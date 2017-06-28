Chilled Summer Soups To Make When It's Hot Outside

While you may generally think of soup as a dish to serve during cooler months of the year, chilled soups can provide a cooling respite from summer's sultry heat. They can make a great start to a light meal or serve as a main course when paired with a fresh salad and warm bread. Chilled soups and gazpachos are a delicious way to use the fresh produce that is spilling out of the farmers' market this season—and we're taking our list of the best chilled summer soups way beyond tomatoes.

We're calling on avocados, watermelon, cucumbers, radishes, corn, bell peppers, and a bevy of fresh herbs to serve up these refreshing summertime dishes. If you're looking to really up the ante, serve these cold summer soups in chilled bowls by placing the bowls in the refrigerator for 30 minutes before serving. It'll keep the soup cold for longer.