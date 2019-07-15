Healthy, Hearty and Delicious Fall Soups

Warm up on a cool fall night with a pot of soup that's totally satisfying—and also happens to be good for you too. These lightened-up fall soups are comforting, flavorful, and packed with healthy ingredients like greens, beans, lean ground turkey, shredded chicken, and root vegetables. Make a pot of soup tonight for a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy. (And the next day too—if you're lucky enough to have leftovers.)

Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup

This satisfying soup comes together quickly, even though it tastes like it's simmered all day. Top each serving with a swirl of pesto to add brightness on a chilly fall day.

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Chicken dinner is always a winner – especially on a chilly fall evening. Let your Dutch Oven do the work with this delicious soup that brings together chicken, orzo, and the right burst of lemon zest. 

Easy Chili

Credit: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Easy Chili

An easy Crock-Pot chili that's warm, cozy and flavorful. Enjoy it for a weeknight dinner or for a weekend gathering. 

Turkey Tortellini Soup with Greens

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Turkey Tortellini Soup with Greens

This homey soup will satisfy pasta cravings and fill you up, but for fewer calories, thanks to the light, vegetable-filled broth. Swap out the turkey for chicken if you wish.

Sweet Potato Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipes: Sweet Potato Soup

This silky smooth soup is packed with nutrients and make great leftovers, when re-heated the next day. Top with toasted chopped pecans for a delicious and light fall meal.

Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup
Let your Instant Pot step up to the challenge of bringing the flavors of fall to life in this fragrant soup. Call on carrots, parsnips, and sweet potatoes to make a  delicious soup that's perfect for dinner or lunch. 

Acorn Squash Soup

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Victor Protasio, Prop Stylist Claire Spollen

Recipe: Acorn Squash Soup

If you love acorn squash, this soup will be your go-to fall recipe. Break out your Dutch Oven and whip up this smooth and creamy soup that's full of autumn flavor.

Chicken Chili

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Chili

A rotisserie chicken makes this chili easy to prepare and lighter than the traditional beef version. Add extra fiber by stirring in a can of drained black beans.

