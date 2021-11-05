Creamy Fall Soups to Make on Cozy Evenings

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Finding something more comforting than a creamy fall soup is no easy task. Sure, we have a long list of Southern comfort foods we'll never turn down, but soup is a dish that consistently hits the spot on a cold night. Soup is always a safe bet to not only please, but also warm everyone up around the table. While chili will always be a hit and a hearty chicken noodle is always welcome, that splash of cream you find in these creamy fall soup recipes will take your lunch or dinner into a dreamland of richness. We're talking about dashes of heavy cream, cups of buttermilk, scoops of sour cream, and bricks of cream cheese. That's just the start. From the Southern spin on chestnut soup to collards, root vegetables, gourds, and riffs on the standard chicken tortilla, you're bound to find something that'll be a hit at the hearth and around your dinner table.

Pecan Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pecan Soup

The Southern take on chestnut soup. A blender renders everything super smooth, and plenty of cream and crème fraîche contrast the nutty flavor nicely.

Sweet Potato Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Sweet Potato Soup

Serve this soup to kick off the season. Hearty, spiced potatoes and sweet potatoes blend down into a fluid purée topped with some creamy yogurt and crunchy pecan bits.

Creamy White Bean-and-Chard Soup

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Creamy White Bean-and-Chard Soup

Swiss chard gives this velvety soup its vibrant green color, while the sour cream adds richness.

Parsnip and Pear Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Parsnip and Pear Soup

Pears aren't just for dessert and this soup proves it. The fruit lends a velvety, sweet finish to the earthy, piquant parsnip. Add garlic, onion, and a splash of half and half to tie it all together.

Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup

A dose of heavy whipping cream gives your standard chicken noodle a decadent twist.

Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup

Carrots, parsnips, and sweet potatoes meet red curry, a little maple syrup, chopped pistachios, and a good splash of half-and-half and yogurt. Meet your new favorite fall dinner.

Creamy Collard Green Soup with Bacony Croutons

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Creamy Collard Green Soup with Bacony Croutons

Blend potatoes and collard greens with some cream and hot sauce and you're well on your way to a delicious dinner. Be generous with the croutons.

Martina McBride's Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup

Credit: Courtesy Oxmoor House

Recipe: Martina McBride's Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup

Don't be afraid to play around and make this chicken soup your own. McBride suggests upping the spice factor with a jalapeño or adding smokiness with chipotle chili powder. A trio of milk, cream, and sour cream guarantee a creamy end result.

Coconut-Curry Butternut Squash Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Coconut-Curry Butternut Squash Soup

Creamy doesn't mean cow's milk only. Coconut milk is just as rich of an addition, with a sweet profile, too.

Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup

This classic cool-weather dish gets a little richness from a quick pour of heavy cream. Serve after a long day outside playing in the snow.

Slow-Cooker Cheddar Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cheddar Soup

One thing we can't say no to? Cheese. Here, sharp Cheddar, cream cheese, and milk ensure a creamy concoction that is absolutely irresistible when served in pretzel bread bowls.

Sweet-and-Spicy Corn Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Corn Soup

Looking for a lighter version of corn chowder? Try this soup, which uses whole-milk Greek yogurt instead.

Carrot Soup with Pea Pesto

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Carrot Soup with Pea Pesto

This happy orange soup will be a welcome, cheerful addition to the dinner table. The fresh pea pesto will cut through the creamy, garlicky Carrot Soup in a delightful contrast of flavors.

Creamy Cauliflower Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Creamy Cauliflower Soup

Vidalia onions and crusty croutons are sweet and crunchy additions to this Creamy Cauliflower Soup, which is seasoned with black pepper and fresh chives.

Creamy Turnip Soup

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Turnip Soup

Evidence that turnips are, indeed, delicious. Anything topped with bacon is never bad.

Acorn Squash Soup

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Victor Protasio, Prop Stylist Claire Spollen

Recipe: Acorn Squash Soup

This slightly spicy soup features the humble acorn squash, a sprinkle of pancetta, and fresh springs of thyme. Dress it up with a drizzle of cream and it's ready for serving.

Cheeseburger Soup

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Cheeseburger Soup

The great thing about a deconstructed cheeseburger? A whole lot more cheese. Ground beef, onions, celery, and potatoes swim in a creamy, cheesy soup that you'll top with sesame seed croutons.

Instant Pot Potato Soup

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Potato Soup

A filling potato soup that barely takes any effort? You bet. The most work you'll do is crumble the bacon.

By Kate Nicholson