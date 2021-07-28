Ham Soup Recipes That Use Up Your Leftover Holiday Ham
We've all been there – the dreaded post-holiday feast clean-up and the scramble to whip up as many recipes as possible using leftovers. The struggle is real at times and definitely not for the faint at heart. If your family traditionally sticks to a ham on any major holiday, listen up. We've gathered soup recipes using leftover holiday ham, and they're so delicious, your family might not even know that they're eating leftovers. We've included a classic Ham-and-Bean Soup, but also switched things up with our Turnip Greens and Ham Stew. These recipes are reliable, comforting, and easy to make. We know that the last thing you want to do after a long holiday is go back to the stove top to cook some more, so all of these recipes can be made in the slow cooker. Don't let the struggle of using leftovers dampen your holiday spirit. Our ham soup recipes made from leftover ham are sure to impress your guests, while keeping your mind at ease, so you too can enjoy a post-holiday feast nap.
Capitol Hill Bean Soup
Recipe: Capitol Hill Bean Soup
This soup is a favorite in the Senate's restaurant. It's inexpensive, easy-to-prepare, and requires little attention.
Navy Bean and Ham Soup
Recipe: Navy Bean and Ham Soup
This Navy Bean and Ham, slow-cooker soup is as easy as they come. Throw in your leftover bone-in ham and let it simmer. Once the beans are tender, pull off the meat, and add that flavorful goodness right back in the soup.
Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup
Recipe: Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup
Use the rest of your Christmas, Thanksgiving, or Easter ham hock in this hands-off, slow-cooker soup. We like to add a splash of hot sauce to the top of the soup for color, and the slightest flavor kick.
Ham-and-Bean Soup
Recipe: Ham-and-Bean Soup
This is the soup to make on a chilly fall or winter day. You can throw all the ingredients in the slow-cooker and enjoy the savory aromas that waft out while it simmers. Serve with a side of cornbread for an irresistible dinner staple.
Instant Pot Black-eyed Pea Soup
Recipe: Instant Pot Black-eyed Pea Soup
Whip up a heaping serving of luck this year using your leftover Christmas ham hock. We like to serve this recipe with a side of Buttery Yeast Rolls, but really any carb will do.
Turnip Greens and Ham Stew
Recipe: Turnip Greens and Ham Stew
This recipe takes the typical flavors of a vegetable soup and kicks them up a notch. This method might just become your favorite way to cook a mess of greens.
Hoppin' John Soup
Recipe: Hoppin' John Soup
We think the best part about soups is that you can sneak in so many veggies without noticing them. All the ingredients in this soup soak up the delicious fat and taste of the ham. Top with cornbread croutons and you're ready to host a winter dinner party.