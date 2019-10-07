24 Easy Soup Recipes with Few Ingredients

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Jennifer Davick

There's nothing like cozying up with a warm bowl of soup after a long day. Whether you're feeling under the weather, it's chilly outside, or you simply have a craving for a little something warm, soup will never let you down—except when you find the perfect recipe only to discover it has a milelong ingredient list. With these easy soup recipes, soothing a sore throat or warming your family up on a cold night is simpler than ever. Made with 10 ingredients or less, most of which are pantry staples you already have on hand, these simple soup recipes couldn't be more budget-friendly or easy to throw together. Whether you're looking for a hands-off slow-cooker soup recipe or one you can whip together on the stovetop in less than 30 minutes, these easy soup recipes have dinner covered.

1 of 24

Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese

Is there anything more nostalgic than a warm bowl of tomato soup with a grilled cheese for dipping?

2 of 24

Baked Potato Soup

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Baked Potato Soup

This comforting soup is full of pantry staples that you already have on hand.

3 of 24

Smoky White Bean Soup

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton;

Recipe: Smoky White Bean Soup

This one-pot soup is ready to eat in under 30 minutes.

4 of 24

Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms

We took classic chicken-and wild rice-casserole and made it into a hearty soup for cold winter nights.

5 of 24

Summer Brunswick Stew

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Summer Brunswick Stew

A bright broth and fresh corn and lady peas brighten classic Brunswick stew up for summer.

6 of 24

Ham-and-Bean Soup

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Ham-and-Bean Soup

Put leftover Easter ham to delicious use with this eight-ingredient soup recipe that's made in the slow cooker from start to finish.

7 of 24

30-Minute Chili

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: 30-Minute Chili

You might not believe a rich chili can come together in half an hour, but we're here to show you how.

8 of 24

Beef-and-Orzo Soup

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Beef-and-Orzo Soup

This pot roast-filled soup would pair extremely well with a slice of French bread for soaking up every last drop.

9 of 24

Lemongrass-Turkey Soup

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Lemongrass-Turkey Soup

If you went a little overboard on Thanksgiving (as we all do), this light, bright soup recipe is a way to use your leftover turkey that will leave you feeling good.

10 of 24

Pecan Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pecan Soup

Southern-favorite pecans star in this rich soup that's pretty enough for your dressiest holiday dinner.

11 of 24

Veggie Chili

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Veggie Chili

Going for meatless Monday or have a vegetarian family member? This hearty chili will be a favorite comforting dinner of everyone.

12 of 24

Sausage-and-Collard Greens Stew

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sausage-and-Collard Greens Stew

There's plenty of room to customize this slow-cooker stew to what you have on hand.

13 of 24

Loaded Potato Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Loaded Potato Soup

Busy week? Let the slow cooker handle dinner with this kid-friendly soup recipe.

14 of 24

Capitol Hill Bean Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Capitol Hill Bean Soup

Since at least 1903, the Senate's restaurant has had a hearty bean soup recipe on the menu, and we gave it our own Southern twist.

15 of 24

Watermelon Gazpacho

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Watermelon Gazpacho

Cool off during the summer with this fresh, seasonal gazpacho that will look beautiful on your lunch lineup.

16 of 24

Red Bean Chili

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Red Bean Chili

This recipe only uses a handful of ingredients, and you can make it on your stovetop or in your slow cooker.

17 of 24

Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortellini Soup

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortellini Soup

This easy soup recipe is ready in just 20 minutes (you read that correctly), so you can whip it up on even the busiest weeknight.

18 of 24

Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup

Since this hearty beef soup uses canned veggies, you won't waste any time chopping.

19 of 24

Navy Bean and Ham Soup

Credit: Photo: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Navy Bean and Ham Soup

You don't have to put any work into this dump-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker soup recipe.

20 of 24

Chilled Sweet Corn Soup

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chilled Sweet Corn Soup

This chilled soup is a simple and fresh way to enjoy seasonal sweet corn. You can top it with anything you have on hand, whether bacon, pesto, or fresh herbs.

21 of 24

Creamy Turnip Soup

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Turnip Soup

This wintry soup recipe can easily be made vegetarian by swapping chicken stock with veggie stock and taking out the bacon.

22 of 24

Super Quick Chili

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Super Quick Chili

This fast chili recipe was basically made for your fall tailgate.

23 of 24

Lemon Chicken Soup

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon Chicken Soup

This bright, cozy chicken soup recipe is the best thing for a sore throat.

24 of 24

Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder

This fresh corn chowder is on the table in about 30 minutes for a light and easy dinner.

