Ham Soup Recipes That Use Up Your Leftover Holiday Ham

We've all been there – the dreaded post-holiday feast clean-up and the scramble to whip up as many recipes as possible using leftovers. The struggle is real at times and definitely not for the faint at heart. If your family traditionally sticks to a ham on any major holiday, listen up. We've gathered soup recipes using leftover holiday ham, and they're so delicious, your family might not even know that they're eating leftovers. We've included a classic Ham-and-Bean Soup, but also switched things up with our Turnip Greens and Ham Stew. These recipes are reliable, comforting, and easy to make. We know that the last thing you want to do after a long holiday is go back to the stove top to cook some more, so all of these recipes can be made in the slow cooker. Don't let the struggle of using leftovers dampen your holiday spirit. Our ham soup recipes made from leftover ham are sure to impress your guests, while keeping your mind at ease, so you too can enjoy a post-holiday feast nap.