint to have dinner ready in just 20 minutes.
Tortilla Soup
Recipe: Tortilla Soup
Rotisserie chicken is a great shortcut for busy weeknights.
Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup
Recipe: Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup
Use your favorite refrigerated tortelloni to complete this dish.
White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toasts
Recipe: White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toasts
Serve this one-pot dish with Parmesan Toast for soaking up excess broth.
Smoked Chicken, Squash, and Rice Soup
Recipe: Smoked Chicken, Squash, and Rice Soup
Use already-cooked chicken to get this recipe on the table in a flash.
White Bean and Chorizo Soup
Recipe: White Bean and Chorizo Soup
If you're ready for a change from traditional chicken soup, try this quick chorizo dinner.
Beef-and-Orzo Soup
Recipe: Beef-and-Orzo Soup
Have Zesty Pot Roast for Sunday supper and reserve two cups for this weeknight soup.
Lemon, Orzo, and Meatball Soup
Recipe: Lemon, Orzo, and Meatball Soup
Video: Lemon, Orzo, and Meatball Soup
Savory chicken meatballs and orzo pasta create a hearty chicken soup that's perfect for chilly nights.