Chilled Summer Soups To Make When It's Hot Outside
While you may generally think of soup as a dish to serve during cooler months of the year, chilled soups can provide a cooling respite from summer's sultry heat. They can make a great start to a light meal or serve as a main course when paired with a fresh salad and warm bread. Chilled soups and gazpachos are a delicious way to use the fresh produce that is spilling out of the farmers' market this season—and we're taking our list of the best chilled summer soups way beyond tomatoes.
We're calling on avocados, watermelon, cucumbers, radishes, corn, bell peppers, and a bevy of fresh herbs to serve up these refreshing summertime dishes. If you're looking to really up the ante, serve these cold summer soups in chilled bowls by placing the bowls in the refrigerator for 30 minutes before serving. It'll keep the soup cold for longer.
Cucumber-Buttermilk Soup
Our tangy and fresh Cucumber-Buttermilk Soup is going to be your summertime go-to. Fresh mint and tarragon give it wonderful flavor.
Sweet Corn-Bell Pepper Soup
This is summer's finest bounty, by the bowlful. It's best to seek out orange bell peppers rather than substituting for another variety.
Chilled Radish-and-Avocado Soup
Cold sparkling water is not a typo in the ingredient list. It brings just a hint of bubbly interest to the palate with each spoonful.
Watermelon Gazpacho
This light refreshing soup captures summer in a bowl. Chill for at least 30 minutes to ensure that it's chilled thoroughly.
Sweet Pea-Avocado Soup
Find a prettier summer soup—we dare you. Our Sweet Pea-Avocado Soup calls on stunning radishes, ripe avocados, scallions, honey, and a bit of green pepper hot sauce for the perfect bite.
Chilled Cucumber Soup
Cucumbers, avocado, basil leaves, and fresh flat-leaf parsley give this chilled soup its vibrant color and lively flavor. The whole dish comes together in your blender. Just process, chill, plate, and serve with a drizzle of olive oil and garnish of thinly sliced cucumber, basil leaves, and fresh cracked black pepper.