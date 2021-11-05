Creamy Fall Soups to Make on Cozy Evenings
Finding something more comforting than a creamy fall soup is no easy task. Sure, we have a long list of Southern comfort foods we'll never turn down, but soup is a dish that consistently hits the spot on a cold night. Soup is always a safe bet to not only please, but also warm everyone up around the table. While chili will always be a hit and a hearty chicken noodle is always welcome, that splash of cream you find in these creamy fall soup recipes will take your lunch or dinner into a dreamland of richness. We're talking about dashes of heavy cream, cups of buttermilk, scoops of sour cream, and bricks of cream cheese. That's just the start. From the Southern spin on chestnut soup to collards, root vegetables, gourds, and riffs on the standard chicken tortilla, you're bound to find something that'll be a hit at the hearth and around your dinner table.
Pecan Soup
The Southern take on chestnut soup. A blender renders everything super smooth, and plenty of cream and crème fraîche contrast the nutty flavor nicely.
Sweet Potato Soup
Serve this soup to kick off the season. Hearty, spiced potatoes and sweet potatoes blend down into a fluid purée topped with some creamy yogurt and crunchy pecan bits.
Creamy White Bean-and-Chard Soup
Swiss chard gives this velvety soup its vibrant green color, while the sour cream adds richness.
Parsnip and Pear Soup
Pears aren't just for dessert and this soup proves it. The fruit lends a velvety, sweet finish to the earthy, piquant parsnip. Add garlic, onion, and a splash of half and half to tie it all together.
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
A dose of heavy whipping cream gives your standard chicken noodle a decadent twist.
Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup
Carrots, parsnips, and sweet potatoes meet red curry, a little maple syrup, chopped pistachios, and a good splash of half-and-half and yogurt. Meet your new favorite fall dinner.
Creamy Collard Green Soup with Bacony Croutons
Blend potatoes and collard greens with some cream and hot sauce and you're well on your way to a delicious dinner. Be generous with the croutons.
Martina McBride's Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Don't be afraid to play around and make this chicken soup your own. McBride suggests upping the spice factor with a jalapeño or adding smokiness with chipotle chili powder. A trio of milk, cream, and sour cream guarantee a creamy end result.
Coconut-Curry Butternut Squash Soup
Creamy doesn't mean cow's milk only. Coconut milk is just as rich of an addition, with a sweet profile, too.
Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup
This classic cool-weather dish gets a little richness from a quick pour of heavy cream. Serve after a long day outside playing in the snow.
Slow-Cooker Cheddar Soup
One thing we can't say no to? Cheese. Here, sharp Cheddar, cream cheese, and milk ensure a creamy concoction that is absolutely irresistible when served in pretzel bread bowls.
Sweet-and-Spicy Corn Soup
Looking for a lighter version of corn chowder? Try this soup, which uses whole-milk Greek yogurt instead.
Carrot Soup with Pea Pesto
This happy orange soup will be a welcome, cheerful addition to the dinner table. The fresh pea pesto will cut through the creamy, garlicky Carrot Soup in a delightful contrast of flavors.
Creamy Cauliflower Soup
Vidalia onions and crusty croutons are sweet and crunchy additions to this Creamy Cauliflower Soup, which is seasoned with black pepper and fresh chives.
Creamy Turnip Soup
Evidence that turnips are, indeed, delicious. Anything topped with bacon is never bad.
Acorn Squash Soup
This slightly spicy soup features the humble acorn squash, a sprinkle of pancetta, and fresh springs of thyme. Dress it up with a drizzle of cream and it's ready for serving.
Cheeseburger Soup
The great thing about a deconstructed cheeseburger? A whole lot more cheese. Ground beef, onions, celery, and potatoes swim in a creamy, cheesy soup that you'll top with sesame seed croutons.
Instant Pot Potato Soup
A filling potato soup that barely takes any effort? You bet. The most work you'll do is crumble the bacon.