24 Easy Soup Recipes with Few Ingredients
There's nothing like cozying up with a warm bowl of soup after a long day. Whether you're feeling under the weather, it's chilly outside, or you simply have a craving for a little something warm, soup will never let you down—except when you find the perfect recipe only to discover it has a milelong ingredient list. With these easy soup recipes, soothing a sore throat or warming your family up on a cold night is simpler than ever. Made with 10 ingredients or less, most of which are pantry staples you already have on hand, these simple soup recipes couldn't be more budget-friendly or easy to throw together. Whether you're looking for a hands-off slow-cooker soup recipe or one you can whip together on the stovetop in less than 30 minutes, these easy soup recipes have dinner covered.
Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese
Recipe: Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese
Is there anything more nostalgic than a warm bowl of tomato soup with a grilled cheese for dipping?
Baked Potato Soup
Recipe: Baked Potato Soup
This comforting soup is full of pantry staples that you already have on hand.
Smoky White Bean Soup
Recipe: Smoky White Bean Soup
This one-pot soup is ready to eat in under 30 minutes.
Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms
Recipe: Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Mushrooms
We took classic chicken-and wild rice-casserole and made it into a hearty soup for cold winter nights.
Summer Brunswick Stew
Recipe: Summer Brunswick Stew
A bright broth and fresh corn and lady peas brighten classic Brunswick stew up for summer.
Ham-and-Bean Soup
Recipe: Ham-and-Bean Soup
Put leftover Easter ham to delicious use with this eight-ingredient soup recipe that's made in the slow cooker from start to finish.
30-Minute Chili
Recipe: 30-Minute Chili
You might not believe a rich chili can come together in half an hour, but we're here to show you how.
Beef-and-Orzo Soup
Recipe: Beef-and-Orzo Soup
This pot roast-filled soup would pair extremely well with a slice of French bread for soaking up every last drop.
Lemongrass-Turkey Soup
Recipe: Lemongrass-Turkey Soup
If you went a little overboard on Thanksgiving (as we all do), this light, bright soup recipe is a way to use your leftover turkey that will leave you feeling good.
Pecan Soup
Recipe: Pecan Soup
Southern-favorite pecans star in this rich soup that's pretty enough for your dressiest holiday dinner.
Veggie Chili
Recipe: Veggie Chili
Going for meatless Monday or have a vegetarian family member? This hearty chili will be a favorite comforting dinner of everyone.
Sausage-and-Collard Greens Stew
Recipe: Sausage-and-Collard Greens Stew
There's plenty of room to customize this slow-cooker stew to what you have on hand.
Loaded Potato Soup
Recipe: Loaded Potato Soup
Busy week? Let the slow cooker handle dinner with this kid-friendly soup recipe.
Capitol Hill Bean Soup
Recipe: Capitol Hill Bean Soup
Since at least 1903, the Senate's restaurant has had a hearty bean soup recipe on the menu, and we gave it our own Southern twist.
Watermelon Gazpacho
Recipe: Watermelon Gazpacho
Cool off during the summer with this fresh, seasonal gazpacho that will look beautiful on your lunch lineup.
Red Bean Chili
Recipe: Red Bean Chili
This recipe only uses a handful of ingredients, and you can make it on your stovetop or in your slow cooker.
Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortellini Soup
Recipe: Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortellini Soup
This easy soup recipe is ready in just 20 minutes (you read that correctly), so you can whip it up on even the busiest weeknight.
Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup
Recipe: Chunky Vegetable Beef Soup
Since this hearty beef soup uses canned veggies, you won't waste any time chopping.
Navy Bean and Ham Soup
Recipe: Navy Bean and Ham Soup
You don't have to put any work into this dump-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker soup recipe.
Chilled Sweet Corn Soup
Recipe: Chilled Sweet Corn Soup
This chilled soup is a simple and fresh way to enjoy seasonal sweet corn. You can top it with anything you have on hand, whether bacon, pesto, or fresh herbs.
Creamy Turnip Soup
Recipe: Creamy Turnip Soup
This wintry soup recipe can easily be made vegetarian by swapping chicken stock with veggie stock and taking out the bacon.
Super Quick Chili
Recipe: Super Quick Chili
This fast chili recipe was basically made for your fall tailgate.
Lemon Chicken Soup
Recipe: Lemon Chicken Soup
This bright, cozy chicken soup recipe is the best thing for a sore throat.
Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder
Recipe: Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder
This fresh corn chowder is on the table in about 30 minutes for a light and easy dinner.