How to Make Any Soup Thicker

If your kitchen is filled with the delicious aroma of a homemade chicken stock, thin soup is a good thing. But if you're making a heartier soup, like our Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese, chances are you had something a little thicker and creamier in mind. Sometimes, getting your soup to be just the right consistency can be tricky. If you've just made a beautiful pot of soup and it isn't thick enough, help is here. Here are three easy ways to thicken soup.

Add flour or corn starch.

You can thicken soup by adding flour or corn starch. For the best results, never add the flour or corn starch directly to your soup. If you do, it will clump up on top. Instead, ladle a small amount of broth into a separate bowl and let it cool. Add a few tablespoons of flour or cornstarch to the bowl and whisk until it's blended smooth. Next, bring the soup to a simmer and add the mixture back to the pot.

Pro tip: Don't dump in the entire mixture at once. You may thicken your soup too much. Instead, add a small amount at a time until it reaches the desired consistency. This is a great method to thicken pureed recipes like our Acorn Squash Soup.

Blend it.

If you need to know how to thicken chunky soup recipes, look no further than your food processor or blender. Simply take a cup or two of the soup, chunks and all, and puree it until it's creamy and smooth. Return it into the pot and stir. This will thicken your soup and preserve the chunkiness at the same time. Although a blender or food processor works equally well in this circumstance, there are times when that isn't true. Here's when to use a blender vs. when to use a food processor.

Add something creamy.

It probably won't surprise you to learn that if you add something thick or creamy directly to the soup, it will become thicker and creamier. There are almost unlimited options here, depending on your preferences and what you happen to have on hand. Possibilities include cream, coconut milk, yogurt, or even pureed avocado. If you choose coconut milk, be aware that it will impart a sweet, coconut flavor, which might not be right for every soup.